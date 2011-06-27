  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Simple controls
  • available six-passenger seating
  • large trunk
  • strong and efficient engine.
  • Cheap interior materials and construction
  • lackluster handling
  • bland styling
  • generally outpaced by the competition in most respects.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite a spacious cabin and comfortable ride, the 2013 Chevrolet Impala is outdone by most competitors, especially the upcoming all-new 2014 Impala. You can do better.

Vehicle overview

It's been seven long years since Chevy's flagship sedan has enjoyed a major overhaul and even longer since it was redesigned from the ground up. That alone makes the 2013 Chevrolet Impala difficult to recommend, but it gets even harder when you realize that an all-new, dramatically improved replacement is on its way.

While this year's Impala still offers a roomy interior and good reliability, the full-size sedan segment is crowded with competing models that best this long-in-the-tooth model in terms of styling, performance, quality and refinement. The minor upgrades for 2013 include a new Luxury Edition package that bundles leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, a premium Bose audio system and a few other niceties, yet these enhancements aren't nearly enough to tip the scales in its favor.

Instead we strongly suggest full-size sedan shoppers have a look at more up-to-date competitors including the Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus and Hyundai Azera. Each is better to drive, more refined, nicer inside and generally more modern. Or you could wait a bit for the impressive new Chevrolet Impala that's just around the corner.

2013 Chevrolet Impala models

The 2013 Chevrolet Impala full-size sedan is offered in three trim levels: LS, LT and LTZ. Five seats are standard, but an optional 40/20/40 bench seat on the LS and LT trims brings the total to six.

Standard features on the entry-level LS include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Moving up to the LT gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, remote ignition, dual-zone manual climate control, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a trip computer and a folding rear seat with a center armrest.

The top-of-the-line LTZ adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Options include a sunroof (available on LT and LTZ only) and a new Luxury Edition package that adds many of the LTZ's extras to LT models.

2013 Highlights

With a new model just around the corner, the 2013 Chevrolet Impala gets just a few minor changes, including a new Luxury Edition package.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Chevy Impala comes only with a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out a healthy 300 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. EPA fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2013 Chevrolet Impala's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

The Impala earns respectable scores in government crash tests including an overall rating of four stars (out of five) in both frontal and side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Impala the top ranking of "Good" in both its frontal-offset and side-impact tests, but the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof strength test.

Driving

The 2013 Chevy Impala's performance is something of a mixed bag. The 300-hp V6 (just introduced last year), delivers acceleration on par with many of its competitors, plus respectable fuel economy besides.

How you'll feel about the Impala's suspension calibration depends on your priorities. Ride comfort is quite good, but the car's handling is mediocre at best. Though some buyers will find this trade-off acceptable, we think you'll be happier with the more refined level of ride and handling offered by many of the Impala's competitors.

Interior

The 2013 Chevrolet Impala offers a spacious passenger cabin with room for five. Opt for the available front bench seat and you have a sedan with seating for six, something that's a rarity nowadays. And in this world of ever-increasing technological complexity, the Impala's simple stereo will certainly be welcomed by many.

However, the fact remains that the Impala simply lacks many of the bells and whistles that make more modern cars technologically complex in the first place. The cabin's design is also outdated compared to most of its competitors, while the materials don't measure up to those found in many of GM's more recent models. One glimpse at the upcoming all-new Impala will reveal just how behind the times the current model is.

