Used 2009 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
1,554 listings
- 168,167 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991$2,178 Below Market
- 92,257 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,200$947 Below Market
- 95,759 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$5,765 Below Market
- 189,034 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990$1,483 Below Market
- 168,425 miles
$3,995$1,553 Below Market
- 128,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,992$1,233 Below Market
- 144,369 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,598$1,170 Below Market
- 62,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$1,183 Below Market
- 134,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,994$236 Below Market
- 148,979 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$958 Below Market
- 85,845 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,643
- 112,687 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999$864 Below Market
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$899 Below Market
- 94,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900$706 Below Market
- 72,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,645
- 123,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 153,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
- 76,397 miles
$11,599
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Greg,03/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased my 2009 CTS in 2013 with 69,000 miles on it at the time. I drive the car daily (40 miles or so), cross country twice (2000+ miles each time), and frequently on road trips of 200 miles or more. It handles well on the highway and the ride is smooth. Cabin is spacious and quiet for an older vehicle, and comfortably seats me and three others. I have not had any problems with the car mechanically though I frequently ride it hard and put it away wet. Since it hit 75,000 miles I've been changing the oil every 7,000 miles and using nothing but Valvoline High Mileage Full Synthetic. The engine is powerful and it will outrun most sedans on the road, both 0-60 and in top speed... believe me, I've done it. The only electrical issue the car had was in the headlight wiring harness, which had a plug rust out due to a leak in the passenger side headlight. I attempted replacing the headlights first, believing the issue was in the passenger side light itself, but when both stock and aftermarket replacements (don't ever buy them, they are terrible and not nearly as bright as stock) continued to have issues, I tracked the problem to the harness. $114.00 was the total cost and it took me about an hour and a half to install (I know very little about this kind of stuff). Not bad if you ask me. The car now has 114,556 on it and still runs, shifts, and takes the corners like it did when I first got it. I live off a pretty windy road, and at night when traffic is non-existent, I enjoy taking the "20 MPH MAX" corners at 60+. This car sticks around the bends and makes me confident enough to sling it back and forth with ease. Only other change I made was the addition of 4 new tires (cost $800) at 100,000 miles (still had factory rubber up until then) and wiper blades every 2 years or so. As of right now factory breaks still pass state inspection, as does everything else. I am very satisfied with how this car drives. I only wish it had a few more features on it, but it's a base model so I digress. Total cost in 2013 for the car was $19,995, and I've put probably less than $1500 into it in my time owning it. I'm happy with that. One last thing. Was at a dead stop and got rear ended by a Camry traveling in excess of 40 MPH. I drove away from that scene with nothing but moderate rear end damage, and a bent exhaust pipe (his insurance paid $7,400 for complete repairs including an entire new exhaust system, rear bumper, trunk lid, and tail lights). The Camry's engine was literally sitting on the ground. Sorry fellas, but American steel still beats Japanese plastic.
