Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia

Hendrick Affordable, Extra Clean. PRICE DROP FROM $17,899, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! LTZ trim, BLACK exterior and JET BLACK / MOJAVE interior. Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE..., AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO ..., Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., Serviced here.AFFORDABLEWas $17,899.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (Includes E85 FlexFuel capability with (FE9) Federal emissions or (YF5/NE1 and NC7) California emissions with the Federal override only.) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (STD). Chevrolet LTZ with BLACK exterior and JET BLACK / MOJAVE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 6800 RPM*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1145S3XG9131149

Stock: 201321A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020