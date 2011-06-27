Let's be clear: My Audi A8L, 2009 model was a stellar car. It did everything right and looked damn good doing it. At nearly 110,000 miles, I was faced with two - three garage visits per year @ $1500 a pop... or trade in my Black Beauty. In Feb 2017 Mercedes ran a promotion offering 2016 low-mileage E Class turn-ins for a decent price and a 5 year unlimited mileage warranty so I said what the heck. The E Class is a nice car, but it does not have the superior chassis of the CTS. It is also bland on the inside. The CTS interior looks elegant from any seat in the car. Having just zoomed past 30k, there are ZERO rattles or squeaks...a good sign of build quality. I also tested the BMW 5 series and an Audi A6 just to be sure.... Sorry BMW but I have no idea what you guys are trying to accomplish. Audi's are always awesome, but the dash is a bit on the spartan side. As an added bonus, I just swapped out the Pirelli run-flats with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport AS3+ and the Caddy now has the Magic Carpet ride similar to what the A8 delivered. It still handles like a dream but feels less twitchy. Go Caddy Go! October 2017 Update: I joined the Cadillac forum where there is a ton of great information. The CTS developed a squeak at very low speeds over minor bumps...the dealer was inspecting the strut and shock components when I looked on the Cadillac forum and it turns out to be the upper and lower control arms. Covered under warranty! They replaced the steering knuckle too, so hopefully I'm good to go for a nice long time. The car continues to impress. One important note about Tour v Sport modes: many cars change their demeanor dramatically when you go from Tour to Sport...the CTS, NOT SO. I inquired to my mechanic if it really does much and he said Oh, Yes. Putting it in Sport mode makes it go from a lion casually walking through the grass to a lioness hunter crouched and ready to pounce. The moment you change your inputs to be more aggressive, the system immediately reacts accordingly. So I leave it in Sport all the time. You never know when your going to have to blow by Bubba's diesel exhaust-spewing truck or put Granny's Prius in her place. The interior remains rattle and squeak-free. The car fits like a glove. On a recent 300 mile jaunt on mostly hilly Western PA highway roads and keeping within 10mph of the speed limit I returned a highly respectable 26+ MPG. I felt the brakes pulsing a bit on the highway, so I mentioned it to the dealer during the steering knuckle trip and they resurfaced the rotors at no charge! Ahhhhh smooth as silk again. ***Mar 2018*** Little niggly things are creeping their way into nirvana as the odometer zooms past 45,000 miles. The sunroof has a weird squeaky-creak. Nav map orientation, which I always use with heading up, likes to re-orient itself to north up. Yesterday the tranny couldn't decide between 2nd or 3rd and shuddered between the gears for a good 5-6 seconds...even the wife said "what was THAT?" More worrysome is my dealership got rid of the guy who ran the service department and replaced him with a complete nincompoop. My car threw a pair of codes related to the front suspension, so I called, made an appointment, and told the nincompoop the codes and said WRITE THEM DOWN since I'll be clearing the codes with my OBD-II scanner. Upon arrival at the appointment, it was as if I had never existed prior to that moment in time. I nicely reviewed what we had previously agreed to, and he (in a huff) went to the car with his scanner and came back and said there are no codes to which I replied "Because I erased them after I told you what they were I am not driving around for a week with the check engine light on" to which he replied, more huffily, "Then we'll have to put it on the computer" No s**t Sherlock. I asked for my keys back and have been looking at used Audi A8's. There are some tremendous deals out there! SO 6 months ago Rockville Audi had a 2015 A8 4.0T CPO with 18k miles for less than 50% of the $97k sticker. See my review under 2015 A8's and kindly bow to the depreciation gods. They gave me a more for the CTS than I anticipated, and I am now driving one of the world's truly magnificent automobiles. Thank you Cadillac nincompoop! April 20019 Update To reinforce my decision, I tested a 2018 CTS 6 cyl - twitchy and loud compared to the Audi. Still has great handling, and that is by far its best attribute. CUE never bothered me, and many luxury brands are headed in the touch screen direction, but I love my buttons. Put 20k on the Audi in a year and could not be happier! If the CTS could refine the chassis a bit and make it significantly quieter on the inside, it will certainly return to my short list when the Audi expires.

