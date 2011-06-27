Vehicle overview

Cadillac has made a huge comeback in the past decade, and for the most part its sharply designed, luxuriously appointed and well-engineered vehicles have been much more competitive in their respective segments. An excellent example is Cadillac's midsize luxury sport sedan, the CTS. Blessed with world-class handling, an available turbocharged V6 and a nicely appointed interior, the 2016 Cadillac CTS could very well have what it takes to win you over.

Stylish and entertaining to drive, the 2016 CTS is a great choice for a midsize luxury sedan.

Like many of its competitors, the 2016 CTS comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's not a great way to start, admittedly, as this 2.0-liter mill trails the pack in terms of both refinement and fuel economy. Better to set your sights on one of the two V6 engines that Cadillac offers for 2016. The first is a freshly designed 3.6-liter, 335-horsepower V6 that, like the four, comes paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Those looking for even more performance will gravitate toward the CTS V-Sport and its thrilling 420-hp, twin-turbocharged V6.

In any trim, the CTS offers exemplary handling that few luxury sedans can match. Styling is subjective, of course, but we think the 2016 CTS shows off Cadillac's sharply chiseled design language as well as any Caddy yet. In terms of features, the CTS checks most of the expected boxes, offering niceties such as a panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension dampers, tri-zone automatic climate control and even a self-parking system that can handle both parallel and perpendicular jobs. The CUE infotainment system is more of a mixed bag, but it gets a new, faster processor for 2016 and now offers the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Of course, the midsize luxury sedan segment is packed with well-known all-stars. The BMW 5 Series isn't the athlete that the CTS is (a strange-but-true turn of events), but it's got a superb range of engines, and its infotainment system is a more mature product than CUE. Much the same can be said of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, while the Audi A6 boasts sporty handling that approaches the CTS' level of sharpness. The Lexus GS 350 and its hybrid-powered GS 450h sibling also are worthy alternatives unless you're considering the seriously fast CTS V-Sport. Ultimately, the CTS easily holds its own in this group. Whether you're looking for performance, luxury or both, Cadillac has a complete package in the 2016 CTS.