Consumer Rating
(94)
2009 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier cabin than like-priced rivals, capable and secure handling, smart interior design, nifty electronic gadgets, available all-wheel drive.
  • Not as nimble as smaller and lighter competitors, poor rear visibility.
List Price Range
$8,444 - $8,968
Edmunds' Expert Review

A brash American athlete that has benefited from schooling abroad, the 2009 Cadillac CTS has no problem going toe to toe against the top entry-level luxury sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

Much like a ruffian attending a ritzy summer camp, the original Cadillac CTS found itself in an awkward situation. Sure, this Caddy won respect, thanks to its decent athletic ability, but it lacked refinement -- a droopy-jeaned, scruffy-bearded interloper among the Polo-outfitted, impeccably groomed class. Being larger than the typical entry-level luxury sport sedan, that first CTS offered more cabin space than its rivals and wrapped it all up in edgy styling. The latter, however, was considered too busy by some critics due to its excessive number of character lines and oversized lights. But it was the cabin that hurt this "upscale" model the most, as its style and materials quality were far behind those found in Audi's A4 or BMW's 3 Series.

Last year's rebirth saw a determined effort to bring the CTS into the Polo-wearing crowd of guys named Chip. Not only is this one Caddy that actually zigs -- to pinch an old tag line -- by adding more power and improved driving dynamics, it also dons a new set of clothes via neatly tailored sheet metal and a much-improved cabin. The latter was not merely a leap over its predecessor but a complete moon shot, with a handsome design, state-of-the-art technology and top-notch materials fitted throughout. In the span of one generation, Cadillac has gone from a segment also-ran in this regard to arguably class-leading. Wisely, the company left the 2009 Cadillac CTS well enough alone, adding only Bluetooth connectivity to the car's impressive list of features.

In this case, "well enough" means a tuned suspension that graduated with honors from the Nürburging school of handling etiquette. It also means a pair of willing V6s -- the base 258-horsepower engine as well as the optional high-output version that features direct-fuel-injection technology and makes an impressive 304 hp. Furthering its appeal, the CTS can also be had with all-wheel drive.

Now, with a legitimate player in the sport sedan game, Cadillac's boastful old tagline "The Standard of the World" might actually be believable by those who don't have firsthand knowledge of the Eisenhower years. Certainly, the 2009 Cadillac CTS, with its dashing style, fine road manners and classy cabin, can more than hold its own against rivals from Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. If you're shopping for an entry-level luxury sport sedan, the CTS is worthy of serious consideration.

2009 Cadillac CTS models

The 2009 Cadillac CTS is a midsize luxury sport sedan. Two trim levels are offered, which differ chiefly in the engine fitted. Both come with 17-inch wheels, leatherette seating, an eight-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, OnStar and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

There are plenty of additional luxury features available, either stand-alone or grouped in packages. The Luxury Collection adds rain-sensing wipers, different alloy wheels, leather trim, upgraded power/heated front seats and a Bose audio system with CD changer. The oddly named Performance Luxury Package does without the leather but adds a split-folding rear seat, keyless entry/ignition, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and rear parking assist.

The Performance Collection features adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, a sport-tuned suspension (with 18-inch high-performance tires), a limited-slip rear differential, leather seating, heated front seats (with power passenger and lumbar adjustments) and driver memory settings. The Premium Luxury Collection includes pretty much all the previous plus a 40GB hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic, a premium Bose surround-sound audio system with iPod integration, a large sunroof and additional wood trim.

The navigation and surround-sound systems can be added individually on top of the other packages. Bluetooth connectivity is also included when you order one of the major packages.

2009 Highlights

After its complete redesign last year, the Cadillac CTS rolls into 2009 with a singular change: the adoption of Bluetooth technology, which actually debuted late last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Cadillac CTS is available with one of two V6 engines. Standard power comes from a 3.6-liter V6 generating 258 hp and 252 pound-feet of torque, while the available 3.6-liter direct-injection (DI) V6 puts out 304 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with the base engine, and a six-speed automatic is available. The DI engine has the automatic as standard and the manual as optional. A V6 DI CTS with the automatic that we tested accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

The CTS is offered in both rear-wheel-drive and AWD configurations. The latter is only available with the six-speed automatic. Both engines get virtually the same gas mileage, with 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the base engine and 17/26/20 mpg for the DI engine.

Safety

The CTS's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the CTS earned scores of "Good" (the highest possible) for both frontal-offset and side-impact tests. In government crash testing, the CTS earned four out of five stars for driver protection in head-on collisions. Front passengers received five-star protection. The CTS also received five stars for the side-impact protection of front and rear passengers.

Driving

On the road, the 2009 Cadillac CTS is very stable and copes well with quick directional changes and weight transfer. The steering is still nicely weighted and precise. Overall, this Cadillac offers an excellent ride and handling balance that gives the Europeans a run for their money, especially when equipped with the sport-tuned suspension. That said, the CTS is larger than its like-priced competitors, and with a curb weight of almost 4,000 pounds, lacks the nimbleness of cars like the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G35.

The new 304-hp direct-injection V6 certainly feels strong, but thanks to that hefty mass, acceleration isn't quite as quick as other 300-plus-hp cars in its class. The 258-hp base V6 and automatic transmission should still be very adequate for most consumers. The automatic is quick-shifting and can be manually controlled with a console-mounted shifter. The standard sport mode automatically holds onto revs longer during spirited driving and will downshift while braking. A major enhancement to the CTS lineup is its AWD option, which makes this Cadillac a viable option even in places with plenty of rain and snow.

