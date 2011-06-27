I purchased in 95. Had I known the 96 was going to be built with the floor shift and analog dash, I would have waited. Minor set back. I choose where I go with Chevy. It's black in color and has all the options available for that year. I have removed the impala ss from both rear quarters as it was a dirt collector. It's still a head turner, even the cops are quite inquisitive as to what type of auto as they are always pacing me. It's a keeper. I am the only driver and the ss is in pristine condition and plan to keep like that. Fun to drive. Lt1 is quite responsive and horse power can be increased a few mods that are reversible to oem specs. Great toy!

Read more