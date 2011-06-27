  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(288)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Impala Review

Pros & Cons

  • Six-passenger seating availability, good crash test scores, torquey V6 engines.
  • Vague steering, soggy suspension on base and LS models, low-buck interior.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1996
1995
1994
Chevrolet Impala for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,295 - $6,995
Used Impala for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 240-horse SS adds some much needed excitement to the Impala lineup, but this full-size sedan still lags behind the competition when it comes to refinement.

2004 Highlights

The supercharged Impala SS joins the lineup for 2004. Besides offering 240 horsepower, the SS features a tightened suspension to allow it to take corners with a bit more gusto. Base and LS models have redesigned bench and bucket seats, and a sport appearance package is now available on the base sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

5(74%)
4(18%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
288 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 288 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm on my 2nd one, wonderful cars.
J. Montague,03/22/2016
4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned 2 of these cars, I bought a 2005 brand new it had 7 mi on it. It lasted until 2015 when the transmission went out at 215K miles. Now that I'm retired and not commuting 60 miles a day I decided to buy another one. I now on a 2004 Base with the sports appearance package that had 72,000 mIles (now 77,820) from the original owners. These cars are very reliable, all I did in the '05 was oil changes, tune ups, fuel filters, pretty much preventative maintenence. The only issue with these cars that I have is the transmissions. Around 75,000 miles it begins to slip gears (not skip) all it needs is the solenoids need replaced. I did it on the 2005 and I'm planning on doing it on my current 2004 here soon along with a flush, filter change, and fill. I get excellent mileage I can get 22-25mpg with mixed driving and on the recent 500 mile round trip I took to Milwaukee with 100% highway driving with the cruise on 65 I got 30.4 mpg. The ride is wonderful, my wife has a 2013 Nissan Sentra and I can't stand it, it may get wonderful gas mileage, but the ride is harsh and it's very small for my long legs I can't get a good seat adjustment. I assume take the Impala. You can buy these for cheap with around 150K miles for about $2500.00, these are definetly worth the money and are almost bullet proof except for the transmission & lower intake gaskets. If you want a nice reliable car that does decent on gas and is minimal on repairs if maintained, then look for one of these, if they were decently taken care of, you can have a wonderful car for a decent price. Even my 2005 wasn't badly priced when it was brand new (around $21,500)
Imma Chevy Girl
latashas,01/07/2011
I've been blessed with the opportunity to drive multiple cars ranging from a 7 series BMW, a Cadillac Eldorado, and multiple chevy's. I love my chevy as a courrier I travel about 8 times more than the average person. Bought the car in 2007 with 50,000 miles and here it is three years later and I have over 194,000 on it. Every day I get in and it cranks right up regardless of what may be going on with it. I have had to make the obvious repairs to do wear and tear but I can tell you this, if you take care of your car it will take care of you.
Fabulous Car
Mike,08/03/2015
4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car used on the last day of 2007; it had 75000 miles on it. In the past 110,000 miles/~8 years of ownership this has been a very reliable car. It consistently gets 28MPG on the highway. It has a smooth ride, and the seats are quite comfortable. The driver's side has adjustable lumbar support. The controls are all easily reachable while driving. Handles in the snow like a dream. I have replaced the battery once. I have just put the second set of brakes on it about a week ago. At 185000 miles it still does not burn any oil. It is quiet when driven down the interstate. The trunk is cavernous. Plenty of room for rear-seat passenger - my 6'5" son has ridden back there when he has visited. Good visibility. It has started every time I have turned the key - except that one time I had to replace the battery. I only hope that every car I buy is as faithful to me as this car has been. Chevy got this one right! The headlights got foggy from age/weather and so I decided to replace them. What an easy job that was. 15 minutes total, and that includes upackimg the lights. A single clip holds the headlight to the car.
Ridiculously Reliable
ekkuru,03/15/2012
I bought this car from my dad, with nearly two-hundred thousand miles on it. Granted, he treated that thing well, but it's still rolling like new. The only problems it's had was a broken fuel gauge and a warped rotor.
See all 288 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Impala
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Chevrolet Impala

Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SS Supercharged 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala Base is priced between $5,295 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 72039 and84408 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 47557 and47557 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2004 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,295 and mileage as low as 47557 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,919.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,318.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,686.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Impala lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles