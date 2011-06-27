Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
- $4,499Great Deal | $1,914 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT121,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*LOCATED AT 17315 HWY 99 LYNNWOOD 425-743-7400, Impala LT, 3.9L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, *AM/FM RADIO*, *CD PLAYER*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *POWER DOOR MIRRORS*, *POWER WINDOWS*.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2006 Chevrolet Impala White LT FWD 3.9L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC581669336495
Stock: 198387A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $5,000Great Deal | $1,290 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LTZ112,587 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brad Manning Ford - DeKalb / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 3.9L V6, Heated Leather Seats, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Power driver seat. Odometer is 37301 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG. 3 OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS!!*** Brad Manning Ford serving the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Elburn, Hinckley, Geneva, St Charles, Sandwich, Malta, Genoa, Hampshire, Aurora, Oswego, Oregon, Kirkland, Kingston, Waterman, and Shabbona. Celebrating 100 years in business in June 2020!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WU581569409756
Stock: C409756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000Great Deal | $1,254 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT105,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Columbus - Columbus / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT White 3.5L SFI V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive**Sunroof**, **Alloy Wheels**, **Power Driver Seat**, **One Owner**, **Clean Autocheck and Carfax History**, **Remote Keyless Entry**, 16" 5-Spoke Styled Cast Aluminum Wheels, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, OnStar 4G LTE Wifi Hotspot, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11251 miles below market average!Welcome to the No Vulture Zone our sales professionals are all Non-Commission and are focused on your needs and wants, NOT your pocket book!**Our Value Select Program is just another way to show our service to you.** Our Value Select Vehicles are Fresh Trade Inâ s That after a Visual Inspection Would Typically Go To Auction.** Our Community Has Told Us they need Inexpensive Vehicle Options From Time To Time.** Our Value Select Vehicles are being sold and offered with No Reconditioning, No Inspection and Absolutely No Guarantees of any kind.** Our Value Select Vehicles could have Issues present that are not discovered by our Visual Assessment.** Our Goal on Our Value Select Vehicles is to Provide Full Transparency and Full Disclosure to those Desperately Needing the Option of a Less Expensive Vehicle.** Our Company Name has always been Synonymous with Quality. In the Case of Our Value Select Option we want our Community to understand that in order to offer these vehicles for sale to the General Public we have poured the â Qualityâ into our upfront disclosure of the vehicles themselves and not the end product.** *$199 Doc Fee for all vehicles. Tax, Title, Licence Additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K569192818
Stock: VS192818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $2,950Great Deal | $2,823 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS107,505 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Quirk Auto Park of Bangor - Bangor / Maine
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K669385370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,488Good Deal | $238 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS143,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2006 Chevy Impala LS with power windows power locks air conditioning and wood grain accents.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58KX69404227
Stock: 23470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,989Good Deal | $1,086 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS57,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Seacoast Chevrolet - Ocean / New Jersey
LOW MILES - 57,220! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Plenty of people will appreciate the big sedan's compliant ride quality. -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System Flex Fuel, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: In addition to a spacious cabin, the Impala has excelled at providing reliable and peppy performance, a quiet cabin and a soft ride. -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $20,300*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Seacoast Chevrolet offers a pressure free atmosphere for customers to shop in. The salespeople are very laid back and there's no in your face sales. The customer sets the pace, not the salespeople at Seacoast Chevrolet, it's a refreshing change for customers! Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58KX69343574
Stock: 31014B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,991Good Deal | $406 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS158,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bradshaw Acura - Greenville / South Carolina
***New arrival, more information and photographs coming soon!*** Clean CARFAX. 21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K969358924
Stock: 220598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $6,995Fair Deal
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT70,356 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tradition Chevrolet Buick - Geneva / New York
INCLUDES WARRANTY, GOOD BRAKES, LOCAL TRADE, SUNROOF MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 19/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 54402 miles below market average! At Tradition Chevrolet Buick, We Can Make It Happen ! If you live in Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Canandaigua, Penn Yan or any surrounding community, Tradition Chevrolet Buick is your one stop shop for any Automotive need. If you find something you like and want to plan a test drive, call us at (315) 789-6811 prior to you making the drive to our Geneva location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC581869137657
