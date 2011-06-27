2003 Chevrolet Impala Review
Pros & Cons
- Six-passenger seating availability, good crash test scores, torquey V6 engines.
- Vague steering, soggy suspension, low-buck interior.
Other years
List Price
$1,988
Edmunds' Expert Review
It might be called the Impala, but this disappointing front-wheel-drive family sedan has little in common with the V8-powered rear-wheel drive models of the past. Skip it in favor of the more refined offerings from Ford, Chrysler and Toyota.
2003 Highlights
There are only minor upgrades in store for the 2003 Impala. New options include a side airbag for the driver and XM Satellite Radio. Remote keyless entry is now standard and four new exterior colors are available. Both base and LS models get new wheel designs.
bedog,01/17/2013
I bought this car with 40,000 miles on it. Around 70,000 miles I had to replace my intake manifold gasket. I took it to a mechanic, not the dealership. He installed a quality after market gasket. I had brake rotor issues with this car until I did the brakes myself. I replaced the rotors with quality after market. The wheel lugs need to be torqued to proper specs, this will prolong rotor life. You need to flush and fill the radiator every 1 or 2 years despite dexcool specs. I keep it very clean. This car requires regular oil changes and cooling flushes. Synthetic oil and regular cooling flushes will keep it going. By using synthetic oil you don't need to change every 3K. Let the sensor work.
A. Lane,08/09/2002
This is an awesome, big, comfortable car. Its handling is great and it is very smooth driving. The gas mileage is great and it has a great safety rating. Finally a 4-door sedan that is fun and practical to drive. Congrats Chevrolet on a great car!!!!
jon_l,03/21/2012
Bought my 2003 Impala LS second hand with 93,000 miles for my first car. Ran great for a good while but just had to get the catalytic converter replaced at 102,000 miles, Brake Controller Module Replaced, and my Idle Control Valve replaced, costing me all together $1,200. Despite those issues I've had no other issues I love my car. It rides real smooth and has some nice power. Has great gas mileage on the highway. This is really the last stylish model before the new Impalas went out. The interior is very nice and there is plenty of room for 5 people to fit comfortably inside. Currently at 104,500 miles and the car is still running great!
cdnbrian,10/22/2013
I have had this car since new almost 11 years ago. I have not replaced any major components on this car in over 300,000 km. I have the full original exhaust system. In the past 20,00 km I replaced the wheel bearings and CV shaft. The car still runs like new. I have put paint on the hood and trunk to correct rust but then this car has never seen wax. I had a 93 Lumina and a (8 Lumina before this. In total the 3 chevs have gone a million km. I guess Ill buy another Impala. My son is looking forward to taking this car. Pretty dependable as well as economical.
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
