I've always liked this car, when the General first introduced it to media as a car they "might" make, I thought it was hot. Now that I finally own 1, WOW!! I knew it would be fast, but for a car this big to handle so well was a very amazing surprise. I love driving it. Also,driven "sensibly" the gas mileage isn't that bad. I love the body style except for the rounded back end. I think the enterior is cool too I haven't had it long enough to see any recurring problem but a Chevy 350 is a easy motor to maintain, even though it's difficult to change the plugs and wires on the passanger side. whenever I walk up to this long,low,mean-looking black car, I kick myself for not buying one 10 years ago

