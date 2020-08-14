Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

3,198 listings
Impala Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS in Gray
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala LS

    176,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $1,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    94,814 miles

    $984

    $3,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    171,979 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    $687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala LS

    111,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,555

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    150,597 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala LS

    132,481 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    $738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala LS

    102,947 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,695

    $347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    277,770 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,988

    $250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    117,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    179,675 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,899

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    156,423 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,987

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    121,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,177

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala LS

    120,662 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    177,533 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,288

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Gray
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    169,544 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    210,536 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala SS in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala SS

    202,432 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,475

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Impala in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Impala

    187,523 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4161 Reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Excellent car!!!
crazymonk2012,02/06/2012
All I can say is the car is fantastic. Okay those of you that read this review. If you ever buy an earlier Impala. Buy one with a 3.8 okay. They have the fewest of problems. My big plus with the vehicle is the reliability! I mean problems I have seen on this forum are probably really picky people. Although if you look at it. My 2005 Impala has always been reliable. Never broken down before ever!! I love this car and recommend that if you buy this car. Buy one with a 3.8. If you buy a newer Impala do not buy the 3.9 engine. Get the one with the 3.6 liter. Hope this helps you all.
