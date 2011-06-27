  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac CTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2015 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling across the line
  • strong acceleration in turbocharged Vsport form
  • sophisticated styling
  • attractive cabin with high-quality materials
  • top crash-test scores.
  • Not as spacious as some rivals
  • occasionally frustrating infotainment system.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac CTS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$17,977 - $26,977
Used CTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its sharp styling, well-trimmed cabin and engaging performance, the 2015 Cadillac CTS stands as a serious contender among midsize luxury sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

Getting respect in the midsize luxury sport sedan segment is like trying to crack the top rankings in MMA. This is a super-competitive group that's full of very strong entries, and one of them is the 2015 Cadillac CTS. With last year's redesign, the CTS went from aging veteran to legitimate contender. Pitted against big-name rivals from Europe, the CTS acquits itself well with classy styling, solid performance and the latest convenience features.

Like many of its competitors, the 2015 CTS has a turbocharged inline-4 as the base engine, and it's rated at an impressive 270 horsepower. There's also a proven 321-hp V6, and those looking for even more performance will gravitate toward the CTS Vsport and its 420-hp, turbocharged V6. In any trim, moreover, the CTS offers exemplary handling that few luxury sedans can match. We also like how the 2015 CTS wears Cadillac's new-age, sharply chiseled design language as well as any Caddy we've seen yet.

In terms of features, the CTS checks most of the expected boxes. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless ignition and entry, adaptive cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control and a self-parking system that can handle both parallel and perpendicular jobs. Additionally, the CTS provides a high-tech infotainment system called CUE with large virtual buttons and a mostly intuitive layout, though we've found this system to be slow on the uptake at times.

Clearly, Cadillac is pulling no punches in the fight against its premium-brand competitors. But there are good reasons why some of these rivals have historically had the upper hand. The 2015 BMW 5 Series isn't the athlete that the CTS is, but it's got a superb range of engines, and its iDrive infotainment system is a more mature product than CUE. Much the same can be said of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (with its COMAND infotainment system), while the 2015 Audi A6 adds proper sport-sedan handling. The 2015 Lexus GS 350 and the hybrid-powered 2015 Lexus GS 450h are worthy alternatives unless you're considering the seriously fast CTS Vsport.

Still, the bottom line is that Cadillac has a complete package in the 2015 CTS. If you're shopping in this class, you'd be remiss not to consider it.

2015 Cadillac CTS models

The 2015 Cadillac CTS midsize sedan is offered in six main trim levels: Standard, Luxury, Performance, Premium, Vsport and Vsport Premium.

The CTS Standard comes with the four-cylinder engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, Brembo front brakes, heated exterior mirrors, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, remote ignition, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manual tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and fixed rear seats with a trunk pass-through. Additional technology features include a 5.7-inch color display screen in the gauge cluster, OnStar telematics, 4G data connectivity with Wi-Fi capability, wireless charging, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the base Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system (without navigation), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, voice controls and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with three USB ports, an SD-card slot, an auxiliary audio jack, and satellite and HD radio.

An optional Seating package includes upgraded exterior mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, leather seating surfaces, heated and ventilated front seats, a split-folding rear seat, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel and additional LED interior ambient lighting.

Upgrading to the CTS Luxury adds the above Seating package plus available V6 power, four-way power lumbar for the front passengers, adaptive xenon headlights and the Driver Awareness package (automatic high beam control, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, lane-keeping assist, Cadillac's vibrating driver's "Safety Alert Seat," forward-collision alert, a blind-spot monitor, lane-change alert, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure alert).

Both the CTS Standard and Luxury trim levels offer a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system and a 13-speaker Bose audio system as options.

The CTS Performance comes with the Luxury's features and options plus 18-inch wheels (optional on Luxury), adaptive suspension dampers, a self-parking system (with both parallel and perpendicular capability) and -- somewhat confusingly -- the Luxury package (illuminated door handles and sill plates, a head-up display, a 110-volt power outlet, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, manual rear sunshades and a power rear window sunshade). The optional Driver Assist package adds adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking, while the Performance Seat and Cluster package adds 20-way front sport seats, alloy pedals and a larger configurable gauge cluster display.

