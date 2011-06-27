Vehicle overview

When you reach a certain age, you come to respect any product that's been around as long -- and been through as many changes -- as you have. In the automotive world, the Chevrolet Impala would be a good example -- it's been around in various incarnations since the late 1950s.

Of course, the danger with such longevity in both people and products is that they can fail to keep up with the times. Not in a trendy, chasing-the-latest-fad way, mind you, but in a practical sense that helps them feel fresh and relevant. The full-size 2010 Chevrolet Impala sedan is a prime example of a long-established product that's fallen just a tad behind the curve. It's not that there's anything glaringly wrong with the Impala per se, it's just that there are a number of areas where its rivals have pulled ahead in recent years.

First, let's give credit where credit's due. The Impala, which carries over largely unchanged for the 2010 model year, remains a solid large family sedan. It meets all the basic requirements to compete in this category, including a smooth ride, quiet interior with seating for six, decent crash test ratings and a generously sized trunk.

The problem is that the Impala doesn't really excel in any of these areas. Add the fact that this perennial top-seller remains hamstrung by bland styling, some cheap-looking interior materials and underwhelming powertrains and it risks looking like a four-wheeled fuddy-duddy.

A quick check of the full-size sedan competition illustrates our point. Both the Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon offer roomier and more luxurious interiors, while the newly redesigned Ford Taurus represents a storied car that's actually been brought up to date with a modern interior and technology. There are also the rear-wheel-drive Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger models that both have distinctive styling and better handling to recommend them.

And yet, despite all this, we can't argue with the Chevy Impala's largely successful five-decade track record. It might be behind the curve, but apparently the Impala's combination of familiarity and midpack performance keep it just competitive enough to attract the attention of an awful lot of buyers.