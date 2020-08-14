Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
- 176,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495$1,222 Below Market
Alan Browne Chevrolet - Genoa / Illinois
Pre-owned 2005 Chevy Impala LS with a 3.8L 6 cylinder engine. Equipped with leather seats and a CD player. Stop in or call us today at Alan Browne Chevrolet 815-784-2511
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH52K959378645
Stock: 6456B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 94,814 miles
$984$3,844 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store*Your Hometown DealerHere at Arcadia Chevrolet BuickWe Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer FeeStop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick**210 South Brevard Ave**Arcadia, Fl 34266**863-494-3838**NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E959171687
Stock: 5171687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 171,979 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495$687 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!!! Your JOB is your CREDIT!! Take a look at this super clean 2005 Chevrolet Impala for the family! This fun to drive 2005 Chevrolet Impala is V6, 3.4L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E259261540
Stock: c038186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2017
- 111,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,555$1,214 Below Market
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
**One Owner**, *Local Trade*, Leather Seats, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Body-Color Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Cassette, Driver Information & Security Group, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, HomeLink Wireless Control System, LS Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Outside Temperature & Compass, Power driver seat, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip Computer, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2005 Chevrolet Impala 4D Sedan LS Laser Blue Metallic 3.8L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH52K859343921
Stock: 20061B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 150,597 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$340 Below Market
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
Leather Seats, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RA... WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) 5-SPOKE, STYLED CAST ALUMINUM, Dual Zone A/C SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power and (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio. PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (E28) Assist handles, 3 outboard passenger, (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, (K34) Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, (B34) Floormats, carpeted, front and rear, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (UN0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, deluxe covered, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES BUCKET includes 6-way power driver seat, driver and front passenger manual recline, front passenger seatback storage, front center console with 3 cupholders, storage and armrest and 60/40 split-folding rear seat with center armrest and 2 cupholders, WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) 5-SPOKE, STYLED CAST ALUMINUM, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (with 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Upgradeable to (UP0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E259391284
Stock: 530483P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 132,481 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995$738 Below Market
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
FLOORMATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR, ONSTAR DELETE, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, WHEELS 16" (40.6 CM) 5-SPOKE SPORT CAST ALUMINUM (STD), SEATS FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH includes 6-way power driver seat driver and front passenger manual recline front passenger seatback storage front center armrest with 2 cupholders storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat with center armrest and 2 cupholders, TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control automatic volume TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (with 1SB Preferred Equipment Group Upgradeable to (UP0) Sound system ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette.), ENGINE 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), SEAT TRIM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH52K959380802
Stock: 32455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 102,947 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,695$347 Below Market
Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio
Fresh Local Trade ~ Great Running With The Award Winning GM 3800 V6 Engine ~ Just Keeps Going & Going ~ Leather Seating ~ 2 Previous Owner's ~ Good Low Cost Transportation ~ Why not make this your next Dunn Deal today ~ This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SEAT TRIM, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CASSETTE PLAYER AM/FM Stereo Cassette PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Mirror(s) CD Player Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Mirrors Floor Mats AM/FM Stereo Front Reading Lamps WHEELS, 16 Aluminum Wheels SEATS, FRONT SPORT CLOTH BUCKET Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Power Driver Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Bucket Seats EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* In addition to being well-cared for, this Chevrolet Impala has very low mileage making it a rare find. Beautiful color combination with Silverstone Metallic exterior over Medium Gray interior making this the one to own! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Our family has owned this dealership for over a century spanning 4 generations. We still operate on the same simple principle handed down to us by our founder, Charles Dunn: Always be as good as your word. Through two world wars, recessions and depressions, the space age and now the information age, Dunn Chevy Buick has withstood and thrived because we never forgot that advice. Fair pricing, friendly service, honest interaction - That's the Dunn Deal. Dunn Chevy Buick has been in business since 1909. Our used inventory consists mainly of locally traded & high quality purchased vehicles which we have professionally inspected, detailed, and serviced. We are always happy to share our service records
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH55KX59154165
Stock: D3319A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 277,770 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,988$250 Below Market
Superior Ford - Plymouth / Minnesota
: Local Trade, Reliable. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH C. Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI AND MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Whether you're from Minneapolis, St. Paul, anywhere in Minnesota, or surrounding states you can rest assured that when you shop for a new or used Ford, you're shopping for quality and reliability, no matter which model appeals to you. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (E28) Assist handles, 3 outboard passenger, (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, (K34) Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, (B34) Floormats, carpeted, front and rear, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (UN0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, deluxe covered, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (with 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Upgradeable to (UP0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette.), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY includes manual lumbar adjuster, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (180 HP [134.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 205 lb.-ft. [276.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E659319570
Stock: 20120B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 117,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
2005 Chevrolet Impala with the 3400 V6 that provides ample power yet great fuel economy for a full sized sedan. Decent miles, clean title , the car runs,drives and shifts excellent with no mechanical issues. The air blows ice cold and everything operates correctly. The body shows minimal wear and the interior shows good for a fifteen year old car. We have excellent financing options at Koppy Motors for all types of credit. Please apply at koppymotors.com. Call 320-384-6300 or text 651-208-1387 to schedule your test drive today! Extended warranties available, along with low rate Bank and Credit Union financing. We have over 30 lenders for every credit situation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E459200383
Stock: 13010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 179,675 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,899
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2005 Chevrolet Impala in Superior Blue Metallic features: FWD21/32 City/Highway MPGCome look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E259206635
Stock: K682841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 156,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,987
Freeland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Antioch / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX.Superior Blue Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Impala 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI16" 5-Spoke Styled Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16" Steel Wheels w/Deluxe Bolt-On Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Sound System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Front & Rear Floormats, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 60/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, JUST ARRIVED! WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC! CASH CAR!!!.Visit us at www.FreelandCDJR.com to save time and buy online. Call 888-485-1718.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E159127313
Stock: LC320522B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 121,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,177
Castle Chevrolet North - Elk Grove Village / Illinois
CASTLE CHEVY NORTH, **ELK GROVE VILLAGE ILLINOIS, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 26314 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Sandstone Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Impala FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI21/32 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Chevrolet North At Castle Chevy North, we go out of our way to give our customers a great experience while they're at our Elk Grove Village showroom. From buying a new Chevrolet car to bringing your current vehicle in for an oil change or other service appointment, we strive to offer top-notch customer service every step of the way. Castle Chevy North is looking forward to serve its Elk Grove Village & Arlington Heights customers today! Please give us a call at 847-593-4666 to schedule a test drive. Ask us about our Castle Difference package!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E759305502
Stock: N21110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 120,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Lochmandy Buick GMC - Elkhart / Indiana
Load your family into the 2005 Chevrolet Impala! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door sedan provides exceptional value! The following features are included: a leather steering wheel, automatic temperature control, and more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH52K459169832
Stock: 19094P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2019
- 177,533 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,288
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
WE DO BUY HERE PAY HERE! CALL FOR MORE INFO! 509-454-8218
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF55E859249257
Stock: 4216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,544 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City!, $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book! SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH C TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (E28) Assist handles, 3 outboard passenger, (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, (K34) Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, (B34) Floormats, carpeted, front and rear, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (UN0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, deluxe covered, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (with 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Upgradeable to (UP0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette.), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY includes manual lumbar adjuster, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, POWER, BODY-COLOR, HEATED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (180 HP [134.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 205 lb.-ft. [276.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet Base with MEDIUM GRAY METALLIC exterior and MEDIUM GRAY INTERIOR interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE This Impala is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E259111945
Stock: 4296351C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 210,536 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Check out this 2005 Chevrolet Impala Base before it's too late! You Can't Beat the Price with These Options WHEELS, 16 (40.6 CM) STEEL WITH DELUXE BOLT-ON WHEEL COVERS (STD), VISORS, ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, DELUXE COVERED includes extendable sunshades, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R16, TOURING, BLACKWALL, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (with 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Upgradeable to (UP0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended range speakers in 4 locations, SEATS, FRONT SPORT CLOTH 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH includes 6-way power driver seat, driver and front passenger manual recline, front passenger seatback storage, front center armrest with 2 cupholders, storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat with center armrest and 2 cupholders (with 1SE Preferred Equipment Group, Upgradeable to leather seating surfaces or (AR9) Seats, front Sport Cloth buckets. Must specify seat code and color.), SEATS, FRONT SPORT CLOTH 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH includes 6-way power driver seat, driver and front passenger manual recline, front passenger seatback storage, front center armrest with 2 cupholders, storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat with center armrest and 2 cupholders, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH includes 6-way power driver seat, driver and front passenger manual recline, front passenger seatback storage, front center armrest with 2 cupholders, storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat with center armrest and 2 cupholders, SEATS, FRONT CLOTH 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH includes driver and front passenger 2-way manual adjuster, driver and front passenger manual recline, front passenger seatback storage, front center armrest with 2 cupholders, storage and fixed-back rear seat (STD). Visit Us Today For a must-own Chevrolet Impala come see us at Sid Dillon Wahoo, 1750 County Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, NebraskaSid Dillon Wahoo is located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. We offer a great selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles on sale in Wahoo, NE. Call for more information on this vehicle (800)677-1180.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E759234589
Stock: 5L522A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 202,432 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD, Player,Premium Audio System,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle, Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Trunk Release Button,Power, Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt, Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Premium Audio System,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Trunk Release Button,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WP521059154450
Stock: 24832ZA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 187,523 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,000
Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52EX59272219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