The CTS Premium comes with the Performance's features and options plus extended leather upholstery and an advanced theft-deterrent package.

The CTS Vsport comes solely with the exclusive turbocharged V6 engine. It starts with the Luxury trim level's standard features and adds the navigation system and 13-speaker Bose stereo, the self-parking system, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive magnetic dampers, a sport-tuned steering system (with a quicker ratio), a driver-selectable "track mode" for spirited driving, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a heavy-duty cooling system. High-performance brake pads are optional.

The CTS Vsport Premium adds the features from the regular Premium trim that aren't already standard on the base Vsport.

Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, an engine-block heater and carbon-fiber interior trim.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Cadillac CTS receives a revised grille, a wreathless crest emblem (the classic "wreath and crest" is no more), 4G data connectivity with Wi-Fi capability, a wireless phone charging system and a perpendicular parking feature for the available self-parking system. Also, the Driver Awareness package now includes lane-keeping assist and lane-change alert, and the CD player has been eliminated.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 272 hp and an impressive 295 pound-feet of torque is the base engine for all but the Vsport trim levels. Available with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), the four-cylinder is hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Optional on the Luxury, Performance and Premium trims is a 3.6-liter V6 good for 321 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. With RWD, the engine comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V6 AWD employs the six-speed.

Topping the line is the Vsport's turbocharged 3.6-liter V6, which cranks out 420 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive with the eight-speed automatic is the sole drivetrain configuration.

As far as fuel economy, the four-cylinder CTS gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with RWD and 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with AWD. The V6 with RWD also rates 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway) while the AWD version rates 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). The Vsport drops to 18 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway).

In Edmunds testing of a CTS Vsport, we recorded a 4.9-second sprint to 60 mph, which is a competitive time for a high-performance midsize sport sedan, but a few tenths off the pace set by the BMW 550i.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are rear parking sensors and OnStar telematics (which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock).

Additional safety equipment is bundled into two packages. Standard on all except the CTS Standard trim is the Driver Awareness package (automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, lane-keeping assist, Cadillac's vibrating driver's "Safety Alert Seat," forward-collision alert, a blind-spot monitor, lane-change alert, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure alert). Optional on Performance and standard on Premium and Vsport Premium is the Driver Assist package (adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking).

In government crash tests, the CTS received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CTS its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side impact crash tests, and the CTS also earned the top "Superior" rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages.

Driving

Acceleration in the 2015 Cadillac CTS Vsport is impressive, with gobs of torque available whenever you squeeze on the gas. It's not quite enough to make us forget about the previous-generation CTS-V's supercharged V8, but it certainly puts Cadillac on the same plane as its European rivals with upgraded engines. Of course, most CTS models will have either the turbo-4 or the regular V6 engine, and those are competitive offerings as well. The four lacks the eerily linear thrust of the BMW 528i's similar engine, but it compensates with a healthy midrange punch that should be more than enough for most tastes. As for the 321-hp V6, it's a carryover from the previous CTS, but we're still fans of its broad-shouldered torque and burly soundtrack.

Through turns, the CTS provides uncommon levels of composure and tactility. If you ever find yourself driving one on a racetrack, don't be afraid to toss it into a corner -- it'll shrink around you like all great sport sedans, and you'll enjoy arguably the best steering feel and body control in this segment. Oh yes, this Caddy is sharp, yet it still maintains its composure over bumps, especially when fitted with the adaptive suspension. The CTS is also ideal for highway cruising, thanks to its smooth ride and fairly quiet cabin.

Interior

The interior of the 2015 Cadillac CTS follows the trend set first by the full-size XTS. It's a sophisticated and luxurious design rendered in rich materials, with a high level of craftsmanship and thorough technology integration. The Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system consists of configurable displays on the main touchscreen and can leverage connected smartphones with app integration easily enough. We appreciate the display screen's large icons and crisp graphics, as well as its mostly intuitive operation, but CUE's reliance on touchscreen and peripheral touch-panel inputs can be frustrating, as the system's response times are sometimes sluggish or missed entirely.

