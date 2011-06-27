  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chevrolet Impala for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

George Thorogood must have had something like the Impala SS in mind when he penned "Bad to the Bone." This car is menacing, with its monochromatic paint job, wide tires and fat alloys. The 5.7-liter V8 throbs under the hood, and the exhaust note reads "Don't mess with me." Chevy's retro Impala SS delivers the goods, all right, and does so without coming off as a bad joke.

Based on the Caprice police package, Chevy addresses our two complaints about the Impala SS in 1996. A tachometer has been added to the instrument cluster, and a floor shifter graces the center console. The rest of the interior is strictly Caprice-issue, which is the SS's only remaining shortcoming. While the leather-trimmed seats offer a bit more support than the Caprice bench, but you won't confuse them with Recaros. The rest is in place: surprisingly good looks, great performance, and a price that doesn't induce heart failure.

However, GM evidently doesn't know when its got a good thing going. Witness the 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT. After five years, the car finally had the right engine, styling and suspension to compete in the sports coupe arena, and the General killed it. Now, after several years on the market, they finally get a version of the Caprice perfected, and then pull the plug. We usually don't speculate about the collectability of any particular car, but when you consider that the limited-production Impala is dying after a short three-year run, and the final models include a tach and floor shifter, and Green Gray or Dark Cherry are likely the less popular colors, the Impala SS looks like a good investment.

Caprice and Impala production is scheduled to cease in December 1996. Not to worry, the Lumina is rumored to be in line to continue the SS tradition with a 3.4-liter V6, lowered suspension and flashy wheels. Somehow, we doubt it will be nearly as magical in execution as the Impala.

1996 Highlights

A tachometer and floor shifter are available. Last year for this generation of Impala.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Impala.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GM got it right, then quit!
soccercoach99,06/06/2010
I have seven cars, including a Porsche Boxster, Jaguar XJ8, Honda S2000 and some winter AWD/4WD vehicles. Driving the SS is somehow very very satisfying, it lopes along, big, black, bad, and then, when called on, just puts you into the comfy seats and gets to really outrageous speeds in a blink. I'm sure that more modern vehicles beat the numbers on acceleration, etc, but blasting around a freeway on ramp at 80 to 90 in a couple of heart beats with this beast is extremely fun!
My Dream Come True...96 SS
96 SS Q-SHIP,01/26/2004
I wanted one of these cars from the first time I saw one on the road. After doing some homework, I realized quickly that the 1996 model was the one to own. In 1998, after selling my Camaro, I was surprised to find one in a local trading paper that was about 60 miles away. I was fortunate enough to have a seller that offered to drive to my home and let me see the car. They told me that they were the original owners and had all paperwork...including the original window sticker. Low and behold...right at the scheduled time they said they'd show up...A menacing low, black car crept past my front window.
Still purring
2KPurr,12/03/2008
Have enjoyed owning & driving it for nearly 13 years, transmission & engine have been flawless, water system/radiator/cooling required replacement, been thru 3 sets of tires, still turns heads. I am very proud to own such fine machinery that gets rarer yearly, get offers to sell all the time, have driven across country north-south & east-west, makes for great made-in-America advertising, insured as 4-door Caprice but is actually a Super Sport (no complaints), passes state emissions/safety tests without fail, plan on keeping all the way
Boss ride
Tony,02/12/2017
SS 4dr Sedan
It's just strange how much attention this car gets even after 20 year's.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1996 Chevrolet Impala

Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include SS 4dr Sedan.

