Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac CTS embodies the company's push to become more competitive with the dominant models from foreign manufacturers. The days of bloated land yachts lumbering down the interstate are gone, as the CTS is significantly more tidy and compact than previous Cadillacs. Edgy styling and improved performance are definitely steering the company in a new direction.

There's a lot that's new for the CTS lineup, but that pertains mostly to the all-new coupe version, which is covered in a separate review, as is the extra-spicy CTS-V model. As it stands, the 2011 CTS sedan remains relatively unchanged from the previous model year.

Returning for the 2011 CTS sedan are the same engine choices -- a 270-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 or a 3.6-liter that makes 306 hp. A choice of suspensions is also still available, with varying degrees of sporty handling dynamics. Unfortunately, all of the same drawbacks remain, including an awkward driving position, poor rearward visibility and a rough ride (with the sportier suspensions). We're also a bit leery of the CTS's reliability, as a 2008 long-term CTS test vehicle we owned was plagued by inconsistent build quality and some electronic gremlins.

The 2011 Cadillac CTS is definitely a step in the right direction, but it still trails the likes of the 2011 Audi A4, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in terms of quality and handling. We're also very fond of the 2011 Hyundai Genesis, as it delivers similar levels of luxury with a significantly lower price tag. The CTS is worth a look, but we would still highly recommend checking out the competition before making a final decision.