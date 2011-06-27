Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews
Excellent
Richard, 08/04/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful
Overall very pleased. I do a lot of highway and city driving, and the the EXT belies its body-on frame truck body as it is a dream on the highway and is more then manageable in the city. Tow and 9500 Pound trailer and the engine never strains at all, it's very easy to forget you're towing anything.
