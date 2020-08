Used 2004 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation FIAT North Denver - Northglenn / Colorado

Preferred Equipment Group Engine; 3.6L V6 Vvt Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Electric Seat Adjuster; Power; Driver; Front Passenger; 8-Way Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Leather Seating Surfaces Luxury Package Memory Package; Memory "Presets" For 2 Drivers Mirror; Inside Rearview; Electrochromic With Compass Display (Light-Sensitive Auto Dimming) Seats; Front Bucket; Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Heated; Driver And Front Passenger Solid Paint Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Tires; P225/55R16; H-Rated; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Universal Transmitter; Homelink Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Aluminum; Bright Machined Finish Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation FIAT North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 Cadillac CTS. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac CTS. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac CTS . Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Cadillac CTS is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Cadillac CTS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DM577340180220

Stock: 40180220

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020