Stock: G20438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $2,995Fair Deal | $493 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LTZ191,723 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Chevrolet purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Chevrolet Impala also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, OnStar, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WU581369216957
Stock: 69216957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $4,291Good Deal | $469 below market
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS142,559 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Impala has been changing, morphing, and maturing with the vagaries of the market since 1958 when the first one showed up as a coupe and convertible. Now, the Chevrolet Impala has been substantially upgraded for 2006. The 2006 Impala features new and very attractive exterior styling, a new interior, and a choice of three new engines. The new Impala has a lot going for it inside as well, with a completely new, cleaned-up interior, reshaped and reupholstered seats, and flip/fold rear seats. The seats have firmer cushions and increased lumbar support than previous models. Trunk space, at 18.5 cubic feet, is more than competitive in the segment, and it has a huge opening for easy loading. This 2 owner model has seating for 6, a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, 16 Alloy Wheels and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K869222090
Stock: C2090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,609Fair Deal
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT231,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
***FUEL EFFICIENT IMPALA LT*** Stop in today and take this beauty for a test drive today at S & H where we make the sales process SIMPLE & HASSLE FREE!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Four wheel independent suspension. White 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6At S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 21/31 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K269112598
Stock: 20585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $4,995Fair Deal
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT140,861 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Local Home Delivery Available!. Ricochet Silver Metallic 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V621/31 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K169176096
Stock: SR-R08096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Price Drop$5,401
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT110,473 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT Amber Bronze Metallic FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6**THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 16" Steel Wheels w/Deluxe Bolt-On Covers, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers."WE OFFER MARKET BASED PRICING, SO PLEASE CALL TO CHECK ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THIS VEHICLE. WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY OURS!" -CAM STEWART, OWNER **FREE LOANERS & CAR WASHES FOR LIFE!! CPO WARRANTY UP TO 100,000mi.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT55K969424583
Stock: 1541789B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $7,998
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT74,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
LOW MILES ! Remote start, Clean CarFax. This 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT 3.5L is offered to you for sale by Kendall Toyota of Bend. This Impala is sold AS IS an inspection report can be provided. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Chevrolet Impala treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58KX69105169
Stock: XZ38810A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $5,250
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS86,103 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Brakes; 4-Wheel Antilock; 4-Wheel Disc; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.5L 3500 V6 Sfi Flexfuel; Preferred Equipment Group; Seat; Front Cloth; 40/20/40 Split-Bench Solid Paint Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Traction Control; All-Speed Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB58K769307485
Stock: 69307485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $4,500Fair Deal
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT191,309 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT features an impressive 3.90 Engine with a Ricochet Silver Metallic Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 191,309 miles this 2006 Chevrolet Impala is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2006 Chevrolet Impala in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 69195614* Toyota Direct has this 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 27.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Impala comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.90 engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Compass, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Child Proof Locks, Emergency Trunk Release*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 226 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 4 Chevrolet Impala sedans like this Ricochet Silver Metallic 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC581569195614
Stock: 69195614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$3,000Fair Deal
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT164,706 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Air Conditioning, All-Speed Traction Control, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2006 Chevrolet Impala LT Glacier Blue Metallic FWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WT58K869166973
Stock: K13482B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $7,000Fair Deal
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT77,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
WOW!!! Only 77k Miles!Value, Value, Value!! That is our focus and our drive! We always price to market and we price to SELL!!!CARFAX One-Owner.2006 Chevrolet Impala LT Silverstone Metallic FWD 3.9L V6 SFIAir Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Weather band radio.Odometer is 42639 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.Lexus of Highland Park is a truly family owned and operated business. We are value oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC581769190429
Stock: P6530C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020