Consumer Rating
(217)
2007 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and efficient engine choices, can seat up to six, high crash test scores, handsome styling inside and out.
  • Soft suspension hurts handling dynamics, some interior materials still not equal to the top rivals', stability control is not available.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though its handling dynamics and cabin refinement are still a few steps behind the class leaders, the 2007 Chevrolet Impala still brings a lot to the family sedan table. Those attributes include solid performance and fuel efficiency from the V6 engines, high crash test scores, a roomy cabin and a smooth, quiet ride.

Vehicle overview

There are a few constants in life that are oddly comforting -- a hot fudge sundae, a fall day spent at a baseball game, cruising on the highway in a big American sedan. The last example is something Chevrolet has provided for nearly 50 years with its Impala model. In addition to a spacious cabin, the Impala has excelled at providing reliable and peppy performance, a quiet cabin and a soft ride at a price most moms and dads could easily handle. And so it is with the 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Switching to an all-new front-drive platform in the 2000 model year after a four-year hiatus (and after decades as a rear-driver), the Impala was downsized and found itself battling Ford's Taurus instead of its previous, long-standing arch rival, the Ford Crown Victoria. This generation ran through 2005 and we never warmed up to it, as the styling was somewhat quirky and the cabin left us cold with its abundance of hard plastics. Last year, Chevy polished up the Impala's act inside and out, giving the car a stiffer platform, more powerful engines, cleaner styling and a much improved cabin in terms of materials and build quality.

Granted, with front-wheel-drive the current Chevy Impala isn't exactly a tribute to the past, but it does continue the tradition of large, affordable Chevrolet family sedans. A pair of fuel-efficient V6 power plants provides plenty of power along with respectable fuel mileage -- never one of the Impala's strong points in previous generations. The fact that the base Impala can seat six in a pinch makes it a rarity, as even the largest cars of today have front buckets and a console, limiting passenger capacity to five. Should you desire something a little less practical and a lot more exciting, the bowtie boys have you covered with the Impala SS, which sports a powerful V8, big wheels, a tighter suspension and the requisite bucket seats with a console-mounted shifter.

Though still not quite as refined as the Toyota Avalon, or as nimble and stylish as the rear-drive Chrysler 300, the 2007 Chevrolet Impala should remain a popular choice for those in need of an affordable sedan with a big, comforting interior.

2007 Chevrolet Impala models

The 2007 Chevrolet Impala large sedan comes in four trim levels: LS, LT, LTZ and SS. LS models include 16-inch wheels, a front bench seat, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, a power driver seat, a single-CD audio system with an MP3 jack, and keyless entry. Moving up to the LT model adds alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and remote vehicle start. The LTZ includes 17-inch alloys, heated leather bucket seats, a Bose audio system and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SS comes with monochromatic exterior paint, a performance-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels and a rear spoiler.

Options for the Impala LS consist of a package that bundles traction control, antilock brakes and floor mats. Choosing an LT opens the way to various packages (called 1LT, 2LT and 3LT) that include features such as leather seating, a six-disc CD changer, XM satellite radio, heated front seats and 17-inch alloy wheels. The LTZ is so well-equipped it has no options apart from a CD changer and a sunroof (which is optional on all trims), while the SS has a handful, including heated seats, a power front-passenger seat, Homelink transmitter and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2007 Highlights

Changes are few on the 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The 3900 V6 adopts Active Fuel Management cylinder-deactivation technology, and a non-E85 version of the 3500 V6 becomes standard for California-level emissions states.

Performance & mpg

The LS comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. The standard 3.5 is E85-compatible in all states, except in the five California-standards emissions states, although it is optionally available there as well. Available on the LT and standard on the LTZ is a 3.9-liter V6 (233 hp and 240 lb-ft), which is now fitted with Active Fuel Management technology, which deactivates half the cylinders while cruising to save fuel. The SS has a 5.3-liter V8 making an impressive 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. All models employ a responsive four-speed automatic transmission (heavy-duty on the SS) that sends the power through the front wheels. The V6 engines offer an agreeable blend of power and fuel-efficiency (up to 31 mpg on the freeway with the 3.5 E85), while the V8 offers serious off-the-line thrust. An Impala SS we tested did the 0-60-mph drill in just 6.4 seconds and ran through the quarter-mile in 14.5 seconds.

Safety

Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the LTZ and SS, and optional on other models. Full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar and a tire-pressure monitor are standard on all Impalas, but stability control is not available. In frontal crash tests conducted by the NHTSA, the 2007 Chevrolet Impala earned five stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, an Impala equipped with the side airbags scored five stars for front passengers and four stars for those seated in the rear. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the Impala scored an "Acceptable" rating (second highest out of four), while side-impact tests by that agency resulted in a "Good" rating, the highest possible.

