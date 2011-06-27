Used 2007 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,999Good Deal | $592 below market
2007 Cadillac CTS Base146,392 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Planet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T970135428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,822
2007 Cadillac CTS Base90,018 milesDelivery available*
Leith Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $35,000, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, ENGINE, 2.8L DOHC V6, TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC with Driver Shift Control, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, Radio Data System (RDS) and 7 speakers (STD), ENGINE, 2.8L DOHC V6 (210 HP [156.6 kW] @ 6500 rpm, 194 lb-ft of torque [261.9 N-m] @ 3300 rpm) (STD), Audio System, AM/FM Stereo With CD Player, Radio Data System (Rds) And 7 Speakers, Traction Control, All-Speed, Brake And Engine Controlled, Drivetrain, Rear-Wheel Drive, Remote Keyless Entry, Suspension, 4-Wheel Independent, Brakes, 4-Wheel Antilock, 4-Wheel Disc, Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped, Seats, Front Bucket, Includes 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster And Articulating Head Restraints, Engine, 2.8L Dohc V6 (210 Hp [156.6 Kw] @ 6500 Rpm, 194 Lb-Ft Of Torque [261.9 N-M] @ 3300 Rpm), Climate Control, Dual-Zone Automatic With Individual Climate Settings For Driver And Right-Front Passenger, Cruise Control, Electronic With Set And Resume Speed, Transmission, Aisin 6-Speed Manual (Must Specify A Transmission.). LOCAL TRADE IN , NO ACCIDENTS , LEATHER , MUST SEE WHY BUY FROM US: At Leith Toyota, our goal is to ensure that all of our customers are completely satisfied. Our team consists of true professionals who are dedicated to our customers. We challenge ourselves every day with standards of excellence to maintain customers for life. We take great pride being one of the very best in customer service and satisfaction, and continually strive to improve upon our performance. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T570105195
Stock: T105195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,995
2007 Cadillac CTS Base87,140 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577X70183059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,994
2007 Cadillac CTS Base102,843 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hopper Motorplex - Mckinney / Texas
2007 Cadillac CTS Base 1SA Blue Chip 1SA 4D Sedan RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.8L V6 DOHC18/27 City/Highway MPGOur family owned dealership was established in West Texas in 1967. We have been providing customers with quality vehicles for decades with the service to match. With almost four acres of unique inventory, we are sure the Hopper Family will have what you're looking for. Come down and take a look! Our VIP Preferred program provides customers with one year of FREE maintenance (Some Exclusions Apply, ask for details) which includes: -Priority Service -12 months/12,000 miles of oil changes -Tire rotations -Multi-point Inspection -90 Day Powertrain Warranty (Some Exclusions Apply) -A loaner car available with reservation -10% discount on parts and accessories Please check back for more pictures, we're adding new pictures to the website daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57TX70176876
Stock: 76876X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal
2007 Cadillac CTS Base67,306 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Whitewater Motors - West Harrison / Indiana
MEMORY PACKAGE, RECALLS 2 DRIVER 'PRESETS' for 10-way power driver seat, outside mirrors and driver personalization, 3.6L V6 LUXURY PACKAGE, includes Memory Package, inside rearview auto-dimming mirror with compass display, 8-way power front passenger seat adjuster, (AL2) 2-way power driver and front passenger lumbar control, driver and front passenger heafted seats, Universal Home Remote, theft-deterrent system, bright machined-finish aluminum wheels, 17' WHEEL SPORT PACKAGE, includes Xenon, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, limited slip differential, StabiliTrak and 4-wheel independent suspension , UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, SUSPENSION, SPORT, WITHOUT LOAD LEVELING, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and manual sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster and articulating head restraints, SEAT ADJUSTER, 8-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER, includes power recliner, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING WITH COMPASS DISPLAY and OnStar controls * Very clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577770123742
Stock: 70123742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $3,995
2007 Cadillac CTS undefined148,472 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
DeFelice Of Pt Pleasant - Point Pleasant / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577X70185135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,288
2007 Cadillac CTS BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1and 2 Automotive - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577970134564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Fair Deal
2007 Cadillac CTS Base100,374 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Frey Automotive - Muskego / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577270160682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988
2007 Cadillac CTS undefined115,816 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577470179492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2007 Cadillac CTS undefined95,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales of Salem - Salem / Oregon
This 2007 CADILLAC CTS 4dr 4dr Sdn 3.6L features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-400-7028 or terryt@hertznw.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577670109007
Stock: 109007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $8,476Great Deal | $2,475 below market
2008 Cadillac CTS Base83,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Cts Premium Luxury Collection Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD/Dvd Player; MP3 Playback; Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound 10-Speaker System And Hdd-Based Navigation Seating Package Luxury Level Two Package Performance Package; 18" (45.7 Cm) All-Season Tire Sunroof; Power Ultraview Double-Sized; Tilt-Sliding Luxury Level One Package Crystal Red Tintcoat Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Aluminum With High-Polished Finish Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Wood Trim Package Navigation System Tire; Compact Spare Wood Trim Package Cooled Front Seat(S) Cashmere; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Di Direct Injection Fog Lamps; Front Headlamps; Xenon; High-Intensity Discharge (Hid); Windshield Wiper-Activated Lighting Accent; Led Spotlights With Lighting Pipes Memory Package; Recalls 2 Driver "Presets" Preferred Equipment Group Seat Adjusters; 10-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Heated/Ventilated Driver And Front Passenger Steering Column; Power Rake Wheel And Telescopic With Memory Steering Wheel; Leather-Wrapped With Wood Trim Tires; P235/50R18 V-Rated All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Universal Home Remote This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB with 83,047mi. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This well-maintained Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. The CTS RWD w/1SB is well maintained and has just 83,047mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. This Cadillac CTS is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB as it packs a beast under the hood. This impeccably built Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Cadillac. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB. More information about the 2008 Cadillac CTS: Cadillac's CTS stands out from the sport-sedan competition for 2008 on the basis of its very attractive handcrafted interior and its available high-tech features, which include adaptive headlamps and advanced audio and navigation options. With the direct-injection engine, it's also one of the most efficient-yet-quick vehicles in its class. Strengths of this model include fuel efficiency (direct-injection)., handcrafted interior, new styling, and Performance and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV57V580156003
Stock: 80156003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$3,995Great Deal | $1,629 below market
2006 Cadillac CTS Base132,811 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trader Wholesale - Saddle Brook / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle We offer you the best quality at the lowest prices – wholesale prices You have stumbled upon the right place…Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. Financing available with rates as low as 2.49%. ‘’Good credit, bad credit, no credit’’ or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience our customers are our top priority and your complete satisfaction is guaranteed. Please visit us and take you dream vehicle for a test drive… Always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).Online prices are special offers, must bring in ad to redeem. Prices advertised for listed vehicles as equipped do not include other charges and/or services such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, DPF, Finance and/or Documentation Fees. Service Contracts are available to protect your investment and have a peace of mind.* Down payments are subject to approval. All deals are subject to primary lenders approved. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer (s) . Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T960168444
Stock: 0999190820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,990Great Deal | $3,304 below market
2008 Cadillac CTS Base130,361 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM577080111684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Great Deal | $2,652 below market
2008 Cadillac CTS Base112,553 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rt. 106 Motors - East Bridgewater / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DT57V880146832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,695Good Deal | $1,068 below market
2006 Cadillac CTS Base120,263 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T760171973
Stock: 0491-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $9,185Good Deal | $1,450 below market
2008 Cadillac CTS Base97,732 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, Replaced Wiper Blades, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Front Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Very Nice. Leather, Moonroof, Nav System, Dual Zone A/C, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, CTS PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM S. IIHS Top Safety Pick KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: OPTION PACKAGES: CTS PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes (Y40) Luxury Level One Package, (Y41) Luxury Level Two Package, (Y44) Seating Package, (UAV) audio system with navigation, (C3U) UltraView sunroof, (B19) Wood Trim Package, (B20) Wood Trim Package, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR AWD, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER, MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 CABIN SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD), USB and audio connectivity and steering wheel controls, SEATING PACKAGE includes leather seating surfaces, (AH8) 10-way power passenger seat, (AL2) 2-way power driver and front passenger lumbar control, (A45) Memory Package, (KA1) heated front seats, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone and (XA7) heated windshield washer fluid, LUXURY LEVEL TWO PACKAGE includes (KB6) heated/ventilated front seats, (AM9) split-folding rear seat VISIT US TODAY: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DH577980172083
Stock: PA8398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$8,500Good Deal | $2,358 below market
2008 Cadillac CTS Base93,357 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Preston Boulevard Ford Lincoln - Georgetown / Delaware
Certification Program Details: PRESTON BRONZE PRE-OWNED * 120-Point Inspection * Carfax Vehicle History Report * Full Tank Of Gas * 5-Day / 300-Mile Exchange * Limited Warranty * Extended Service Contracts May Be Available * State Safety inspected *4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/XM Satellite, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Blue Chip Clean CARFAX.Certified.2008 Cadillac CTS 3.6L V6 PFI VVT RWD18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DF577380143622
Stock: K926C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $6,898Good Deal | $1,837 below market
2008 Cadillac CTS Base162,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2008 Cadillac CTS Base 1SB 3.6L V6 DI VVT AWD Black RavenLOCAL TRADE-IN!!!, 10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 18 All-Season Tire Performance Package, 18 x 8 Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation/XM Satellite, Bluetooth For Phone, CTS Premium Luxury Collection, EZ Key Passive Entry System w/Remote Start, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Washer Fluid, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Limited-Slip Differential, Luxury Level One Package, Luxury Level Two Package, Memory Package, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Seating Package, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Wood Trim Package, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, XM Satellite Radio.17/26 City/Highway MPGOur incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP57V780113020
Stock: 0113020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020