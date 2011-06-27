This car has had some gremlins in the first month of ownership. MAP sensor tripped at 15k. Crankshaft Position Sensor relearn came on and can only be relearned with a GM tech II or similar scanner. Then the power steering light comes on and power steering switches to manual. Once you restart the car, it comes back on, but has gone back off again. Of all things, this is concerning and dangerous if it occurs during a turn. Hopefully my mechanic will figure it out and I can get some miles on this beauty. I will update this review. I know...I know... many say they will, but don't. I will however. As far as how it drives: this car moves well for a 2.0 and has all the power I am looking for. gas mileage is decent for a heavier AWD car. It corners great and hugs the road with little body lean. Of course, the suspension is stiffer, so you're not going to get the traditional floating Cadillac ride and will feel more bumps, but it's not bad. The cornering makes up for it. You can even adjust it some. The CUE system is not hard to figure out and so far works well. 2014-15 versions though can't upgrade to Apple Play or Android Auto via the dealership. There are people who claim to do it with a $750 upgrade on Ebay, but I'll just use my phone in a holder. I wish they had the adaptive cruise avail on the Luxury version, but the Lane Assist is nice. So....while it hs many of the bells and whistle, power and styling I want, the main thing is will it be reliable. Reviews don't indicate it will have engine or tranny issues but I'll see what happens with the electrical gremlins before saying this is a great car. Ok...here is my updated. No issues with the car. Love driving it so much, I sold my Town Car, as I found myself only driving the CTS. Nice power, fair mpg, nice interior, very comfortable. Very happy with the car.