Interior

The cabin of the Cadillac CTS is impressive both in design and in the quality of materials used. A pleasing mix of available wood accents, tasteful alloy trim and stitched soft-touch dash make the CTS interior one of the most elegant designs in its class. A telescoping steering column gives the driver a bit more space, while those in back enjoy a roomy backseat.

The screen of the optional navigation system retracts into the dash, but leaves the top inch visible as the touchscreen display for the audio system -- a slick touch. Another is the 40GB hard drive included with the premium Bose surround-sound audio system (which stores digital music) that also includes a well-designed iPod integration interface. With this setup, AM/FM and satellite radio can also be rewound, paused and resumed. TiVo junkies, rejoice. There are a few quibbles, however. Rear-seat entry and exit can be a bit tricky due to a low rear roof line, outward visibility to the rear is very poor and loading bulky items into the 13.6-cubic-foot trunk is hampered by a very short deck. Also, some have found the front seatbacks to be on the hard side, and several CTS test cars have all featured a driver seat bottom that squeaked in turns.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac CTS.

5(75%)
4(9%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(6%)
4.4
94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car for the Price
Greg,03/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased my 2009 CTS in 2013 with 69,000 miles on it at the time. I drive the car daily (40 miles or so), cross country twice (2000+ miles each time), and frequently on road trips of 200 miles or more. It handles well on the highway and the ride is smooth. Cabin is spacious and quiet for an older vehicle, and comfortably seats me and three others. I have not had any problems with the car mechanically though I frequently ride it hard and put it away wet. Since it hit 75,000 miles I've been changing the oil every 7,000 miles and using nothing but Valvoline High Mileage Full Synthetic. The engine is powerful and it will outrun most sedans on the road, both 0-60 and in top speed... believe me, I've done it. The only electrical issue the car had was in the headlight wiring harness, which had a plug rust out due to a leak in the passenger side headlight. I attempted replacing the headlights first, believing the issue was in the passenger side light itself, but when both stock and aftermarket replacements (don't ever buy them, they are terrible and not nearly as bright as stock) continued to have issues, I tracked the problem to the harness. $114.00 was the total cost and it took me about an hour and a half to install (I know very little about this kind of stuff). Not bad if you ask me. The car now has 114,556 on it and still runs, shifts, and takes the corners like it did when I first got it. I live off a pretty windy road, and at night when traffic is non-existent, I enjoy taking the "20 MPH MAX" corners at 60+. This car sticks around the bends and makes me confident enough to sling it back and forth with ease. Only other change I made was the addition of 4 new tires (cost $800) at 100,000 miles (still had factory rubber up until then) and wiper blades every 2 years or so. As of right now factory breaks still pass state inspection, as does everything else. I am very satisfied with how this car drives. I only wish it had a few more features on it, but it's a base model so I digress. Total cost in 2013 for the car was $19,995, and I've put probably less than $1500 into it in my time owning it. I'm happy with that. One last thing. Was at a dead stop and got rear ended by a Camry traveling in excess of 40 MPH. I drove away from that scene with nothing but moderate rear end damage, and a bent exhaust pipe (his insurance paid $7,400 for complete repairs including an entire new exhaust system, rear bumper, trunk lid, and tail lights). The Camry's engine was literally sitting on the ground. Sorry fellas, but American steel still beats Japanese plastic.
2009 CTS
Joan David,07/29/2015
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Sharp but expensive to repair which I have had to do frequently. Also, headlight problems and hard to get any support with a recalled wiring harness which now they are trying to say it's discontinued maybe to avoid covering the cost on a recalled item? My advice, sell the car quickly and never buy another one. That is exactly my next move. I have had this car five years and thought after I paid it off it would last another five years. WRONG! Can't afford the repairs and hoping I can get rid of it. Just had to replace timing chain at 160000---surprised I even had to do this at all. Too much money invested I just have to keep driving and hope it last long enough without another major repair. Still unhappy with car. I will never buy another American made car.
Review 2009 CTS 3.6L DI
TJ,01/03/2010
Nimble handling and tight steering. Quick response. Smooth shifting transmission. Power engine sound. What more can you want? Handling, horsepower, responsive, sounds great, looks great, and still 27 mpg. Hands down -- best buy on luxury sports sedan out there....
Great Car to Own, But distructive side air bags!
Craig,05/12/2016
4dr Sedan w/Direct Injection (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We loved this car and it and would recommend owning it to others. It is a great feeling, handling and looking car. The fuel economy and value far exceed expectations. BUT if your side airbags deploy like ours did when a pair of deer ran into the side of the car, the interior of the vehicle virtually self-distructs in a live saving role and totals the vehicle interior with 5K to 6 K in damage plus labor including locking down the seat and seat belts, and that is without deployment of front airbags. The side impact we recieved left the car both driveable and the doors openable but dented and knocked out the front head light. But the side air bag deployment essentially made a case for Total Loss in insurance on vehicle with no frame, engine, electrical, power train or other auto body damage. 3500 in exterior parts and labor to fix the exterior but 12,500 in damage from the side airbags deploying. Please someone remove the hair trigger on the side airbags!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
263 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

