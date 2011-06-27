  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(215)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Six-passenger seating availability, good crash test scores, torquey V6 engines.
  • Vague steering, soggy suspension, low-buck interior.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1996
1995
1994
Chevrolet Impala for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$1,988
Used Impala for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It might be called the Impala, but this disappointing front-wheel-drive family sedan has little in common with the V8-powered rear-wheel drive models of the past. Skip it in favor of the more refined offerings from Ford, Chrysler and Toyota.

2003 Highlights

There are only minor upgrades in store for the 2003 Impala. New options include a side airbag for the driver and XM Satellite Radio. Remote keyless entry is now standard and four new exterior colors are available. Both base and LS models get new wheel designs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
215 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 215 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over all It's been a good car.
bedog,01/17/2013
I bought this car with 40,000 miles on it. Around 70,000 miles I had to replace my intake manifold gasket. I took it to a mechanic, not the dealership. He installed a quality after market gasket. I had brake rotor issues with this car until I did the brakes myself. I replaced the rotors with quality after market. The wheel lugs need to be torqued to proper specs, this will prolong rotor life. You need to flush and fill the radiator every 1 or 2 years despite dexcool specs. I keep it very clean. This car requires regular oil changes and cooling flushes. Synthetic oil and regular cooling flushes will keep it going. By using synthetic oil you don't need to change every 3K. Let the sensor work.
One of the best that I have owned
A. Lane,08/09/2002
This is an awesome, big, comfortable car. Its handling is great and it is very smooth driving. The gas mileage is great and it has a great safety rating. Finally a 4-door sedan that is fun and practical to drive. Congrats Chevrolet on a great car!!!!
Overall a Good Buy
jon_l,03/21/2012
Bought my 2003 Impala LS second hand with 93,000 miles for my first car. Ran great for a good while but just had to get the catalytic converter replaced at 102,000 miles, Brake Controller Module Replaced, and my Idle Control Valve replaced, costing me all together $1,200. Despite those issues I've had no other issues I love my car. It rides real smooth and has some nice power. Has great gas mileage on the highway. This is really the last stylish model before the new Impalas went out. The interior is very nice and there is plenty of room for 5 people to fit comfortably inside. Currently at 104,500 miles and the car is still running great!
11 years and still going
cdnbrian,10/22/2013
I have had this car since new almost 11 years ago. I have not replaced any major components on this car in over 300,000 km. I have the full original exhaust system. In the past 20,00 km I replaced the wheel bearings and CV shaft. The car still runs like new. I have put paint on the hood and trunk to correct rust but then this car has never seen wax. I had a 93 Lumina and a (8 Lumina before this. In total the 3 chevs have gone a million km. I guess Ill buy another Impala. My son is looking forward to taking this car. Pretty dependable as well as economical.
See all 215 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Impala

Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala LS is priced between $1,988 and$1,988 with odometer readings between 141503 and141503 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,988 and mileage as low as 141503 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,665.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,574.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,639.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Impala lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles