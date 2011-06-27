Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews

Richard , 08/04/2010

Overall very pleased. I do a lot of highway and city driving, and the the EXT belies its body-on frame truck body as it is a dream on the highway and is more then manageable in the city. Tow and 9500 Pound trailer and the engine never strains at all, it's very easy to forget you're towing anything.