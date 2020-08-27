Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia

BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Impala today, worry free! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 has a low 29,429 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Impala also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Voice Control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1105S39JU104224

Stock: JU104224

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020