Vehicle overview

There are a few constants in life that are oddly comforting -- a hot fudge sundae, a fall day spent at a baseball game, cruising on the highway in a big American sedan. The last example is something Chevrolet has provided for nearly 50 years with its Impala model. In addition to a spacious cabin, the Impala has excelled at providing reliable and peppy performance, a quiet cabin and a soft ride at a price most moms and dads could easily handle. And so it is with the 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Switching to an all-new front-drive platform in the 2000 model year after a four-year hiatus (and after decades as a rear-driver), the Impala was downsized and found itself battling Ford's Taurus instead of its previous, long-standing arch rival, the Ford Crown Victoria. This generation ran through 2005 and we never warmed up to it, as the styling was somewhat quirky and the cabin left us cold with its abundance of hard plastics. Last year, Chevy polished up the Impala's act inside and out, giving the car a stiffer platform, more powerful engines, cleaner styling and a much improved cabin in terms of materials and build quality.

Granted, with front-wheel-drive the current Chevy Impala isn't exactly a tribute to the past, but it does continue the tradition of large, affordable Chevrolet family sedans. A pair of fuel-efficient V6 power plants provides plenty of power along with respectable fuel mileage -- never one of the Impala's strong points in previous generations. The fact that the base Impala can seat six in a pinch makes it a rarity, as even the largest cars of today have front buckets and a console, limiting passenger capacity to five. Should you desire something a little less practical and a lot more exciting, the bowtie boys have you covered with the Impala SS, which sports a powerful V8, big wheels, a tighter suspension and the requisite bucket seats with a console-mounted shifter.

Though still not quite as refined as the Toyota Avalon, or as nimble and stylish as the rear-drive Chrysler 300, the 2007 Chevrolet Impala should remain a popular choice for those in need of an affordable sedan with a big, comforting interior.