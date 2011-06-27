Vehicle overview

When it was introduced in 2003, the Cadillac CTS heralded the dawn of the company's new design direction. Sharp edges and bold headlight and grille designs set the tone for Cadillac models that would follow. Aimed at the entry-level luxury sport sedans hailing from Germany and Japan, the rear-wheel-drive CTS offered midsize room at a price point more closely aligned with compact competitors. And this was to be a driver's car -- so serious were the engineers working on the CTS that they used Germany's famed Nürburgring test track, and the result was the CTS's confident, almost tossable nature.

For 2007, the Cadillac CTS is still holding its own. The body's angular design theme is carried into the interior, where some soft-touch materials offer a feeling of luxury. Upsides for the CTS include more room for passengers than most like-priced rivals from Japan and Europe as well as sound ergonomics for all the high-tech features, such as the optional navigation system and Bose audio system. However, the Cadillac's extra size results in a less sporty personality than many of its rivals.

Although there are many compact and midsize luxury sport sedans to choose from in the $30,000-$40,000 price range, the 2007 Cadillac CTS deserves consideration. Serious drivers will be better served by BMW's 3 Series, as long as rear passenger room is not a big consideration. Pitted against midsizers such as the front-wheel-drive Acura TL, the CTS loses points in the luxury area but offers a more athletic driving experience. Overall, the main selling point of the CTS is that it manages to blend some of the sporty attributes of its smaller rivals with the comfort of the larger, less athletic premium sedans in this segment. It may not be the class leader in any one category, but by virtue of its well-rounded nature, the entry-level Cadillac sedan certainly holds its own.