While the Impala's trunk offers a generous 18.6 cubic feet of cargo room, the fold-down rear seatback is optional and doesn't split 60/40. This means that sooner or later you'll have to choose between carrying a rear seat passenger and bringing home that extra-long Bjorgen box from Ikea.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bang for Buck
tnsailorguy,03/27/2014
Most professional reviewers do not live with the cars they review. It is all about style and handling. Yes a BMW drives great and is beautiful but who can afford to maintain one. This Impala provides a long list of features that make everyday driving much more enjoyable. The price of admission is very affordable and they cost practically nothing to maintain. I traded up from the 09 LT to the 13 LTZ. In 85,000 miles of driving my 09 cost $125 for non regular maintenance cost. The 13 LTZ is a bit firmer but the power from the 3.6 is amazing over the 3.9 of the 09. Unless you plan on using this car to carve mountain roads do not be put off by the reviews.
Great Car
Phil,12/17/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This car is a great car. There are so many good things about it. It has a great engine (3.6 LFX) that is durable, yet fuel efficient. It has 300 horsepower and you can definitely feel it when you step on the gas, but at the same time, it can give you great fuel economy on the highway. This past weekend, I took the car on three hour highway trip and got 148.4 miles out of a quarter tank of gas. That's pretty great. The transmission was a joint build by General Motors and Ford. Most of the time, the transmission shifts very smoothly and you can't even feel it if your not paying attention to the shifting. Every once in a while though, the transmission will feel like your driving a car with a manual transmission and clutch. People complain about the suspension in this car and while its not the best handling car in its class and you can get a little bit of body roll, the car handles pretty well and is a very smooth ride. There is brake fade at higher speeds so be careful of that. I plan on upgrading the brake pads and rotors when its time to do so, but four wheel disc brakes is nice. This car does stop very well. The tires are Ultra High Performance Goodyear tires from the factory and their okay. I'm definitely switching to a better brand of tire (Michelin) when the time comes. If you drive in a cold environment, be careful of accelerating with the Goodyear tires on it. The car will burnout a little bit (another reason to get better quality tires). The seats are nice and comfortable, but the rear seats offer the most comfort. There is also a lot of leg space of all of the passengers other than the person who sits in the middle in the second row seating. There are two lights for the rear passengers as well which is nice for them while there are lights in the rear view mirror for the front passengers. The two front seats are power, but only the driver seat has lumbar support which is manual. I understand that GM would want to save the power lumbar support for Buick and Cadillac, but the front passenger seat should have lumbar support as well. The heat seats work wonderfully and people who sit in the front love it. The driver heated seat warms up faster than the passenger seat which is normal according to the owner's manual. The driver seat heats up very quickly and is very nice. The gauge cluster, messages on the gauge cluster, radio, and HVAC controls are easy to read and use. It's also nice that the driver and passenger have dual climate control. The auto dimming mirror, heated outside mirrors, and rear window defroster work great and quickly. The Bose sound system is wonderful! It has 8 speakers and an amplifier. The leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped transmission shifter, and leather arm rest are holding up well. Its a very solid car and I think that people should really take a look at this car. I had a couple of minor issues with the car, but I had the dealership take care of them. Other than that, its a solid car.
Soild car
ktm300xc,04/24/2014
LS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have had my car for a year, so far, no problems. Yes, Edmunds thinks the car is to plain, no flash or modern styling. But I personally don't need that. I just want a solid, large comfortable car for a reasonable price that is reliable. That's all. It gets about 20 mpg around town and 30+ mpg on the freeway. Plenty of power to pass on the freeway. The car has a speed limiter on the car, it's set at a maximum of 112 mph. So if you want to go faster, you will have to rechip the computer. I can carry six people, but it's more comfortable with a max of four. I bought the base LS model, has every option I need. And it has more options than the base 2014 Impala for a cheaper price! Update: No major problems yet. Get it regularly serviced at the Chevy Dealership in town. He said everything always looks good. Costing me about $51 for a normal service every 3000 miles. One headlight burnt out, cost $24 for the bulb, installed at dealer for free. Had to put on a set of tires, but it was normal wear. Update2.0: Still runs good. Has 107,000 miles now. Had to replace the passenger side CV/axle, wore out. Cost $400 to replace at dealer service. Since it turned over 100,000 miles, now I have to do major services like transmission flush, spark plugs, air conditioning service, etc. these usually cost around $1500 total to do them all. But I do one at a time when I take it in for the oil change. It’s still a great reliable car and now I paid off the loan and it is mine free and clear. I couldn’t replace it for the money, so I think I’ll drive it till it no longer pays to maintain it. Update3.0 I have put the car into semi-retirement. I rarely use it except to travel. I’ve now moved to upper MidWest. I had all the major 100,000 mile services done. Spark plugs, radiator flush, ect. Car still runs great with 127,000 miles. Nothing has gone wrong with it yet. I did buy a good set of Toyo Celsius tires for winter use. I’ve been getting 33 mpg on interstate when traveling. I’m still pleased with this car and will keep it because I see no reason to sell it.
Great daily driver
perlanera,05/01/2013
After reading the review of the 2013 Impala on Edmunds one would foolish to buy this car, but don't be fooled its a great large vehicle. Large for todays scene, but not that large. 18 cu trunk and with the back seat folded down its able to carry a lot of cargo. The 3.6 twin overhead cam V-6 pulls like a modern V-8 with a firm ride. I bought the LTZ and it reminds me of my 1996 Cadillac Eldorado, except the Eldorado did not have a sunroof or heated seats. Gar mileage is good, not great, averaging 21 mpg in traffic and 28 mpg on the highway with regular gas - most high power v-6's require high test gas, not this one with direct injection (no turbo). $4000 rebate, you can't beat it !
See all 18 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Impala

Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet is priced between $4,999 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 11775 and130085 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ is priced between $8,999 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 92483 and92483 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2013 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,999 and mileage as low as 11775 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,232.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,532.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,605.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

