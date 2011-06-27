This car is a great car. There are so many good things about it. It has a great engine (3.6 LFX) that is durable, yet fuel efficient. It has 300 horsepower and you can definitely feel it when you step on the gas, but at the same time, it can give you great fuel economy on the highway. This past weekend, I took the car on three hour highway trip and got 148.4 miles out of a quarter tank of gas. That's pretty great. The transmission was a joint build by General Motors and Ford. Most of the time, the transmission shifts very smoothly and you can't even feel it if your not paying attention to the shifting. Every once in a while though, the transmission will feel like your driving a car with a manual transmission and clutch. People complain about the suspension in this car and while its not the best handling car in its class and you can get a little bit of body roll, the car handles pretty well and is a very smooth ride. There is brake fade at higher speeds so be careful of that. I plan on upgrading the brake pads and rotors when its time to do so, but four wheel disc brakes is nice. This car does stop very well. The tires are Ultra High Performance Goodyear tires from the factory and their okay. I'm definitely switching to a better brand of tire (Michelin) when the time comes. If you drive in a cold environment, be careful of accelerating with the Goodyear tires on it. The car will burnout a little bit (another reason to get better quality tires). The seats are nice and comfortable, but the rear seats offer the most comfort. There is also a lot of leg space of all of the passengers other than the person who sits in the middle in the second row seating. There are two lights for the rear passengers as well which is nice for them while there are lights in the rear view mirror for the front passengers. The two front seats are power, but only the driver seat has lumbar support which is manual. I understand that GM would want to save the power lumbar support for Buick and Cadillac, but the front passenger seat should have lumbar support as well. The heat seats work wonderfully and people who sit in the front love it. The driver heated seat warms up faster than the passenger seat which is normal according to the owner's manual. The driver seat heats up very quickly and is very nice. The gauge cluster, messages on the gauge cluster, radio, and HVAC controls are easy to read and use. It's also nice that the driver and passenger have dual climate control. The auto dimming mirror, heated outside mirrors, and rear window defroster work great and quickly. The Bose sound system is wonderful! It has 8 speakers and an amplifier. The leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped transmission shifter, and leather arm rest are holding up well. Its a very solid car and I think that people should really take a look at this car. I had a couple of minor issues with the car, but I had the dealership take care of them. Other than that, its a solid car.

