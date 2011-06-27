  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac CTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2016 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling across the line
  • strong acceleration in turbocharged V-Sport form
  • sophisticated styling
  • attractive cabin with high-quality materials
  • top crash-test scores.
  • Base turbo-four lacks refinement
  • not as spacious as some rivals
  • small trunk.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac CTS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$20,750 - $28,299
Used CTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its sharp styling, well-trimmed cabin and engaging performance, the 2016 Cadillac CTS is a serious contender among midsize luxury sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

Cadillac has made a huge comeback in the past decade, and for the most part its sharply designed, luxuriously appointed and well-engineered vehicles have been much more competitive in their respective segments. An excellent example is Cadillac's midsize luxury sport sedan, the CTS. Blessed with world-class handling, an available turbocharged V6 and a nicely appointed interior, the 2016 Cadillac CTS could very well have what it takes to win you over.

Stylish and entertaining to drive, the 2016 CTS is a great choice for a midsize luxury sedan.

Like many of its competitors, the 2016 CTS comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's not a great way to start, admittedly, as this 2.0-liter mill trails the pack in terms of both refinement and fuel economy. Better to set your sights on one of the two V6 engines that Cadillac offers for 2016. The first is a freshly designed 3.6-liter, 335-horsepower V6 that, like the four, comes paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Those looking for even more performance will gravitate toward the CTS V-Sport and its thrilling 420-hp, twin-turbocharged V6.

In any trim, the CTS offers exemplary handling that few luxury sedans can match. Styling is subjective, of course, but we think the 2016 CTS shows off Cadillac's sharply chiseled design language as well as any Caddy yet. In terms of features, the CTS checks most of the expected boxes, offering niceties such as a panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension dampers, tri-zone automatic climate control and even a self-parking system that can handle both parallel and perpendicular jobs. The CUE infotainment system is more of a mixed bag, but it gets a new, faster processor for 2016 and now offers the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Of course, the midsize luxury sedan segment is packed with well-known all-stars. The BMW 5 Series isn't the athlete that the CTS is (a strange-but-true turn of events), but it's got a superb range of engines, and its infotainment system is a more mature product than CUE. Much the same can be said of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, while the Audi A6 boasts sporty handling that approaches the CTS' level of sharpness. The Lexus GS 350 and its hybrid-powered GS 450h sibling also are worthy alternatives unless you're considering the seriously fast CTS V-Sport. Ultimately, the CTS easily holds its own in this group. Whether you're looking for performance, luxury or both, Cadillac has a complete package in the 2016 CTS.

2016 Cadillac CTS models

The 2016 Cadillac CTS midsize sedan is offered in six trim levels: Standard, Luxury, Performance, Premium, V-Sport and V-Sport Premium. The ultrahigh-performance 2016 CTS-V is reviewed separately.

The CTS Standard comes with the four-cylinder engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, Brembo front brakes, heated exterior mirrors, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote ignition, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manual tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and fixed rear seats with a trunk pass-through.

Additional technology features include OnStar telematics, 4G data connectivity with Wi-Fi capability, wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the base Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system (without navigation), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, voice controls and an 11-speaker surround-sound Bose audio system with three USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite and HD radio.

The standard CUE touchscreen interface has generated its share of controversy in the past, but the latest version is a very capable system.

An optional Seating package includes upgraded exterior mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, split-folding rear seatbacks, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel and additional LED interior ambient lighting.

Upgrading to the CTS Luxury adds the above Seating package plus available V6 power, adaptive xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, four-way power lumbar for the front passengers, a navigation system, a 13-speaker Bose audio system and the Driver Awareness package (automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, lane keeping assist, Cadillac's vibrating safety-alert seat for the driver, forward collision alert, a blind-spot monitor, lane change alert, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning).

The CTS Performance comes with the Luxury's features and options plus 18-inch wheels (optional on Luxury), adaptive magnetic suspension dampers, a self-parking system (with both parallel and perpendicular capability) and — somewhat confusingly — a Luxury package consisting of illuminated door handles and sill plates, a head-up display, a 110-volt power outlet, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, manual rear sunshades and a power rear window sunshade.

A surround-view camera system that provides a bird's-eye view of the car is standard for Performance and higher trims, while the optional Driver Assist package adds adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking. The Performance Seat and Cluster package adds 20-way-adjustable front sport seats, alloy pedals and a high-definition 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with upgraded graphics for 2016.

The CTS Premium starts with the Performance's features and options and adds different 18-inch wheels, extended leather upholstery and an advanced theft-deterrent package.

