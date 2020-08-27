Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
- 34,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,291$4,847 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr LT SEDAN 4 DR features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nightfall Gray Metallic with a Jet Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S34J9134065
Stock: 993635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 30,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,495$3,246 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Johnston - Johnston / Rhode Island
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!New Price! Certified. Silver Ice Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT 1LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 100-Watt 6-Speaker System, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8 Diagonal Color Infotainment Display, 800 Cold-Cranking Amps Battery, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Maintenance Free 70AH Battery w/Rundown Protection, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S36J9174082
Stock: 46338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$17,499$2,244 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1105S33JU141043
Stock: 7QQX28
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 40,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,250$2,990 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP INCLUDES STANDARD EQUIPMENT**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **WIFI HOTSPOT**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **STEERING WHEEL 4-SPOKE LEATHER-WRAPPED**, **WHEELS, 18 (45.7 CM) PAINTED ALLOY (STD)**, **PREMIUM SYNTHETIC SEATS**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1105SA0JU130984
Stock: 45902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 25,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,000$3,057 Below Market
Mountain View Nissan Of Cleveland - McDonald / Tennessee
* BLUETOOTH *, * SATELLITE RADIO *, * MP3- USB / I-POD READY *, * USB ADAPTER *, and Backup Camera. 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver Ice Metallic over Light Wheat/Jet Black. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Choose Family-Owned & Operated Mtn.View Nissan of Cleveland! Visit us off I-75 at Exit 20 - 131 Pleasant Grove Rd, McDonald, TN 37353. Ask about our Lifetime Warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S33J9115443
Stock: 1490S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,914$3,068 Below Market
Foreign Auto Imports - Irvington / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S30J9160548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,099$2,099 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Norwalk - Norwalk / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Summit White 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT 1LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHC **115 Point Inspection**, 100-Watt 6-Speaker System, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8 Diagonal Color Infotainment Display, 800 Cold-Cranking Amps Battery, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Maintenance Free 70AH Battery w/Rundown Protection, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S36J9178570
Stock: 52148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,495
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
ONLY 33,629 Miles! LT trim. PRICE DROP FROM $17,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO. ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear AirOPTION PACKAGESENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more (STD). Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.VEHICLE REVIEWS"Family-friendly and fuel-efficientA GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $17,995.WHY BUY FROM USAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S38J9110139
Stock: U9110139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 36,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,000$2,525 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2018 Chevrolet Impala is a pre-owned vehicle. Look good driving this beautiful vehicle and feel good knowing it comes with a factory warranty. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105S31J9174684
Stock: L7295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 29,429 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$2,240 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Impala today, worry free! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 has a low 29429 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Impala also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1105S39JU104224
Stock: JU104224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier34,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,495$3,059 Below Market
Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet - Waterford / Michigan
Equipped with a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, and stability control, this 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $19,495. It also includes Roadside Assistance, Courtesy Transportation. This vehicle also comes with 48,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 172 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Want a 4 dr sedan you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Rocking a sleek dk. gray exterior and a jet black/light wheat interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet, 475 Summit Dr, Waterford, MI, 48328, Phone: 2484948878, E-mail: joe@lunghamer.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1125S32J9150453
Stock: 935417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier48,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,000$3,636 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report for this 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. This Chevrolet Impala Premier is covered under the Chevrolet reliable & trusted factory warranty. So, if you're in the market for an incredible vehicle which provides the manufacturer-backed assurance that everyone deserves, then this is the vehicle for you. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Impala Premier.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1125S35J9150141
Stock: 150141
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 48,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,595$2,089 Below Market
Garden State Honda - Clifton / New Jersey
BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REAR PARKING AID, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, 28 MPG Highway, HID HEADLIGHTS, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1125S37J9142901
Stock: 9142901AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 45,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,000$2,452 Below Market
Zeck Chevrolet - Purcell / Oklahoma
***One Owner/Clean Carfax*** ***Heated Leather Seats*** ***Blind Spot Monitoring*** ***Lane Keeping System*** ***Rear Parking Sensors*** ***Rear View Camera*** ***Bluetooth*** ***Satellite Radio*** This is a one owner 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with a clean Carfax. It's equipped with a 3.6L V6, heated leather seats, rear view camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, power seats, remote start, push button start, dual zone climate control, bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 19' aluminum wheels and more. Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 35 minutes from OKC airport. We will transfer this from our Oklahoma City location to our Kansas City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Chevrolet, call or text Whitney Pakenham at 913..306..5255!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1125S33J9134553
Stock: P2038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 46,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,000$2,376 Below Market
Zeck Chevrolet - Purcell / Oklahoma
***Clean Carfax*** ***Heated Leather Seats*** ***Blind Spot Monitoring*** ***Lane Keeping System*** ***Rear Parking Sensors*** ***Rear View Camera*** ***Bluetooth*** ***Satellite Radio*** This 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier has a clean Carfax. It's equipped with a 3.6L V6, heated leather seats, rear view camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, power seats, remote start, push button start, dual zone climate control, bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 19' aluminum wheels and more. Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 35 minutes from OKC airport. We will transfer this from our Oklahoma City location to our Kansas City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Chevrolet, call or text Whitney Pakenham at 913..306..5255!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1125S38J9174983
Stock: P2037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 55,934 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,500$2,093 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
LT 1LT ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD 22/30 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105SA6J9153683
Stock: 153683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 36,930 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,900$2,337 Below Market
Cardinal Motors Inc. - Fairfield / Ohio
**Check out this Impala! Sleek black interior, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, back up camera, low miles! Why buy new, when you can buy used and save! Warranties available! Carfax provided with every vehicle! Financing options available for all credit situations! A+ rating with the BBB! Why would you want to shop anywhere else?**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1105SA0J9153095
Stock: FP6292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,506 miles
$17,994$2,993 Below Market
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1125S32J9129828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.