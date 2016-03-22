Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

I have owned 2 of these cars, I bought a 2005 brand new it had 7 mi on it. It lasted until 2015 when the transmission went out at 215K miles. Now that I'm retired and not commuting 60 miles a day I decided to buy another one. I now on a 2004 Base with the sports appearance package that had 72,000 mIles (now 77,820) from the original owners. These cars are very reliable, all I did in the '05 was oil changes, tune ups, fuel filters, pretty much preventative maintenence. The only issue with these cars that I have is the transmissions. Around 75,000 miles it begins to slip gears (not skip) all it needs is the solenoids need replaced. I did it on the 2005 and I'm planning on doing it on my current 2004 here soon along with a flush, filter change, and fill. I get excellent mileage I can get 22-25mpg with mixed driving and on the recent 500 mile round trip I took to Milwaukee with 100% highway driving with the cruise on 65 I got 30.4 mpg. The ride is wonderful, my wife has a 2013 Nissan Sentra and I can't stand it, it may get wonderful gas mileage, but the ride is harsh and it's very small for my long legs I can't get a good seat adjustment. I assume take the Impala. You can buy these for cheap with around 150K miles for about $2500.00, these are definetly worth the money and are almost bullet proof except for the transmission & lower intake gaskets. If you want a nice reliable car that does decent on gas and is minimal on repairs if maintained, then look for one of these, if they were decently taken care of, you can have a wonderful car for a decent price. Even my 2005 wasn't badly priced when it was brand new (around $21,500)

