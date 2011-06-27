Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
- $3,226Great Deal | $1,378 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS158,449 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Kia - Saginaw / Michigan
How comforting is it knowing you are always prepared with this reputable Sedan* Here it is!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58N689113852
Stock: 40113852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-18-2020
- $4,488Great Deal | $1,857 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS83,823 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
BUDGET VEHICLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K681198261
Stock: B201102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- $3,795Great Deal | $1,248 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT153,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2008 Chevy Impala LT Gray 153,601 Miles Automatic, 3.5L V6 Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, Great Car Very Comfortable NADA Clean Retail Value is $5125 Call or Stop By Today for Your Hassle Free Test Drive No OnSite Financing Options Available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT55KX81226595
Stock: 226595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,363Great Deal | $2,018 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT93,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT, XM Satellite Radio. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K389156130
Stock: 9156130T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,470 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT128,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carsmart Sales - Loves Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K989202866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000Great Deal | $1,659 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS112,781 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Platte / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58KX81281417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,328 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT165,337 milesDelivery available*
Kokomo Auto World Ford - Kokomo / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58KX81364892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988Great Deal
2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ133,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ is offered by Maxwell Ford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2008 Chevrolet Impala: The 2008 Chevy Impala fends of its competition by offering a big, solid car that delivers smooth and safe performance at a low price. Interesting features of this model are Available Active Fuel Management system and roomy interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WU583789238853
Stock: 89238853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $2,711Great Deal | $2,422 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ132,908 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lugoff Toyota - Lugoff / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WU583689275425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000Good Deal | $848 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT176,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT on for size, which features a remote starter, dual climate control, heated seats, a MP3 player, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $4,000. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Catch some rays on your way to work this vehicle has a sunroof. You won't miss a beat with great time-saving features like remote starter. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K689223948
Stock: 23256U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $2,880Good Deal | $1,005 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT188,744 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carite Grand Ledge - Grand Ledge / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58N189145573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,295Good Deal | $1,248 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS163,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RossCo Brothers - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB55K289287444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Good Deal | $688 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT148,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT55N381212158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495Fair Deal | $305 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS211,503 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS --- 3.5l V6 --- AUTOMATIC ---- POWER WINDOWS --- FLEX FUEL ---- CRUISE CONTROL -- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT ---- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER ----- -WE FINANCE -----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.---
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K181263310
Stock: 23760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,791
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT49,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. PLEASE CALL 480-354-2510 ASK FOR JAMES OR DEE HUNTER WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST, MESA AZ 85207 The Chevrolet Impala is a big, roomy sedan. While classified as a midsize sedan, it's large for that class. This is a roomy car, in the front as well as the back seats, and getting in and out is easy. The Impala has a big trunk with a big trunk lid that makes loading cargo easy, and it has a healthy cargo capacity. Optional flip-and-fold rear seats are exclusive in its class, and provide not only holding wells for groceries but a flat cargo floor that expands the trunk for long items. This model has extra low miles, seating for 5 and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 16 Alloy Wheels and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (77R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT55N181315899
Stock: C5899R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Good Deal | $1,071 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT137,747 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Action Automotive - Berlin / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58N289150247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,925Good Deal | $686 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS114,803 milesDelivery available*
Sexton Ford Sales - Moline / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K081257000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,721Fair Deal | $514 below market
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS93,269 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS! ONLY 70K MILES on this ONE OWNER - 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS! Where are you going to find another one with this low of miles? This vehicle features cloth bucket seats, front wheel drive, power windows/locks/mirrors, a solid 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder Engine, audio input jack, cruise control and dependability you expect from the Chevrolet Impala line of cars! Koppy Motors takes pride in our inventory and you should take advantage of the quality vehicles we sell! Ask about our Certified Excellent program by calling or stopping in today to speak to one of our sales experts, 320-384-6300 CERTIFIED EXCELLENT VEHICLE!! Koppy Motors is PROUD to include PIECE OF MIND for the Initial Ownership Period! How? You may ask. By including a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Major Component Warranty!! Here you will find a list of Half of the Groupings Covered: Engine, Transmission, Transaxle, Transfer Case, Drive Axle Group (Front and Back), Seals and Gaskets, Power Steering Group, Turbo/Supercharger. DAY ONE COVERAGE! ANY YEAR- ANY MILE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! 320-384-6300 Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K081202322
Stock: 12832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-18-2019