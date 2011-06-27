Overall rating

Given the luxury cachet and performance standards set by European and Japanese models, it's not easy to stand out in this class. But with world-class handling, an available turbocharged V6, and a top-shelf interior, the 2017 Cadillac CTS has all it needs to compete against the world's best.

Like many of its competitors, the CTS comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It does the job, but it's not the best first impression, lacking the refinement and fuel efficiency of its competitors. Better to seek out the one of the CTS' two V6 engines: One delivers 335 horsepower, and the other is rated to produce up to 420 horses.

In any trim, the CTS offers exemplary handling that few luxury sedans can match. And though styling is subjective, we tend to think the Caddy's chiseled lines are elegant and will age well. The CTS also checks most of the boxes when it comes to features in this class: panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension, sophisticated multimedia and smartphone integration, even a self-parking system.

New for the 2017 CTS is the rear camera mirror, which displays a streaming, high-resolution image that Cadillac says improves field of vision four times greater than a standard rearview mirror. Cadillac's Teen Driver system also arrives on the new CTS, allowing parents to set limits and receive feedback on the driving habits of their teens.

The midrange sport-luxury sedan segment is packed with well-known stars such as the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. The BMW isn't quite as athletic as the CTS, but it offers a range of engines and exceptional comfort. The same could be said of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the standard bearer for elegance in this group. The Audi, meanwhile, rivals the Caddy's sporty reflexes and manages a cool, modernist interior and refinement as well. The Lexus GS 350 and its hybrid-powered GS 450h sibling are also worthy considerations.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, a rearview camera, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Also standard are rear parking sensors and OnStar telematics (which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock). A 360-degree bird's-eye camera view is standard on the Premium Luxury and V-Sport models.

New for 2017 are the rear camera mirror and Teen Driver. The latter is standard on all trims, while the mirror comes standard on Premium Luxury trims (regular and V-Sport) and is optional on Luxury trims. Additional safety equipment is bundled into the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages.

In government crash tests, the CTS received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the present-generation CTS its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, and the CTS also earned the top "Superior" rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages.