Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    34,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,291

    $4,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    30,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,495

    $3,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    31,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $17,499

    $2,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    40,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,250

    $2,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    25,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,000

    $3,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    42,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,914

    $3,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    39,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,099

    $2,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    33,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    36,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,000

    $2,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    29,429 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $2,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Gray
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    34,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,495

    $3,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Gray
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    48,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,000

    $3,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    48,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,595

    $2,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    45,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,000

    $2,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    46,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,000

    $2,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    55,934 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    $2,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala LT

    36,930 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,900

    $2,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier

    52,506 miles

    $17,994

    $2,993 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (8%)
2018 3.6 V6 Impala
James,10/18/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I do like the 28 to 30 MPG and that’s real MPG at 80 mph. I live in West Texas and the speed limit is 80 mph on I-10 west of Odessa. I am a Chevy fan but the reason why I will trade this Impala is the high road noise and the vinyl seats. It is a quick and nimble vehicle and fairly comfortable on long trips. I am disappointed in the road noise.
