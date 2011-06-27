Close

Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia

REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Chevrolet purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Chevrolet Impala also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, OnStar, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WU581369216957

Stock: 69216957

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020