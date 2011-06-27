I bought this car with 40,000 miles on it. Around 70,000 miles I had to replace my intake manifold gasket. I took it to a mechanic, not the dealership. He installed a quality after market gasket. I had brake rotor issues with this car until I did the brakes myself. I replaced the rotors with quality after market. The wheel lugs need to be torqued to proper specs, this will prolong rotor life. You need to flush and fill the radiator every 1 or 2 years despite dexcool specs. I keep it very clean. This car requires regular oil changes and cooling flushes. Synthetic oil and regular cooling flushes will keep it going. By using synthetic oil you don't need to change every 3K. Let the sensor work.

