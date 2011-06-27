Used 2009 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

great value jtaft , 07/14/2012 LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Got this car because it was roomy (I'm 6'4") and a solid price - I've owned since new, now have 42xxx miles on it - did have one warranty repair, had to replace the pass. side airbag, but other than that...no issues - the in car computer said I was averaging 26.5 mpg, I thought that was a little high, so I tracked it for a month myself and did the math, and I came up with 26.3, great milage with decent power...look, it doesn't handle the best, but it's not a sports car, it's not the most attractive car, but it's not a caddy - this is just simply good, solid, reliable transportation at a great price - love this car and would buy again in a heartbeat. Report Abuse

It delivers Joe Novak , 06/10/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful It isn't sexy, it isn't fast. Fuel economy is ok but not great. More importantly, it's very comfortable, reasonably quiet, and spacious. Most eimportantly, it's been reliable and inexpensive to operate. It’s been turned in (company car) but never left me stranded and was reliable and exciting as your morning cup of coffee Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Daily Driver! Michael George , 04/29/2016 LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've been using my 2009 LT impala for the past 4 years and other than a minor problem where one tire would consistently lose air pressure at a faster rate than the other tires I have not had a single problem. Fixing the tire issue also only took 1 day at the shop at an out cost of around $100. It definitely could be worse. Overall this car has served me extremely well whether I'm going to multi-day roadtrips or just driving in the city to school/work. I can't image what more I could ask for from a hand-me-down and I fully expect to use this car for atleast another 2 years before I look to trade it in for something a little faster and more fun. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Best Impala since 1996 BigJon85 , 08/06/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I got a Impala SS it was that or a Dodge Charger R/T for their fuel management systems. I love the car the gas mileage is awesome for a V8. I want a car that got the same gas mileage or better than my old car (3.0 L V6) with more power this car is it. The only regret I have is buying it where I did. The ride is great my and when you get into the gas it is so smooth it doesn't throw you back in seat but you can tell the power is there. I can get on the highway with a rough on ramp and never wake up my kids in the back. If you like power and mileage this car is it. The wheels are nice but I wouldn't prefer them. I love it so much I want a Monte Carlo SS same style and give the Impala to my wife. Report Abuse