Front passengers in the 2015 CTS enjoy ample personal space, yet the enveloping dashboard and door panels make for an intimate cockpit that meshes nicely with the car's sporting mission. Rear passengers will be less pleased, however, as there's only modest space back there by midsize standards. At 13.7 cubic feet, the CTS sedan's trunk brings up the rear when compared to the 5 Series and E-Class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Cadillac CTS.

5(84%)
4(0%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jury is still out but I love driving it
Steve M,04/04/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car has had some gremlins in the first month of ownership. MAP sensor tripped at 15k. Crankshaft Position Sensor relearn came on and can only be relearned with a GM tech II or similar scanner. Then the power steering light comes on and power steering switches to manual. Once you restart the car, it comes back on, but has gone back off again. Of all things, this is concerning and dangerous if it occurs during a turn. Hopefully my mechanic will figure it out and I can get some miles on this beauty. I will update this review. I know...I know... many say they will, but don't. I will however. As far as how it drives: this car moves well for a 2.0 and has all the power I am looking for. gas mileage is decent for a heavier AWD car. It corners great and hugs the road with little body lean. Of course, the suspension is stiffer, so you're not going to get the traditional floating Cadillac ride and will feel more bumps, but it's not bad. The cornering makes up for it. You can even adjust it some. The CUE system is not hard to figure out and so far works well. 2014-15 versions though can't upgrade to Apple Play or Android Auto via the dealership. There are people who claim to do it with a $750 upgrade on Ebay, but I'll just use my phone in a holder. I wish they had the adaptive cruise avail on the Luxury version, but the Lane Assist is nice. So....while it hs many of the bells and whistle, power and styling I want, the main thing is will it be reliable. Reviews don't indicate it will have engine or tranny issues but I'll see what happens with the electrical gremlins before saying this is a great car. Ok...here is my updated. No issues with the car. Love driving it so much, I sold my Town Car, as I found myself only driving the CTS. Nice power, fair mpg, nice interior, very comfortable. Very happy with the car.
Cadillac...The Standard Of The World...Again
Rishi B,10/27/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Owned many Cadillacs over the years and they continue to get better and better. As much as I consider trying another make next time around, they come out with something new to reattract me. Contrary to some opinions, my Cadillacs never go to the shop unless its for an oil change, covered by Cadillac. The CTS was leased for 39 months and is coming to an end. I have 45K miles on it and the fancy electronic glove box needed to be fixed recently. The CUE system, which has had complaints since its release, was replaced once by Cadillac. Apparently the fingerprints on the screen get embedded due to the heat but was replaced under warranty without concern. I have owned Mercedes BMW Infiniti...Cadillac seems to outshine all around in looks and reliability. Its a shame they arent getting credit for being as good as they are...
Satisfied with my purchase 18 months later.
Mike S.,04/23/2017
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I love my base CTS. The 2.0L Turbo four and six speed is great. I am very happy I missed out on the 8-speed in the '16 up as well as the standard auto stop/start as I have had loaners I didn't love. Sad I had to go aftermarket for a backup camera in the base trim though that is now standard for '16 and newer. My biggest issue is the resale value. It is much like an Audi as the bottom fell out of the value right away and I haven't caught up with my payments yet. That said I'm not mad about this as I love the car and wouldn't replace it except for maybe an ATS-V with a standard transmission in a year or two.
Great luxury sedan
Bling master,01/28/2016
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I traded a BMW 3 series for the mid size CTS . I enjoyed my time in the BMW. The caddy handling is very close to the e90 handling and better than the handling of BMW F10 platform. I purchased the car on its merits fun to drive, superb performance, luxury and dealer support. The car has performed flawless for the first 13,000 miles. CUE has a learning curve but so did gen 2 idrive. The CTS is a goid value as noone is paying the sticker price.Forget the GM bashing this is a great car.
See all 12 reviews of the 2015 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
321 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
321 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Cadillac CTS

Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2015 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan, CTS Vsport, CTS Vsport Premium. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury is priced between $19,500 and$26,977 with odometer readings between 22445 and51588 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Performance is priced between $19,497 and$26,035 with odometer readings between 23992 and74664 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Premium is priced between $17,977 and$17,977 with odometer readings between 86236 and86236 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Cadillac CTS for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 CTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,977 and mileage as low as 22445 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2015 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,672.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,721.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS lease specials

Related Used 2015 Cadillac CTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles