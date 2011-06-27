Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala for Sale

  • $3,226Great Deal | $1,378 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    158,449 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McDonald Kia - Saginaw / Michigan

    How comforting is it knowing you are always prepared with this reputable Sedan* Here it is!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB58N689113852
    Stock: 40113852
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-18-2020

  • $4,488Great Deal | $1,857 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    83,823 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio

    BUDGET VEHICLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB58K681198261
    Stock: B201102A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-17-2020

  • $3,795Great Deal | $1,248 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    153,601 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma

    2008 Chevy Impala LT Gray 153,601 Miles Automatic, 3.5L V6 Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, Great Car Very Comfortable NADA Clean Retail Value is $5125 Call or Stop By Today for Your Hassle Free Test Drive No OnSite Financing Options Available

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT55KX81226595
    Stock: 226595
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,363Great Deal | $2,018 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    93,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT, XM Satellite Radio. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT58K389156130
    Stock: 9156130T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $3,995Great Deal | $1,470 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    128,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carsmart Sales - Loves Park / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT58K989202866
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,000Great Deal | $1,659 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    112,781 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Platte / Nebraska

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB58KX81281417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Great Deal | $1,328 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    165,337 miles
    Delivery available*

    Kokomo Auto World Ford - Kokomo / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT58KX81364892
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,988Great Deal

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    133,879 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas

    This outstanding example of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ is offered by Maxwell Ford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2008 Chevrolet Impala: The 2008 Chevy Impala fends of its competition by offering a big, solid car that delivers smooth and safe performance at a low price. Interesting features of this model are Available Active Fuel Management system and roomy interior.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WU583789238853
    Stock: 89238853
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • $2,711Great Deal | $2,422 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    132,908 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lugoff Toyota - Lugoff / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WU583689275425
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,000Good Deal | $848 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    176,595 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan

    Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT on for size, which features a remote starter, dual climate control, heated seats, a MP3 player, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $4,000. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Catch some rays on your way to work this vehicle has a sunroof. You won't miss a beat with great time-saving features like remote starter. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT58K689223948
    Stock: 23256U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $2,880Good Deal | $1,005 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    188,744 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carite Grand Ledge - Grand Ledge / Michigan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT58N189145573
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,295Good Deal | $1,248 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    163,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    RossCo Brothers - Cedar Rapids / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB55K289287444
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Good Deal | $688 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    148,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT55N381212158
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,495Fair Deal | $305 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    211,503 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS --- 3.5l V6 --- AUTOMATIC ---- POWER WINDOWS --- FLEX FUEL ---- CRUISE CONTROL -- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT ---- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER ----- -WE FINANCE -----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.---

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB58K181263310
    Stock: 23760
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,791

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    49,399 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

    HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. PLEASE CALL 480-354-2510 ASK FOR JAMES OR DEE HUNTER WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST, MESA AZ 85207 The Chevrolet Impala is a big, roomy sedan. While classified as a midsize sedan, it's large for that class. This is a roomy car, in the front as well as the back seats, and getting in and out is easy. The Impala has a big trunk with a big trunk lid that makes loading cargo easy, and it has a healthy cargo capacity. Optional flip-and-fold rear seats are exclusive in its class, and provide not only holding wells for groceries but a flat cargo floor that expands the trunk for long items. This model has extra low miles, seating for 5 and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 16 Alloy Wheels and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (77R)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT55N181315899
    Stock: C5899R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,995Good Deal | $1,071 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LT

    137,747 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Action Automotive - Berlin / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WT58N289150247
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,925Good Deal | $686 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    114,803 miles
    Delivery available*

    Sexton Ford Sales - Moline / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB58K081257000
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,721Fair Deal | $514 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Impala LS

    93,269 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

    CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS! ONLY 70K MILES on this ONE OWNER - 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS! Where are you going to find another one with this low of miles? This vehicle features cloth bucket seats, front wheel drive, power windows/locks/mirrors, a solid 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder Engine, audio input jack, cruise control and dependability you expect from the Chevrolet Impala line of cars! Koppy Motors takes pride in our inventory and you should take advantage of the quality vehicles we sell! Ask about our Certified Excellent program by calling or stopping in today to speak to one of our sales experts, 320-384-6300 CERTIFIED EXCELLENT VEHICLE!! Koppy Motors is PROUD to include PIECE OF MIND for the Initial Ownership Period! How? You may ask. By including a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Major Component Warranty!! Here you will find a list of Half of the Groupings Covered: Engine, Transmission, Transaxle, Transfer Case, Drive Axle Group (Front and Back), Seals and Gaskets, Power Steering Group, Turbo/Supercharger. DAY ONE COVERAGE! ANY YEAR- ANY MILE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! 320-384-6300 Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WB58K081202322
    Stock: 12832
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-18-2019

Impala Reviews & Specs