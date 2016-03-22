Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

3,198 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,198 listings
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    170,659 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $2,700

    $576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS in Gray
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala LS

    93,620 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    160,578 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $988

    $1,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    158,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,195

    $309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala LS

    195,258 miles
    Good Deal

    $2,847

    $340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    102,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,000

    $488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    88,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,377

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala LS

    119,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,999

    $365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    148,444 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,744

    $351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala LS

    210,515 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,590

    $226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala LS

    155,129 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    189,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,104

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    59,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    152,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    131,596 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala LS

    222,464 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala

    164,953 miles
    Frame damage, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Impala SS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Impala SS

    112,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,875

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,198 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala

See all 288 reviews
I'm on my 2nd one, wonderful cars.
J. Montague,03/22/2016
4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned 2 of these cars, I bought a 2005 brand new it had 7 mi on it. It lasted until 2015 when the transmission went out at 215K miles. Now that I'm retired and not commuting 60 miles a day I decided to buy another one. I now on a 2004 Base with the sports appearance package that had 72,000 mIles (now 77,820) from the original owners. These cars are very reliable, all I did in the '05 was oil changes, tune ups, fuel filters, pretty much preventative maintenence. The only issue with these cars that I have is the transmissions. Around 75,000 miles it begins to slip gears (not skip) all it needs is the solenoids need replaced. I did it on the 2005 and I'm planning on doing it on my current 2004 here soon along with a flush, filter change, and fill. I get excellent mileage I can get 22-25mpg with mixed driving and on the recent 500 mile round trip I took to Milwaukee with 100% highway driving with the cruise on 65 I got 30.4 mpg. The ride is wonderful, my wife has a 2013 Nissan Sentra and I can't stand it, it may get wonderful gas mileage, but the ride is harsh and it's very small for my long legs I can't get a good seat adjustment. I assume take the Impala. You can buy these for cheap with around 150K miles for about $2500.00, these are definetly worth the money and are almost bullet proof except for the transmission & lower intake gaskets. If you want a nice reliable car that does decent on gas and is minimal on repairs if maintained, then look for one of these, if they were decently taken care of, you can have a wonderful car for a decent price. Even my 2005 wasn't badly priced when it was brand new (around $21,500)
Report abuse
