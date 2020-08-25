Used 2004 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    117,630 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    $2,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    76,535 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    40,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    116,756 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    139,576 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    108,691 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    74,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,620

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    83,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,452

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    156,088 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    99,067 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    181,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    142,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    200,601 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    155,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,795

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    132,811 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $1,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    120,263 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,695

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    132,310 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,895

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    121,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,975

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  Home
  Cadillac
  Cadillac CTS
  Used 2004 Cadillac CTS

  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (0%)
Heavey maintenance car with many pattern problems
Mike,08/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5M)
When this car gets over 75,000 miles there is a 50 percent chance that the headgaskets will fail and need replacement. 741 coce on the transmission, that is an intermittent or stuck off position of the shift selnoid in the transmission. $ 20.00 part $ 2000 dollar job. 171 and 174 codes . 174 most likely will be an intack leak after the throttle body. You will need to get a gasket set and replace the throttle body coupler as well. Cheap but labor intensive. You have to remove the plenum for the gaskets first taking off the Fuel rail etc etc. When you do this you will see were your starter is located. After 100,000 miles or 150, stretching it you will have to replace the double plat plugs. Front is ok to to do , the back by the firewall could be a pain in the butt. While your at it change the coils if you could afford it. You may start to develop oil leaks . Many of the O rings around the sensors dry up and start to leak slightly. The oil filter adapter leaks on these cars, usually needing a new gasket or possible new adapter and gasket. While u have that off, u might as well change the crankshaft sensors located in a tough spot right above the oil filter adapter using new o rings to stop those little oil leaks that are starting at this mileage. Also changing the crankshaft position sensors will assure you that they wont fail and leave you stranded without notice. Piece of mind. The cars are just heavey maintenance. im a mechanic that changes the oil regualrly using good sythetic oil and filter. I use my caddy, but it could be a pain in the u know what. the parts are made realy light of aluminum and these days they are not even madein the states. Many now are made in asian countries and many mechanics will tell you they are having problems with the quality and reliability of the electronic sensors etc. Even a/c delco is stamped made in China etc. Timkin Hub bearings are now made in Korea. Not bad but the old american made lasted longer. Just be ware what is going on in this industry. Be cafeful. It's not just Cadillac it's all of them. Make them cheap and light and sell them for high profit. Be well everyone good luck. Write to Gm in Detroit and tell them to make their cars here parts here putting American men and women back to work.
Report abuse
