Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Dark Cherry and Green Gray paint colors join basic black. New seats and radios debut. Outside mirrors can be folded in, and a new option is a radio with speed-compensated volume control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Impala.

5(89%)
4(5%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 95 Impala SS
Chas,07/11/2010
I purchased in 95. Had I known the 96 was going to be built with the floor shift and analog dash, I would have waited. Minor set back. I choose where I go with Chevy. It's black in color and has all the options available for that year. I have removed the impala ss from both rear quarters as it was a dirt collector. It's still a head turner, even the cops are quite inquisitive as to what type of auto as they are always pacing me. It's a keeper. I am the only driver and the ss is in pristine condition and plan to keep like that. Fun to drive. Lt1 is quite responsive and horse power can be increased a few mods that are reversible to oem specs. Great toy!
1995 Impala
dhyde1,06/25/2002
I haven't had many problems with my SS. I did have to change the water pump at 63,425 miles. I keep getting a whole in my drivers seat on the left side of seat. I changed the seat once; I don't think i'm going to fix it again. I had to fix my brakes twice and the belt once that's it. It's a nice car.
A Legend That Isn't Fully Justified
OneOwner,09/11/2010
My car was the show car at the Philadelphia Int'l Auto Show in 1995. I tried to get a discount, but the dealer insisted on the MSRP, which I paid. At the time, I thought it was the best looking 4-door car for sale. In many ways, it still is. And it does turn heads, even today. Since is from the General's stable, getting parts is easy, and generally cheap. At first, the Comp T/A tires were hard to find, but now you can get MUCH better Kumho tires for less than $80 each. One thing that is unfortunate is that, my car being the "rarest, a 1995 DGGM", you cannot get the paint from the dealer or AutoColor anymore to fill chips. Rear seat room is poor, as are the quality of the interior.
Take care
low rider,04/11/2008
I had been the proud owner of my 1995 Impala for 9 yrs. I loved every mile: the car was stealthy, and total luxury. Unfortunately, 1 1/2 yrs ago, while waiting on a red light, I was rear ended so hard that the frame bent and my neck was broken. If you are still lucky enough to own one of these classics, please look into better neck restraint. My car was totalled and I am lucky to be alive. Keep an eye out for th other guy. I wish I had my lowrider back, and my neck, stock, too. With better neck restraint, at least I would have walked away without a titanium plate and screws where my neck used to be.
See all 18 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Impala
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include SS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,266.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,894.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,720.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

