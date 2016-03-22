Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
3,198 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 170,659 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,700$576 Below Market
- 93,620 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$1,000 Below Market
- 160,578 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$988$1,773 Below Market
- 158,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,195$309 Below Market
- 195,258 miles
$2,847$340 Below Market
- 102,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000$488 Below Market
- 88,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,377
- 119,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$365 Below Market
- 148,444 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,744$351 Below Market
- 210,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,590$226 Below Market
- 155,129 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
- 189,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,104
- 59,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
- 152,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 131,596 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 222,464 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,000
- 164,953 milesFrame damage, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- 112,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,875
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Impala searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
Write a reviewSee all 288 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6288 Reviews
Report abuse
J. Montague,03/22/2016
4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned 2 of these cars, I bought a 2005 brand new it had 7 mi on it. It lasted until 2015 when the transmission went out at 215K miles. Now that I'm retired and not commuting 60 miles a day I decided to buy another one. I now on a 2004 Base with the sports appearance package that had 72,000 mIles (now 77,820) from the original owners. These cars are very reliable, all I did in the '05 was oil changes, tune ups, fuel filters, pretty much preventative maintenence. The only issue with these cars that I have is the transmissions. Around 75,000 miles it begins to slip gears (not skip) all it needs is the solenoids need replaced. I did it on the 2005 and I'm planning on doing it on my current 2004 here soon along with a flush, filter change, and fill. I get excellent mileage I can get 22-25mpg with mixed driving and on the recent 500 mile round trip I took to Milwaukee with 100% highway driving with the cruise on 65 I got 30.4 mpg. The ride is wonderful, my wife has a 2013 Nissan Sentra and I can't stand it, it may get wonderful gas mileage, but the ride is harsh and it's very small for my long legs I can't get a good seat adjustment. I assume take the Impala. You can buy these for cheap with around 150K miles for about $2500.00, these are definetly worth the money and are almost bullet proof except for the transmission & lower intake gaskets. If you want a nice reliable car that does decent on gas and is minimal on repairs if maintained, then look for one of these, if they were decently taken care of, you can have a wonderful car for a decent price. Even my 2005 wasn't badly priced when it was brand new (around $21,500)
Related Chevrolet Impala info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon