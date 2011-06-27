  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Caprice-based sedan powered by 260-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 and sporting monochromatic black paint debuts. Has four-wheel disc brakes, dual airbags, ABS, five-spoke alloys and restyled C-pillars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Impala.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Always liked em, now I love em
modillard,11/11/2005
I've always liked this car, when the General first introduced it to media as a car they "might" make, I thought it was hot. Now that I finally own 1, WOW!! I knew it would be fast, but for a car this big to handle so well was a very amazing surprise. I love driving it. Also,driven "sensibly" the gas mileage isn't that bad. I love the body style except for the rounded back end. I think the enterior is cool too I haven't had it long enough to see any recurring problem but a Chevy 350 is a easy motor to maintain, even though it's difficult to change the plugs and wires on the passanger side. whenever I walk up to this long,low,mean-looking black car, I kick myself for not buying one 10 years ago
ok car
bull,03/03/2003
good body, paint,handels road very good very good pick up, gas use poor. nice looking car but very overpriced for what you get.
Best SS Ever
Svimburg,05/07/2008
After ten years, my '94 Impala SS is still fun to drive and looks good. There is plenty of room for my family of five and all of our stuff fits easily into the Soprano-sized trunk. The acceleration is exciting and the roar of the iron block V-8 never fails to put a smile on my face. I was surprised to see on Edmunds that my car has retained 50% of its value since I bought 10 years ago! The car is very comfortable to drive around town or on a long road trip. Gas mileage is good. I get high teens in town and low 20s on the highway where I cruise at 70. I get the same mpg on a 2003 Honda Odyssey van that has a V-6 and 5 speed automatic.
Stop Living In The Past
banx,10/10/2006
I owned this car for a year in '96. Compared to today's cars, it's a slug. Curb weight was 4200 lbs and with only 260 hp, 0-60 was almost 8 seconds. Almost any car today can do that. Handling was great for the time, but a new car would run rings around it now. It was relatively easy to maintain, but not well assembled. I loved the aggressive look then. Today it looks like a brick on wheels. The best part of the SS was it's ability to hold so many passengers and their equipment.
See all 11 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Chevrolet Impala

Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include SS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,670.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,815.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,471.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,397.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

