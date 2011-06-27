  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,887$46,713$49,740
Clean$42,733$45,473$48,381
Average$40,426$42,992$45,664
Rough$38,119$40,512$42,947
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,250$48,325$51,615
Clean$44,061$47,043$50,206
Average$41,682$44,477$47,386
Rough$39,303$41,911$44,567
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,534$49,612$52,909
Clean$45,310$48,295$51,464
Average$42,864$45,661$48,574
Rough$40,418$43,027$45,684
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,882$44,760$47,840
Clean$40,781$43,572$46,533
Average$38,579$41,196$43,920
Rough$36,377$38,819$41,307
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,083$56,938$60,014
Clean$52,661$55,427$58,375
Average$49,818$52,404$55,097
Rough$46,975$49,381$51,819
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,513$52,530$55,767
Clean$48,211$51,135$54,244
Average$45,608$48,346$51,198
Rough$43,005$45,558$48,152
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,669$50,657$53,862
Clean$46,416$49,313$52,391
Average$43,910$46,623$49,449
Rough$41,404$43,934$46,506
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,392$56,453$59,743
Clean$51,988$54,954$58,111
Average$49,181$51,957$54,848
Rough$46,374$48,960$51,584
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,781 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,572 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac Escalade ESV is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,781 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,572 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,781 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,572 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV ranges from $36,377 to $47,840, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.