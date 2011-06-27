Close

Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS! ONLY 70K MILES on this ONE OWNER - 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS! Where are you going to find another one with this low of miles? This vehicle features cloth bucket seats, front wheel drive, power windows/locks/mirrors, a solid 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder Engine, audio input jack, cruise control and dependability you expect from the Chevrolet Impala line of cars! Koppy Motors takes pride in our inventory and you should take advantage of the quality vehicles we sell! Ask about our Certified Excellent program by calling or stopping in today to speak to one of our sales experts, 320-384-6300 CERTIFIED EXCELLENT VEHICLE!! Koppy Motors is PROUD to include PIECE OF MIND for the Initial Ownership Period! How? You may ask. By including a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Major Component Warranty!! Here you will find a list of Half of the Groupings Covered: Engine, Transmission, Transaxle, Transfer Case, Drive Axle Group (Front and Back), Seals and Gaskets, Power Steering Group, Turbo/Supercharger. DAY ONE COVERAGE! ANY YEAR- ANY MILE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! 320-384-6300 Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WB58K081202322

Stock: 12832

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-18-2019