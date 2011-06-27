Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,887
|$46,713
|$49,740
|Clean
|$42,733
|$45,473
|$48,381
|Average
|$40,426
|$42,992
|$45,664
|Rough
|$38,119
|$40,512
|$42,947
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,250
|$48,325
|$51,615
|Clean
|$44,061
|$47,043
|$50,206
|Average
|$41,682
|$44,477
|$47,386
|Rough
|$39,303
|$41,911
|$44,567
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,534
|$49,612
|$52,909
|Clean
|$45,310
|$48,295
|$51,464
|Average
|$42,864
|$45,661
|$48,574
|Rough
|$40,418
|$43,027
|$45,684
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,882
|$44,760
|$47,840
|Clean
|$40,781
|$43,572
|$46,533
|Average
|$38,579
|$41,196
|$43,920
|Rough
|$36,377
|$38,819
|$41,307
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,083
|$56,938
|$60,014
|Clean
|$52,661
|$55,427
|$58,375
|Average
|$49,818
|$52,404
|$55,097
|Rough
|$46,975
|$49,381
|$51,819
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,513
|$52,530
|$55,767
|Clean
|$48,211
|$51,135
|$54,244
|Average
|$45,608
|$48,346
|$51,198
|Rough
|$43,005
|$45,558
|$48,152
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,669
|$50,657
|$53,862
|Clean
|$46,416
|$49,313
|$52,391
|Average
|$43,910
|$46,623
|$49,449
|Rough
|$41,404
|$43,934
|$46,506
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,392
|$56,453
|$59,743
|Clean
|$51,988
|$54,954
|$58,111
|Average
|$49,181
|$51,957
|$54,848
|Rough
|$46,374
|$48,960
|$51,584