  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac CTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2011 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier cabin than similarly priced rivals, elegant interior design, nifty gadgets, capable and secure handling.
  • Not as nimble as similarly priced rivals, sport suspensions may be too firm for some, poor rear visibility, awkward driving position.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac CTS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$10,859 - $10,900
Used CTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Cadillac CTS remains a top choice for an American-made luxury sedan, but it lags behind import brand rivals in some key areas.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac CTS embodies the company's push to become more competitive with the dominant models from foreign manufacturers. The days of bloated land yachts lumbering down the interstate are gone, as the CTS is significantly more tidy and compact than previous Cadillacs. Edgy styling and improved performance are definitely steering the company in a new direction.

There's a lot that's new for the CTS lineup, but that pertains mostly to the all-new coupe version, which is covered in a separate review, as is the extra-spicy CTS-V model. As it stands, the 2011 CTS sedan remains relatively unchanged from the previous model year.

Returning for the 2011 CTS sedan are the same engine choices -- a 270-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 or a 3.6-liter that makes 306 hp. A choice of suspensions is also still available, with varying degrees of sporty handling dynamics. Unfortunately, all of the same drawbacks remain, including an awkward driving position, poor rearward visibility and a rough ride (with the sportier suspensions). We're also a bit leery of the CTS's reliability, as a 2008 long-term CTS test vehicle we owned was plagued by inconsistent build quality and some electronic gremlins.

The 2011 Cadillac CTS is definitely a step in the right direction, but it still trails the likes of the 2011 Audi A4, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in terms of quality and handling. We're also very fond of the 2011 Hyundai Genesis, as it delivers similar levels of luxury with a significantly lower price tag. The CTS is worth a look, but we would still highly recommend checking out the competition before making a final decision.

2011 Cadillac CTS models

The 2011 Cadillac CTS is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that is available in five trim levels: 3.0 base, 3.0 Luxury, 3.0 Performance, 3.6 Performance and 3.6 Premium.

Standard equipment on the 3.0 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a rear center armrest with a pass-through, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio.

The 3.0 Luxury adds 10-way power front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, Bluetooth and a six-CD changer.

The 3.0 Performance has the Luxury trim's equipment plus 18-inch wheels, foglights, performance brakes, upgraded FE2 sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential and adaptive HID headlamps. The 3.6 Performance adds a bigger V6 engine and a 10-speaker surround-sound stereo with digital music storage and a USB/iPod audio interface.

Both Performance trims qualify for the available Luxury Level Two package that adds rear parking sensors, a split-folding rear seat, heated and cooled front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, keyless ignition/entry and remote engine start. The 3.6 Premium has the Level Two equipment plus a panoramic sunroof (optional on all other CTS models) and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and weather.

A rearview camera and the navigation system are optional on all but the base CTS. The 19-inch Summer Tire Performance package (available on 3.6 models) adds 19-inch wheels, summer tires, an upgraded FE3 performance suspension and enhanced power steering. Nineteen-inch wheels with all-season tires are also available.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Cadillac CTS is largely unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

2011 Cadillac CTS buyers can choose between two V6 engines. The base 3.0-liter V6 produces 270 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque and achieves an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. The 3.6-liter V6 produces 306 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque and earns estimates of 18/27/21 mpg.

The 3.0 base and Luxury models come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with a six-speed automatic available as an option. The automatic transmission is standard for all other models, but the manual is also available with the 3.6-liter engine. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option on models equipped with the automatic transmission.

In performance testing, the 3.6 V6 with the automatic propelled a rear-wheel-drive CTS sedan from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2011 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

In government crash testing, the CTS earned four out of five stars for frontal crash protection and a perfect five stars for side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side impact testing.

In brake testing, the CTS 3.6 Premium with FE2 suspension and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, which is very good for a luxury sedan. With the 19-inch wheels and summer tires, that distance drops to a very impressive 109 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Cadillac CTS tracks through curves with much more athleticism than you might expect. The steering is precise and well-weighted, making the CTS competitive with its European rivals. However, this road-holding performance comes at the expense of ride quality. Those expecting the luxurious ride of Cadillacs past will likely find the FE2 suspension on the Performance trim models too firm for their tastes. The even stiffer FE3 sport suspension, then, would likely be far too harsh and unforgiving for most.

Power delivery from the base 3.0-liter V6 is sluggish compared to the broad-shouldered 3.6-liter engine. Considering that both engines achieve virtually identical fuel economy, we suggest springing for the bigger V6 if your budget allows.

Interior

Inside, the 2011 Cadillac CTS features a pleasing angular theme to match its exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The optional navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- an ingenious and elegant alternative solution to having a separate control panel.

Unfortunately, the interior also comes with its fair share of flaws. Many find the driving position awkward because of slightly offset pedals and compromised knee room due to the sweeping center stack. Rearward visibility is notably poor, forcing the driver to rely on the optional rearview camera when maneuvering in reverse.

Overall comfort is hampered by flat and stiff seatbacks, and rear seat passengers will fare even worse because of the low roof line. Trunk space is decent, but the narrow opening requires quite a bit of jostling in order to fit bulky items. Golf clubs will not fit width-wise, and will eat up the available space, as they must be placed diagonally.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac CTS.

5(65%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car on the planet, IMO
fitchburgjohn,06/16/2014
When I was 10, my dad bought a used 73' black Deville. We were poor and had no business having a yacht like this but it was my dad's dream and what a car. Like father, like son; in 2009, I bought my first cadillac...a 2006 DTS and loved it every day until 2 weeks ago when I traded it in for a used 2011 CTS Premium, black raven with 26k miles, a real cream puff (I never buy new). It was way above my expectations and I fell in love all over again. This machine seriously performs and while it's much tighter than the DTS, it still feels and drives like a Cadillac, only better! I'm so impressed every time I get in and out of it. Couldn't be happier!
BMW to Cadillac
davo7,05/25/2012
I'm a fairly young car enthusiast! In my past I have owned many Luxury vehicles, such as Saab, Lincoln, BMW, and other Cadillacs. This CTS is one of my favorite cars. I had a 3 series BMW AWD and loved the car, but after the warranty expired, it was time for it to go! So I bought the CTS preowned with 20,000 miles and the only complaint is the 3.0 engine. Its a great engine, but it lacks torque for those red light accelerations. Interior is superb, exterior is beautiful! If I was to buy this car over, I would look for the same car with the 3.6! But other than that I love my Cadillac!
REAL success
3tennis,12/28/2010
Our Cadillac CTS recently withstood a big buck collision. Airbags deployed, OnStar called my wife (who was alone at the time) to check her status. Within minutes, police, ambulance, animal control, and a tow truck was there. She was 100% FINE...thank goodness. The CTS w/ all-wheel drive is SAFE, handles great in all four seasons, handles well, and (frankly) is a conversation piece among friends. Love it.
Luxury and Class
jeffrey kurtz,10/30/2010
Fun to drive ! Got black ice, shines like a diamond , turns lots of heads ! Drives like a dream ! So much more luxury than BMW!
See all 17 reviews of the 2011 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2011 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Cadillac CTS

Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2011 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Performance 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Luxury is priced between $10,859 and$10,859 with odometer readings between 58665 and58665 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Performance is priced between $10,900 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 80174 and80174 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Cadillac CTS for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 CTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,859 and mileage as low as 58665 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2011 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,234.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,043.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,903.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,397.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS lease specials

Related Used 2011 Cadillac CTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles