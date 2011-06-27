Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,837
|$6,093
|$7,110
|Clean
|$4,541
|$5,726
|$6,667
|Average
|$3,950
|$4,992
|$5,779
|Rough
|$3,359
|$4,258
|$4,892
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,753
|$7,164
|$8,306
|Clean
|$5,402
|$6,732
|$7,788
|Average
|$4,699
|$5,869
|$6,751
|Rough
|$3,996
|$5,005
|$5,715
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,492
|$5,601
|$6,500
|Clean
|$4,218
|$5,263
|$6,094
|Average
|$3,669
|$4,588
|$5,283
|Rough
|$3,120
|$3,913
|$4,472
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,553
|$5,721
|$6,665
|Clean
|$4,275
|$5,376
|$6,249
|Average
|$3,719
|$4,687
|$5,417
|Rough
|$3,162
|$3,997
|$4,585
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,147
|$6,454
|$7,513
|Clean
|$4,833
|$6,065
|$7,044
|Average
|$4,204
|$5,287
|$6,106
|Rough
|$3,575
|$4,509
|$5,169