Two engines are available for the Impala. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder (197 hp, 191 lb-ft of torque) is standard on the LS and LT trim levels, while a 3.6-liter six-cylinder (305 hp, 264 lb-ft of torque) is standard for the Premier and optional for the LS and LT. Both engines use a six-speed automatic transmission and are only available with front-wheel drive.

Thanks to changes made this year, the LS trim starts with a good selection of standard features. You get 18-inch steel wheels, sound-insulating laminated windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, power-adjustable mirrors, air-conditioning, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. New for 2018 are keyless entry and start, a rearview camera and Chevy's MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a six-speaker audio system, OnStar (includes 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and two USB ports.

Moving up to the LT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, remote engine start, heated mirrors, as well as dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power front-passenger lumbar adjustment, fore-aft adjustable front headrests, folding rear headrests, and a few other small interior trim upgrades.

The Impala LT also has access to a number of upgrade packages. The Driver Confidence package adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. A sunroof and rear spoiler can be added with the Sunroof and Spoiler package. The LT Entertainment Package adds navigation, an 11-speaker Bose stereo system, a CD player, ambient interior lighting and a 120-volt outlet.

There's also the LT Convenience package, which includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Convenience package can be upgraded with the LT Leather Package, which adds leather upholstery and a full power-adjustable front passenger seat.

The top-trim Impala Premier gets 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, heated power seats and leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, and some unique exterior accents. It also includes the contents of the LT's Driver Confidence, Entertainment, and Sunroof and Spoiler packages.

Packages for the Premier trim include the Premier Confidence Package, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and 20-inch wheels. The Premier Convenience package adds ventilated front seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, memory settings for the exterior mirrors and steering wheel, and ground illumination.

Both the LT and Premier trims also have access to the Midnight Edition Appearance package, which adds black-painted 19-inch wheels, replaces the chrome exterior trim with black-painted pieces, and includes special black interior trim pieces. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Midnight Edition Impalas are only available in black.