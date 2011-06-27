Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Impala LT2 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,081
|$4,705
|Clean
|$2,857
|$3,774
|$4,342
|Average
|$2,386
|$3,161
|$3,617
|Rough
|$1,915
|$2,548
|$2,891
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,739
|$3,605
|$4,153
|Clean
|$2,531
|$3,334
|$3,833
|Average
|$2,113
|$2,792
|$3,192
|Rough
|$1,696
|$2,251
|$2,552
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Impala SS 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,687
|$5,634
|$6,839
|Clean
|$3,406
|$5,210
|$6,312
|Average
|$2,844
|$4,364
|$5,257
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,518
|$4,203
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$3,734
|$4,296
|Clean
|$2,629
|$3,454
|$3,965
|Average
|$2,195
|$2,893
|$3,302
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,332
|$2,640
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,465
|$4,479
|$5,123
|Clean
|$3,201
|$4,143
|$4,728
|Average
|$2,673
|$3,470
|$3,938
|Rough
|$2,146
|$2,797
|$3,148