AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB with 83,047mi. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This well-maintained Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. The CTS RWD w/1SB is well maintained and has just 83,047mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. This Cadillac CTS is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB as it packs a beast under the hood. This impeccably built Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Cadillac. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SB. More information about the 2008 Cadillac CTS: Cadillac's CTS stands out from the sport-sedan competition for 2008 on the basis of its very attractive handcrafted interior and its available high-tech features, which include adaptive headlamps and advanced audio and navigation options. With the direct-injection engine, it's also one of the most efficient-yet-quick vehicles in its class. Strengths of this model include fuel efficiency (direct-injection)., handcrafted interior, new styling, and Performance and handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV57V580156003

Stock: 80156003

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020