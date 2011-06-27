  1. Home
2017 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Precise handling regardless of trim level
  • Strong acceleration in V-Sport trim
  • Attractive cabin design with high-quality materials
  • Solid crash test scores
  • Base engine lacks refinement of its rivals
  • Not as spacious for rear passengers or cargo as other choices in the class
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Given the luxury cachet and performance standards set by European and Japanese models, it's not easy to stand out in this class. But with world-class handling, an available turbocharged V6, and a top-shelf interior, the 2017 Cadillac CTS has all it needs to compete against the world's best.

Like many of its competitors, the CTS comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It does the job, but it's not the best first impression, lacking the refinement and fuel efficiency of its competitors. Better to seek out the one of the CTS' two V6 engines: One delivers 335 horsepower, and the other is rated to produce up to 420 horses.

In any trim, the CTS offers exemplary handling that few luxury sedans can match. And though styling is subjective, we tend to think the Caddy's chiseled lines are elegant and will age well. The CTS also checks most of the boxes when it comes to features in this class: panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension, sophisticated multimedia and smartphone integration, even a self-parking system.

New for the 2017 CTS is the rear camera mirror, which displays a streaming, high-resolution image that Cadillac says improves field of vision four times greater than a standard rearview mirror. Cadillac's Teen Driver system also arrives on the new CTS, allowing parents to set limits and receive feedback on the driving habits of their teens.

The midrange sport-luxury sedan segment is packed with well-known stars such as the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. The BMW isn't quite as athletic as the CTS, but it offers a range of engines and exceptional comfort. The same could be said of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the standard bearer for elegance in this group. The Audi, meanwhile, rivals the Caddy's sporty reflexes and manages a cool, modernist interior and refinement as well. The Lexus GS 350 and its hybrid-powered GS 450h sibling are also worthy considerations.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, a rearview camera, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Also standard are rear parking sensors and OnStar telematics (which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock). A 360-degree bird's-eye camera view is standard on the Premium Luxury and V-Sport models.

New for 2017 are the rear camera mirror and Teen Driver. The latter is standard on all trims, while the mirror comes standard on Premium Luxury trims (regular and V-Sport) and is optional on Luxury trims. Additional safety equipment is bundled into the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages.

In government crash tests, the CTS received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the present-generation CTS its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, and the CTS also earned the top "Superior" rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages.

2017 Cadillac CTS models

The 2017 Cadillac CTS midsize sedan is offered in five trim levels: CTS (base trim), Luxury, Premium Luxury, V-Sport and V-Sport Luxury. The high-performance 2017 CTS-V is reviewed separately.

The CTS comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, Brembo front brakes, heated exterior mirrors, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote/keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manual, leather-wrapped  tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with paddle shifters, eight-way power front seats, driver seat/mirror memory settings, faux-leather upholstery, and fixed rear seats with a trunk pass-through.

Additional technology features include OnStar telematics, 4G data connectivity with Wi-Fi capability, wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the base Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system (without navigation), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose 11-speaker surround-sound audio system with three USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack, and satellite and HD radio.

Options include a sunroof, navigation system and an upgraded Bose audio system. There's also a Seating Package that adds leather upholstery, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, heated and ventilated front seats, split-folding rear seatbacks, a power-adjustable, heated steering wheel, and LED interior ambient lighting.

Stepping up to the Luxury grade adds adaptive xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, the Bose sound system and the Driver Awareness package. The latter includes a number of driver and safety aids including automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, a blind-spot monitor, lane-change alert, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and Cadillac's Safety Alert seat, which vibrates to warn the driver of a possible collision with vehicles around the car.

Some options on Luxury trims include 18-inch wheels, the Rear Vision Camera, the Carbon Black package (bundles 18-inch alloy wheels, sport front seats, a black chrome grille, and a rear spoiler) and the V-Sport package (bundles 18-inch machined-alloy finish wheels, high-performance brakes and tires, and a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive shocks).

Premium Luxury comes with 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, a self-parking system (can autonomously park both parallel and perpendicular), three-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, rear camera mirror, a head-up display, a 360-degree bird's-eye view backup camera, a power rear sunshade (rear side-window shades are manual), and illuminated door handles and front doorsill plates.

There's an optional Driver Assist package for the Premium Luxury trim, which adds adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking. Other options include 20-way-adjustable front sport seats, alloy pedals and a 12.3-inch, high-definition digital gauge cluster (bundled in the Performance Seat and Cluster package).

The CTS V-Sport comes with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine and starts with the Luxury trim level's standard features (minus the sunroof, which is not available) and adds the self-parking system, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport-tuned steering system, a driver-selectable Track mode for high-performance driving, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and an upgraded cooling system.

The CTS V-Sport Luxury adds the sunroof plus the regular Premium Luxury's features that aren't already standard on the base V-Sport.

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the base engine for all CTS trims except the V-Sport. Rated at 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the four-cylinder pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is optional.

Drivers craving more power can upgrade to a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 335 hp and 285 lb-ft of torque, also hooked to an eight-speed transmission and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Topping the lineup is the V-Sport's turbocharged V6, cranking out 420 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque,  paired with an eight-speed automatic. The V-Sport is only available in rear-wheel drive.

The four-cylinder engine returns an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) in rear-wheel-drive configuration. With all-wheel drive, those numbers are 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway).

The regular V6 is nearly as fuel-efficient as the four-cylinder, returning 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) in rear-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) in all-wheel drive. The V-Sport's turbo six-cylinder returns 18 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway).

In our testing, a CTS V-Sport accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, a quick number for a high-performance midsize sedan.

Driving

Acceleration in the 2017 Cadillac CTS V-Sport is impressive, reeling out loads of low-end power whenever you squeeze on the gas. It's enough to put Cadillac up against any of its European rivals with upgraded engines.

Most buyers will opt for the turbo four-cylinder or the regular V6 engine. The four-cylinder lacks the refinement and seamless power delivery of its BMW and Audi rivals but still packs a good punch in the middle of the powerband. It's not as quick or smooth off the line, but it's plenty fast for the interstate.

Through turns and curves, the CTS is uncommonly composed and tactile. Cadillac touts the time its engineers have spent refining the CTS suspension, and it shows in the car's daily manners. This Caddy is sharp but still keeps its composure over bumps and rough patches, especially when equipped with the optional adaptive suspension.

A smooth ride and quiet cabin also make the CTS an ideal highway cruiser. Its only flaw on the highway is the adaptive cruise control system, which is unusually conservative in its following distance and abrupt in its automatic braking. It works fine on high-speed highways but struggles in stop-and-go traffic.

Interior

The CTS interior is sophisticated and luxurious and displays high-level craftsmanship, materials quality and technology integration throughout. Front passengers enjoy ample personal space, yet the enveloping dashboard and door panels form an intimate cockpit that reinforces the car's sporting mission.

There's decent rear passenger room, but it's tight compared with other midsize sedans. The trunk is also on the small side at 13.7 cubic feet. Most other sedans in the class offer 15 cubic feet of space or more.

The Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system pairs a graphically rich 8-inch touchscreen with touch-panel inputs. Outfitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, CUE is more capable than ever when it comes to smartphone integration. The constant poking and swiping at the touch panel, especially for routine functions like adjusting fan speed or stereo volume, gets tiresome, however (although you can also control volume on the steering wheel). It's one of the few drawbacks to an otherwise advanced and impressive interface.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Cadillac CTS.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(13%)
4.1
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Certified Pre-owned is the way to go
Brad,12/27/2017
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This part is an update. I still love this car however occasionally the Cue system will lock up when using Android Auto. If you don't start Android Auto on your phone before using it in the car, after you use a voice command it will sometimes just lock up and the CUE system will be unusable until you unplug your phone or turn your car off. It would be nice if you could use Android Auto without having to plug your phone up to the car via USB. Other than that I love this car! I would definitely buy it again. All of the online reviews (Motor Trend, Car and Driver etc. and YouTube) are spot on except for one thing. The CUE system has been upgraded in 2017 and is fast as a phone or tablet so all of their disparaging comments about it are no longer valid for this year model and subsequent. Some reviewers complain that when they touch the silver trim on the center console nothing happens. It isn't designed to. You have to touch the lighted controls. They should just figure it out and get over it. Some reviewers complain about no volume knob. I typically use the steering wheel controls so that isn't an issue for me. They don't have knobs on their phones and they seem to cope. Very comfortable seats (I don't have the Recaros), very high quality interior, great performance, very high tech in the Premium Luxury model. Great looking car inside and out. I can't think of a single option they could add to this car (well maybe massaging front seats). If you buy this car I don't think you will regret it. I guess my only negative comment on it would be they should sell it with all season tires instead of summer tires. I drove this car plus an ATS V and a CTS V and for the money I think this is the best value for the all around package. You only spend a small amount of time having fun with the acceleration compared to hours cruising down the highway. I would rather lean toward the additional comfort (and better looks IMO) of the CTS over the ATS and paying an additional $20-30K for an extra 200 horsepower in the CTS V wasn't worth it to me. I'm satisfied with 420 horsepower.
Beautiful Cadillac CTS 2017
Diana G,06/29/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cadillacs are the only car I buy so I’m a bit biased. The black metallic 2017 CTS wig the black interior is absolutely a head turner. There isn’t a day that goes by that “she” doesn’t get multiple compliments. If you want a beautiful car that outclasses the vast majority of the other rides out there, the 2017 CTS will do it for you. Great to drive as well. Only thing I’m getting used to compared to my previous CTS which I still love and drive is the steering isn’t as precise. Still good but definitely different.
CTS V-sport, best car for the $ that nobody buys
William,10/04/2018
V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Shop around and take full advantage of all the discounts for sure. Be sure and drive one on a nice twisty road as well before buying. First off the new "cue" system so far has ZERO issues and I really like it. Now as for the car, I bought the regular one as I hate sun roofs, and was looking for a nice large comfortable daily driver for all seasons. I planned to keep it for 3 years. Another factor was the price vs performance curve. I was also looking at audi A8, bmw 7 series and Mercedes CLS. What primarily sold me was the online reviews of the handling of the cts as well as ( imho) I really love the exterior looks. The price point I paid after all the GM, dealer ,end of year etc was nearly 20,500 off of the MSRP so that and the fact that is really goes pretty well for a v6 totally sold me. A few things I think could be improved on 1) hvac system should be more accurate as to temp settings 2) the transmission while good, compared to the ZF 8 speed is "acceptable" at best, it shifts far to slow in the sport and track modes. 3) seats should be offered with a massage function 4) The stock run flat tires are HORRIBLE it should have come with most any other brand but Pirelli's for sure, and NO run flats! The interior is very nice for a GM product, seat adjustment if very good for bigger guys i'm 6'6" and have zero issues. Handling and suspension are spot on , they totally nailed that for sure. All in all I really like the car far better than I thought I would when buying it, I've always had Porsche,BMW or Mercedes before this. Would I have bought it for sticker price (70's) ummm maybe but probably not. However for the mid to low 50's it is in fact a fantastic bargain for the money.
ROAD NOISE
Mike Moore,05/29/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
recently took the Cadillac CTS on a 1000 mile road trip and mostly interstate and city driving. First styling is what i would expect from Cadillac in and out. At times though the road noise was so loud that it was hard to carry on a conversation. If that could be corrected it would be a great car.
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2017 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS V-Sport, CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury, CTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury is priced between $18,500 and$45,000 with odometer readings between 10311 and86667 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Base is priced between $22,797 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 13722 and36691 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury is priced between $31,963 and$31,963 with odometer readings between 13504 and13504 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Cadillac CTS for sale near. There are currently 33 used and CPO 2017 CTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,500 and mileage as low as 10311 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2017 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,845.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,321.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,541.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS lease specials

