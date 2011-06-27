  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2007 Cadillac CTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(56)
Appraise this car

2007 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling, strong performance from 3.6-liter V6, roomier cabin than like-priced rivals, plenty of available features.
  • Interior materials and design lag behind class leaders, not as nimble as its smaller competitors.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac CTS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$4,990
Used CTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it doesn't quite match the class leaders in terms of overall polish and driving fun, the 2007 Cadillac CTS's quick reflexes, powerful performance and spacious cabin make it a valid consideration in the luxury sport sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

When it was introduced in 2003, the Cadillac CTS heralded the dawn of the company's new design direction. Sharp edges and bold headlight and grille designs set the tone for Cadillac models that would follow. Aimed at the entry-level luxury sport sedans hailing from Germany and Japan, the rear-wheel-drive CTS offered midsize room at a price point more closely aligned with compact competitors. And this was to be a driver's car -- so serious were the engineers working on the CTS that they used Germany's famed Nürburgring test track, and the result was the CTS's confident, almost tossable nature.

For 2007, the Cadillac CTS is still holding its own. The body's angular design theme is carried into the interior, where some soft-touch materials offer a feeling of luxury. Upsides for the CTS include more room for passengers than most like-priced rivals from Japan and Europe as well as sound ergonomics for all the high-tech features, such as the optional navigation system and Bose audio system. However, the Cadillac's extra size results in a less sporty personality than many of its rivals.

Although there are many compact and midsize luxury sport sedans to choose from in the $30,000-$40,000 price range, the 2007 Cadillac CTS deserves consideration. Serious drivers will be better served by BMW's 3 Series, as long as rear passenger room is not a big consideration. Pitted against midsizers such as the front-wheel-drive Acura TL, the CTS loses points in the luxury area but offers a more athletic driving experience. Overall, the main selling point of the CTS is that it manages to blend some of the sporty attributes of its smaller rivals with the comfort of the larger, less athletic premium sedans in this segment. It may not be the class leader in any one category, but by virtue of its well-rounded nature, the entry-level Cadillac sedan certainly holds its own.

2007 Cadillac CTS models

The 2007 Cadillac CTS is an entry-level luxury sport sedan. There are two main trim levels based on engine size: 2.8 and 3.6. Standard equipment on the 2.8 includes 16-inch wheels, leatherette seating, an eight-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and a CD player. Leather seating with a 10-way driver seat is optional and comes standard on the 3.6. An array of packages allow shoppers to queue up additional luxury and performance features. The Luxury package brings upgraded, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Homelink and polished alloy wheels. A sunroof, a Bose premium audio package with satellite radio, and a navigation system are available as well. Driving enthusiasts will want to consider one of two sport-themed packages. The 17-inch Wheel Sport package includes HID headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, performance tires and a limited-slip differential. The 18-inch Wheel Performance package (available on the CTS 3.6 only) has the aforementioned features, plus stronger brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

2007 Highlights

The optional satellite radio (when ordered with the navigation system) now features traffic updates, and the wheel centers now feature the Cadillac wreath and crest in full color.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive CTS offers a choice of two V6 engines: a 2.8-liter version (210 horsepower and 194 pound-feet of torque) and a 3.6-liter version (255 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque). Either engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Virtually all of the latest safety features come standard on the CTS, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar system. A stability control system is available with either the 17- or 18-inch wheel packages. In tests conducted by the NHTSA, the Cadillac CTS earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star rating for front passengers and a five-star rating for rear passengers. The IIHS named the CTS a "Best Pick" after conducting its 40-mph frontal offset crash test.

Driving

Anyone expecting a soft, cushy ride from this Cadillac is going to be surprised. The CTS is a true sport sedan, with a tightly controlled ride and sharp steering. The six-speed manual's shifter has a solid feel through the gates and the 3.6-liter V6 gives the CTS some serious punch. Ride quality isn't quite as refined as that of some competitors, but even so, the CTS makes for a swift and entertaining ride that should appeal to entry-level buyers looking for something a little different. Those looking for hard-core performance, however, will want to check out Cadillac's high-powered CTS-V model.

Interior

The CTS may be priced more like the compact luxury sport sedans, but its larger dimensions provide a roomier cabin that easily accommodates five adults. The front seats, especially, offer a pleasing combination of long-trip comfort, with enough support in the side bolsters to hold one in place during spirited runs along deserted twisty roads. Unlike some rivals, the CTS's audio, climate and navigation controls are easy to use right off the bat. Although functional and comfortable, the CTS's cabin can't match class standouts such as the Audi A4 when it comes to sheer elegance and ambiance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac CTS.

5(66%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.4
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 CTS 3.6L Sport Sedan is Awsome
Doug,07/11/2006
The 2007 CTS 3.6L Sport is the most fun I have had since I drove Porches 15 years ago. I didn't know a sport luxury car could be this much fun. The OnStar and XM radio features were unexpected fun and insurance in the case of OnStar. Getting into the car and having the seat and mirrors go to my preset postions is a nice feature. The car has more than enough power @ 255hp ( I didn't get the CTS-V - V8 because of gas mileage).
Luxury and Performance
David,05/20/2006
This automobile has all the expected features of a smooth and quiet luxury ride and also has the quickness and power of a sports car. It is great to take on the highway for business trips yet it is a comfortable family car for a family of five that includes three teenagers. My 16 year old son relishes driving it.
Great Car to Drive
dennispalmer,08/28/2006
The Cadillac CTS has very good quality. Cadillac has done it right with this vehicle, from the styling to performance. The ride is very comfortable and there is easy access to all of the technology. I have had no problems what so ever with this vehicle would reccomend it to all.
Best Bang for the Buck
LYLE,11/03/2006
I have this car for two weeks now and I am very satisfied with it. I hate when some people write a review on a car without ever owning it. That's just plain hot air. If you are looking for Detroit quality, this is the one. Mine is loaded with all available options including DVD navigation. Two major options are the 17" wheel sport package, which by the way is the only wheel package that you can get with the navigation system and the 3.6 luxury package. I was luck enough to find the car in stock at a dealer in New Jersey. Apparently, not too many are ordered like this one in white diamond with all the bells and whistles. I literally bought this car over the phone. Not to bad for Detroit Iron.
See all 56 reviews of the 2007 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Cadillac CTS

Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2007 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M), and Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Base is priced between $4,990 and$4,990 with odometer readings between 143107 and143107 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Cadillac CTS for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 CTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,990 and mileage as low as 143107 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2007 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,504.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,677.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,193.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,478.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS lease specials

Related Used 2007 Cadillac CTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles