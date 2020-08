Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

ELCO Chevrolet - Ballwin / Missouri

1-OWNER VEHICLE...IMPALA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP...AM/FM STEREO WTIH CD PLAYER...KEYLESS ENTRY...CRUISE CONTROL...CLOTH INTERIOR...SOFT RIDE SUSPENSION. Reach out and seize the opportunity to own this 2002 Chevrolet lmpala 4DR Sedan in Sandrift Metallic with FWD. Climb inside, it starts right up, smells clean and looks clean because it's been well-maintained. It's been completely inspected and detailed for your safety and we want to show it to you. Under the hood, you'll find a 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. We have completely cleaned/detailed and inspected this vehicle to better protect your health and safety while shopping with us. As an ELCO customer, you are our first priority. If you have a question, we have an answer and would love to speak with you! We work very hard to EARN your business and we want to assist in any way during your car shopping experience. Please let us know if we can help. Due to our high inventory turnover, there is a possibility that a listed vehicle may have been sold. If so, we will present you with a similar vehicle at a similar price. To find the best value, we do the research before you do. We strive to provide you with the best value on every vehicle. Our success at ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac is due to being a highly customer-centric dealership, attending to your every need. If you win, we win! Stop by ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac on Manchester Road in Ballwin, MO to see this great pre-owned vehicle today. Disclaimer: This information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Additional options may exist, including any dealer installed equipment which are included in the list price. Other factors could increase the final price including taxes and administrative fees. Consult your salesperson for complete details. All vehicles are subject to prior sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WF52E429382890

Stock: 2071281

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020