Driving

Apart from the Impala SS model, handling is not among the Impala's strengths due to its soft suspension, though the car does feel solid and substantial. Plenty of people will appreciate the big sedan's compliant ride quality. Also a composed cruiser, the SS is much more agile thanks to firmer suspension tuning and 18-inch performance tires. Although the fact remains that this is a big, heavy car, dive the SS into a corner and it pulls through with dignity and thrust. While the SS model may be tempting to power-hungry buyers, be forewarned that dipping into its formidable reserves quickly brings fuel mileage down to around 17 mpg, despite ratings of 18 city and 27 highway. Our recommendation? Stick with the better-balanced LTZ and its plenty powerful 3.9-liter V6.

Interior

As one of the few sedans on the market capable of seating six passengers, the Chevy Impala does have an edge on the competition when it comes to interior space. The SS model has metallic interior trim, while all other models feature wood-grain trim. Fit and finish is vastly improved over previous models, and the Impala offers contemporary features like available dual-zone climate control, a Bose audio system and an input jack for portable music players. Trunk capacity is a generous 18.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

5(51%)
4(30%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
217 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A FWD SS but still an SS!
Doggiedogma,11/07/2006
2007 Impala SS is a slick pavement grinder while having a refined and quiet ride. The MPG's are not as high as advertised, but the performance and drive-ability help to make up for the MPG deficiency. It is very difficult to back this car up as the rear vision is hampered by the high rear headrests, spoiler and raised back end. The interior dash and displays are cheap looking, operating and feeling. There is a lot of front interior leg, hip and shoulder room but the rear leg room is compromised, especially for those over 6ft. Exterior road noises are sufficiently
Best car I've ever owned
max_webster,02/23/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Bought my Impala LT brand new in March 2007. Now it's February 2015 and well over 100,000 miles later. Had the steering recall issue dealt with when it was new, but that's the only thing it had to go back to the dealer for. I change the oil religiously, every 3,000 whether the "change oil" reminder comes on or not. Replaced the usual items that need periodic replacement on any car, like brake pads, tires, muffler. Changed the tranny fluid and anti-freeze and so on. Bottom line is that my Impala has given me many years of reliable, comfortable service, with no end in sight. (I kinda wish it would die because I love the new Impala). Beats a Korean or Japanese car any day!
Invisible, no fuss, unbelievable
Dan,10/03/2006
It was time to replace the minivan (family truckster) this year and I wanted to improve on my fuel economy, so I went shopping for a car. Of course I researched right here on Edmunds and narrowed the focus to two cars, the Chevy Impala and the Buick Lucerne. The Lucerne is nice, but the Impala was nice too and an awsome value. This car is like the person that shows up in kakies and a polo shirt to the party and offers to help imediately! Nobody notices this person but they are indispencable. So it is quiet, moves out well with the 3.9L (I used to have a Mustang GT; this car is quick!), handles well, and I am averaging 24 MPG in city driving! An all around best buy in my opinion.
A real review
Eric,12/21/2017
LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I actively beat the hell out of my Impala. I have owned it since 09 when it had 30k miles and now has close to 175k. Parts besides regular maintenance that I've had to fix...abs wire, wire for shifting, oil pressure sensor and headlight. Besides brakes and oil changes I have literally spent maybe 30 dollars on maintenance. It does have its cons such as if you're accelerating it falls flat around 55 to 65 then picks up again, interior isn't anything to brag about. I've hit close to 5 deer with my car and ive only had to replace the headlight and pop out dents in the hood and fender, nothing serious. This is a great car and I would have 0 hesitation to drive it to California and back...granted I'd never go to California. In the snow with weight in the trunk it handles very well for a fwd. It's no subaru but you'll get to where you're going. Updated review Hit around 185k and car is still running strong. I want to buy a new car just to have a new car but I want to see this one hit 200k. I honestly think the impala will rust out before the engine goes because it still feels like it has only 30k on it. Update:. Car now has around 198k. I had to fix I believe a crank shaft oil leak and while they were at it I had them replace a few other things as well that are known to leak oil. Besides that replaced the wheel bearings and brakes. Maybe spent 800 - 1k lifetime total on repairs that don't include brakes, 300 of that was just labor.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
233 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SS 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala LT is priced between $5,000 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 109647 and137032 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 109647 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,724.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,346.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,865.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,208.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