The CTS V-Sport comes only with the turbocharged V6 engine. It starts with the Luxury trim level's standard features (minus the sunroof, which is not available) and adds the self-parking system, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport-tuned steering system (with a quicker ratio), a driver-selectable Track mode for spirited driving, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a heavy-duty cooling system.

The CTS V-Sport Premium adds the sunroof plus the regular Premium trim's features that aren't already standard on the base V-Sport.

A V-Sport package for the Luxury and non-V-Sport Performance and Premium trims adds some of the V-Sport's features to these lesser models, including 18-inch wheels with summer tires, the upgraded brakes and sport-tuned suspension (plus the adaptive magnetic dampers for the Luxury trim) and a V-Sport steering wheel.

Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, an engine-block heater and carbon-fiber interior trim.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Cadillac CTS receives a new 3.6-liter V6 with cylinder deactivation and auto stop-start. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine also gets stop-start technology, and both engines are paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the CTS's CUE touchscreen interface has been upgraded and adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A rearview camera is now standard, and a surround-view parking camera is newly available.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 268 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque is the base engine for all but the V-Sport. Available with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), the four-cylinder is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifters. An added feature for 2016 is a fuel-saving automatic engine stop-start system, which shuts the engine down at full stops and instantaneously restarts it when you lift off the brake or apply pressure to the accelerator pedal.

Optional on the Luxury, Performance and Premium trims is a 3.6-liter V6 good for 335 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. It gets the same stop-start technology and eight-speed automatic as the four-cylinder engine, again with a choice of RWD and AWD.

Topping the line is the V-Sport's turbocharged 3.6-liter V6, which cranks out 420 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic are mandatory.

Freeway on-ramps can be great fun with a lead foot and a 2016 Cadillac CTS.

As far as fuel economy, the four-cylinder CTS gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway) with RWD and 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with AWD. That's nothing to write home about these days; the four-cylinder Audi A6, for example, gets up to 28 mpg combined.

Interestingly, the regular V6 is almost as fuel-efficient as the four, rating 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with RWD and 22 mpg combined (19 /28) with AWD.

The RWD-only V-Sport drops to 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway).

In Edmunds testing of a CTS V-Sport, we recorded a 4.9-second sprint to 60 mph, which is a competitive time for a high-performance midsize sport sedan.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, a rearview camera, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are rear parking sensors and OnStar telematics (which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock). Standard on the Performance and higher trims is a surround-view camera system.

Additional safety equipment is bundled into the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages, which are discussed above.

In government crash tests, the CTS received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the present-generation CTS its highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact crash tests, and the CTS also earned the top Superior rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages.

Driving

Acceleration in the 2016 Cadillac CTS V-Sport is impressive, with gobs of torque available whenever you squeeze on the gas. It's not quite enough to make us forget about the separately reviewed 2016 CTS-V's supercharged V8, but it certainly puts Cadillac on the same plane as its European rivals with upgraded engines. Of course, most CTS models will have either the turbo-four or the regular V6 engine. The former lacks the eerie refinement and linearity of rival fours from Germany, though it compensates with a healthy midrange punch. We haven't tested the new 335-hp V6, but while its output is robust, its lack of turbo- or supercharging may put it at a disadvantage in low-rpm situations compared to the Audi A6 3.0T or BMW 535i.

Balanced and responsive on the road, the 2016 CTS is a driver's car like the BMW 5 Series used to be.

Through turns, the CTS provides uncommon levels of composure and tactility. If you ever find yourself driving one on a racetrack, don't be afraid to toss it into a corner — it'll shrink around you like all great sport sedans, and you'll enjoy arguably the best steering feel and body control in this segment. Yes, this Caddy is sharp, yet it still maintains its composure over bumps, especially when fitted with the adaptive suspension. The CTS is also ideal for highway cruising, thanks to its smooth ride and fairly quiet cabin.

Interior

The interior of the 2016 Cadillac CTS is sophisticated, luxurious and rendered in rich materials, with a high level of craftsmanship and thorough technology integration. Front passengers in the 2016 CTS enjoy ample personal space, yet the enveloping dashboard and door panels make for an intimate cockpit that meshes nicely with the car's sporting mission. Rear passengers will be less pleased, however, as there's only modest space back there by midsize standards.

Cadillac's interior quality and design have found new heights in the current CTS lineup.

The Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system pairs a graphically rich 8-inch touchscreen with peripheral touch-panel inputs. Now outfitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, CUE is more capable than ever when it comes to smartphone integration. We've found the system to be frustrating in the past, especially when you need to execute a quick command while driving, but Cadillac has implemented a quicker processor and additional tweaks for 2016. That's something to keep in mind if you're comparing this year's model to those from 2015 and before.

At 13.7 cubic feet, the CTS sedan's trunk is small for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Cadillac CTS.

5(50%)
4(18%)
3(14%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
3.9
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything is better than the previous CTS
Next2pool,07/26/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
If you owned a Gen II CTS, this one will be better in every category. The new V6 is very strong and I'm averaging about 26 MPG in all around suburban driving. The interior is very quiet but the road noise from the front is the only complaint I have. There is almost no wind noise. The interior material quality is excellent and the fit and finish is superb. I am disappointed in the autostop performance. When it does activate (when is hard to predict) the engine has an annoying shudder when it stops as well as restarts. I have driven other GM models that are much better. The transmission shifts very well and doesn't seem to have a problem managing 8 gears. Although I like the hard inside cover for the sunroof, the roof itself does not seem to open as far as the previous version and it looks a bit clunky from the outside when open. The Cue system is much faster than before I have no problem with the controls at all. I did expect the Navigation system to have a more colorful display and I can't see how to name a route for future use. The gooseneck trunk hinges seem to be a step backwards from the articulated system of the Gen II model. The front seats are better than before but still not all that great for longer trips. Overall, I am very satisfied by this new CTS. Update 1 year after purchase: I did have a transmission issue that was annoying. After a stop with the auto stop/start active, the transmission would have an abrupt 1-2 shift. It did that since new and i realized that it couldn't be normal. GM replaced the transmission and the problem is gone--it apparently was a manufacturing defect and not a common problem. I replaced the run flat tires with conventional tires and that eliminated the road noise that I was complaining about. The gas mileage is outstanding in all around driving. Overall this is the best car I have had. It is a pleasure to drive.
The Cadillac of CTSs
Karl,07/18/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I couldn't be happier with my 2016 CTS. The car looks fantastic, and aggressive, from every angle -- classic Cadillac. And the CTS 3.6 AWD has the performance to back up its looks, with tremendous acceleration (0-60 in 5.3 seconds), razor-sharp handling, and confident braking. The interior is beautifully designed and crafted, including aromatic leather seats, a pleasing and logical dash design, and natural grain wood trim. I find the driver's seat as comfortable as any I've ever sat in, and was able to achieve the perfect driving position after a few days of fiddling. I'm also enamored of the 13-speaker Bose Centerpoint sound system, which produces striking musical fidelity; the excellent navigation system; and the extra-large panoramic sunroof. Between the CTS's cosseting interior and raging performance, I thoroughly enjoy my commute to and from work, particularly on the back roads that I take to avoid traffic. I also look forward to chauffeuring my son around to his various activities, and would note that there is ample room in the back for child car seats, not to mention tall adults. As for maintenance (i.e., changing the oil and other fluids and rotating the tires), it's free for four years, and my local Cadillac dealer treats me like a rock star. I've had zero problems with this car, and highly recommend it.
CTS #2
broberts,06/17/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Liking the car so far (1month now). The fuel saving feature - where the engine cuts off at a stop - is a pain. Glad there is an override feature. The SUV does not have the override and that was at least one of the eliminating features for me to consider that vehicle. Very nice acceleration. Good gas mileage so far.
RWD CTS is fun!
KK,08/02/2016
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I got the CTS as I didn't want to get an SUV. I wanted something that was fun to drive. I got one with a 2.0T engine as it is plenty powerful for my needs. Mine is a base sedan (RWD only!) with upgraded leather seats, panoramic sun roof and park white color as the options. The car has it's quirks, but nothing that you cannot live with. CUE is as good as a touch screen infotainment system gets. Don't believe the negative reviews out there. Use it and find out out yourself. I would definitely recommend it for anyone who wants a fun to drive family sedan that can fit 5 passengers with ease.
See all 22 reviews of the 2016 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2016 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Cadillac CTS

Used 2016 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2016 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS V-Sport, CTS Sedan, CTS V-Sport Premium. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), V-Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury is priced between $20,750 and$28,299 with odometer readings between 19743 and54615 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Cadillac CTS Standard is priced between $22,490 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 16088 and28654 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Cadillac CTS for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2016 CTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,750 and mileage as low as 16088 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2016 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,413.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,596.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS lease specials

Related Used 2016 Cadillac CTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles