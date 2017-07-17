  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth, quiet ride
  • Spacious rear seat and trunk
  • Sleek cabin with lots of technology upgrades
  • Capable optional V6
  • Underwhelming performance and economy from the standard four-cylinder
  • Some interior surfaces feel cheap
  • Thick roof pillars hamper visibility
  • Less handling prowess than its main rivals
Get More For Your Trade-In

Which Impala does Edmunds recommend?

Now that the LS has keyless entry and start and Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, it makes for an appealing and affordable choice. However, the LT gets quite a few small interior improvements and access to option packages. In particular — due to the Impala's visibility issues — we recommend the Driver Confidence package and its active safety features. We also prefer the optional V6 since it's better suited to the Impala's size and big-car purpose.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

As you'd expect from a large domestic sedan, the 2018 Chevrolet Impala has a smooth ride quality, a spacious interior with plenty of room for rear-seat passengers, and a trunk that's one of the largest available in any sedan. It's also quiet at highway speeds and has plenty of power when equipped with the optional V6 engine.

This generation of Impala enters its fourth year of production in 2018, but consistent small updates to its equipment over the years mean it can be equipped with all the technology you expect from a modern car. With the addition of a rearview camera, keyless entry and start, and Chevy's quite good MyLink infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) to the base LS trim, the Impala also has all the bases covered: from a cost-conscious cruiser that doesn't seem stripped down to a feature-packed, near-luxury competitor.

We do have our reservations. The base engine is lackluster, and thick roof pillars and a short rear window hamper outward visibility. Those aren't deal-breakers, but there are other choices if the Impala isn't to your liking. The Toyota Avalon is surprisingly good to drive, and has the option of a hybrid powertrain. There's also the value-packed Hyundai Azera and the Chrysler 300, which can be had with a big V8. Still, the 2108 Chevy Impala offers a lot of comfort and space, and that's ultimately the most important aspect in this class of car.

2018 Chevrolet Impala models

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala is a four-door, five-passenger sedan that's available in three trim levels. Thanks to equipment upgrades this year, the base LS trim is more than just bare-bones transportation. Moving up to LT trim gets you upgraded interior materials and access to a number of option packages. The range-topping Premier trim offers an extensive and upscale list of standard features.

Two engines are available for the Impala. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder (197 hp, 191 lb-ft of torque) is standard on the LS and LT trim levels, while a 3.6-liter six-cylinder (305 hp, 264 lb-ft of torque) is standard for the Premier and optional for the LS and LT. Both engines use a six-speed automatic transmission and are only available with front-wheel drive.

Thanks to changes made this year, the LS trim starts with a good selection of standard features. You get 18-inch steel wheels, sound-insulating laminated windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, power-adjustable mirrors, air-conditioning, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. New for 2018 are keyless entry and start, a rearview camera and Chevy's MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a six-speaker audio system, OnStar (includes 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and two USB ports.

Moving up to the LT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, remote engine start, heated mirrors, as well as dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power front-passenger lumbar adjustment, fore-aft adjustable front headrests, folding rear headrests, and a few other small interior trim upgrades.

The Impala LT also has access to a number of upgrade packages. The Driver Confidence package adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. A sunroof and rear spoiler can be added with the Sunroof and Spoiler package. The LT Entertainment Package adds navigation, an 11-speaker Bose stereo system, a CD player, ambient interior lighting and a 120-volt outlet.

There's also the LT Convenience package, which includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Convenience package can be upgraded with the LT Leather Package, which adds leather upholstery and a full power-adjustable front passenger seat.

The top-trim Impala Premier gets 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, heated power seats and leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, and some unique exterior accents. It also includes the contents of the LT's Driver Confidence, Entertainment, and Sunroof and Spoiler packages.

Packages for the Premier trim include the Premier Confidence Package, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and 20-inch wheels. The Premier Convenience package adds ventilated front seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, memory settings for the exterior mirrors and steering wheel, and ground illumination.

Both the LT and Premier trims also have access to the Midnight Edition Appearance package, which adds black-painted 19-inch wheels, replaces the chrome exterior trim with black-painted pieces, and includes special black interior trim pieces. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Midnight Edition Impalas are only available in black.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Impala has received some revisions, including an overhaul of the infotainment system, the addition of more standard features, and changes to option packages. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Impala, however.

Driving

7.0
The 305-hp V6 in the Impala makes more power than competitors, but instrumented acceleration is average. Its 3,881-pound weight (a few hundred pounds more than the Avalon) may be to blame. Still, the Impala's V6 is smooth, strong and plenty capable.

Acceleration

7.5
Shifts are smooth and quick. The Impala gets up to highway speeds easily and passes with confidence. Still, our measured zero-to-60-mph time of 6.7 seconds is merely average for the class. The four-cylinder is noticeably slower.

Braking

7.0
Pedal feel is slightly soft, but it's easy enough to modulate around town. A panic stop from 60 mph takes 120 feet, which is average for this class of vehicle.

Steering

7.0
Steering effort and feedback are light but precise and trustworthy. Slightly sensitive around the center, so the driver has to stay alert to prevent lane-wandering.

Handling

6.5
Obedient but not entertaining. Around turns, the Impala will prove capable and confident enough for the majority of drivers.

Drivability

7.5
Well-mannered and confidence-inspiring during day-to-day driving, the Impala is a willing and accommodating commuting partner. Light steering and narrow footprint make parking easy.

Comfort

7.5
The Impala provides a pleasantly calm cabin that emphasizes comfort over performance. There's ample interior space. After hours of driving, we emerged no worse for the wear. Skipping the optional 20-inch wheels may further improve the ride.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are adequately padded with eight-way power adjustments. Side bolstering is minimal, and the optional ventilation is weak. The adult-friendly rear seats are as generous as the Avalon's.

Ride comfort

8.5
Tuned for comfort, the suspension smooths out rough surfaces, but the 20-inch wheels add some initial harshness. Good balance of comfort and composure. Less floaty than some competitors.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Wind and road noise is barely detectable over a variety of surfaces and speeds. Creaks from within are also well silenced. This kind of isolation approaches luxury-sedan levels.

Interior

7.0
The Impala is competitive with other large sedans. The tasteful interior design is appealing, though there are still some disappointing plastics, particularly below the center stack.

Ease of use

6.5
The majority of primary and secondary controls are well placed and clearly labeled, but the touchscreen is a bit of a reach and angled away.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The elevated seat height makes getting in and out easy, as does the tall door opening. No stooping required here. The same holds true for the rear seats.

Roominess

8.5
The Impala's spaciousness compares favorably with competitors, with plenty of headroom and legroom. The average-size adult will even be comfortable in the rear seat for all-day road trips.

Visibility

6.0
Thick front roof pillars hamper visibility through turns, and the high rear trunklid requires reliance on the backup camera. The gauges and displays are placed well within sightlines.

Quality

7.0
Most interior materials are competitive with rivals, but flimsy plastic panels on the center console cost some points. The MyLink system's menus are simple and intuitive.

Utility

9.0
The trunk is positively huge, and at 18.8 cubic feet, it is only outclassed by the Ford Taurus (20 cubic feet). Inside the cabin, bins are adequate and the behind-touchscreen storage is unique. Rear LATCH anchors are easy to find, and there's plenty of room, even for rear-facing car seats.

Technology

The current incarnation of Chevy's MyLink system is easy to use and offers lots of connectivity features. A full suite of driver aids are available, but only on the highest trim level, and even on the LT trim basic aids such as blind-spot monitoring are optional extras.

12 reviews
2018 3.6 V6 Impala
James,10/18/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I do like the 28 to 30 MPG and that’s real MPG at 80 mph. I live in West Texas and the speed limit is 80 mph on I-10 west of Odessa. I am a Chevy fan but the reason why I will trade this Impala is the high road noise and the vinyl seats. It is a quick and nimble vehicle and fairly comfortable on long trips. I am disappointed in the road noise.
A great business car
NV Fisherman,04/13/2018
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This car is pretty good. I own two Impalas (2017 and 2018). Great ride and handles the road beautifully. In Las Vegas they drive fast and aggressively. No problem with the 6 cycl Chevy. I realize that vans and SUVs are the rage now but there is nothing like a sedan in road handling ability. I can easily get four people in the car. Back seat is enormous and very comfortable. Electronics are easy to use. On star and blue tooth work easily. I am not a young man but this is not a old fogies type of car with great styling.
2018 Impala Premier: Great!
Scott in Texas,12/25/2018
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Purchased the Premier to get the larger engine (don't waste time considering the smaller engine), the upscaled interior (leather, heated/cooled seats, etc.), and enhanced exterior (chrome trim and exhaust). Got mine with all available options except sunroof and without the extra-cost red paint. Absolutely love the car. Great acceleration and handling. Comfort is top-notch. Road noise is minimal. All systems work as advertised. Feature by feature, the Impala Premier matches up with the much pricier competition in its class. Highly recommend getting one before Chevrolet stops making them due to the SUV/Crossover craze. UPDATE: Two years after purchase and my 2018 Impala Premier is still great in every category: interior, exterior, and under the hood. No knobs nor buttons falling off, no paint nor trim deteriorating, and no engine nor transmission faults. What a shame Chevrolet has decided to stop producing this fine car due to the overall lack of demand for sedans of this size.
2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Leather and V6
B P,11/15/2018
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
To get the V6 engine recorded I had to select the Premier selection. The LT only showed a 4 cylinder power plant. The car has been great. V6 is awesome and responsive. Sometimes the shifting isn't as smooth as I expect but mostly it is just fine. Very comfortable ride and handling is great. Some road noise on the highway which I was expecting a bit quieter at this level of vehicle
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Impala models:

Lane Change Alert
Sounds a warning and flashes an indicator light when the driver engages a lane change operation that might result in a collision with another vehicle.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Monitors for vehicles moving across the path of the car when you're in reverse.
Forward Collision Alert
Alerts the driver to potential collisions with vehicles in front of the car that have slowed or stopped suddenly.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Impala

Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT is priced between $18,490 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 37722 and45884 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LS is priced between $17,000 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 45820 and45820 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier is priced between $28,099 and$28,099 with odometer readings between 40119 and40119 miles.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

