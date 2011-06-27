  1. Home
2013 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier cabin than similarly priced rivals
  • elegant interior design
  • capable and secure handling
  • excellent safety scores.
  • Sport suspensions may be too firm for some
  • poor rearward visibility
  • awkward driving position
  • not as nimble as its peers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Cadillac CTS Sedan remains one of the best American-made luxury sedans but is still outclassed by overseas competitors.

Vehicle overview

America does things bigger. Bigger houses, bigger monuments, bigger stores. You name it, we'll super-size it. The big question, though, is "Is bigger better?" In the case of body mass and cars like the 2013 Cadillac CTS sedan, the answer is: "not so much."

True, the current CTS was a revelation when it was introduced five years ago, as it represented several leaps forward for the Cadillac brand. For the first time in a long time, a car with that iconic crest could stand toe-to-toe with the world's finest luxury sedans while still offering uniquely American style and size. In more recent years, though, the CTS has been left relying on those red, white and blue virtues while its many competitors have been updated and overhauled, essentially moving the luxury standard upward.

On its own merits, the CTS sedan still has plenty of appeal, including a stylish cabin replete with plenty of modern technological conveniences and pleasant materials. The CTS also drives quite well, with respectable power from the larger 3.6-liter V6 engine and confident handling. However, when you drive it back to back with its import competitors, even these admirable qualities tend to fall short of the now-current standard.

The cabins of rival sedans present better interior workmanship and even more features, while the CTS suspension allows more of the road's many imperfections to intrude into an otherwise serene cabin. Opting for one of the optional sport suspensions only adds additional harshness. This Cadillac's size, while beneficial for passengers, also makes it feel less agile and maneuverable than other so-called sport sedans.

While the 2013 Cadillac CTS remains an enjoyable luxury sedan, overall we think there are better choices this year. It should be worth checking out the benchmark 2013 BMW 3 Series or the similarly sized 2013 Lexus GS 350. And if flying the red, white and blue is important, Chrysler's surprisingly luxurious 300 and Cadillac's new, sporty ATS are likely better choices as well.

Unless you truly need that extra room, the 2013 Cadillac CTS proves that bigger isn't always better.

2013 Cadillac CTS models

The 2013 Cadillac CTS is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that is available in three trim levels: 3.0 Luxury, 3.6 Performance and 3.6 Premium. The high-performance CTS-V is reviewed separately, as are the CTS Coupe and Sport Wagon.

Standard features for the 3.0 Luxury include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote ignition, cruise control, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated eight-way power front seats (with two-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior accent lighting, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The optional CTS Touring package adds 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust, a power increase, a sport-tuned suspension (dubbed FE2), adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, a different grille, a faux suede-wrapped steering wheel and special interior trim.

The 3.6 Performance trim adds a more powerful engine, the Performance package and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a single-CD player, digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 3.6 Premium includes all the above equipment, but adds a panoramic sunroof (optional on all other trims), rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a cabin deodorizer, a heated and power-adjustable wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a split-folding rear seat, a navigation system (optional on other trims) with a pop-up touchscreen interface, and real-time traffic and weather.

The Performance and Premium packages can be equipped with a different Performance package that adds 19-inch wheels, summer tires, an even sportier suspension (FE3), a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes and shift paddles. A CTS Touring package for the Premium includes all of the above items plus Recaro front sport seats.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Cadillac CTS base trim has been eliminated, along with the choice of a manual transmission. Also, some features that were previously optional are now standard.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Cadillac CTS comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional. The 3.0 Luxury comes standard with a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 265 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque. When equipped with the Touring package, the included dual exhaust bumps output up to 270 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the rear-drive, automatic-equipped CTS 3.0 is 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. All-wheel drive drops it slightly to 18/26/21 mpg.

CTS 3.6 models get a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 318 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard and all-wheel drive is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18/27/21 mpg regardless of whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

In government crash tests, the CTS received the best possible rating of five stars in the overall, frontal and side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CTS 3.6 Premium came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, which is better than average. With the 19-inch wheels and summer tires, that distance drops to 109 feet, which is about average for similarly equipped cars.

Driving

The 2013 Cadillac CTS tracks through corners with greater athleticism than you might expect. The steering is precise and well-weighted, but the car's overall mass ultimately makes it less agile than most competitors. Its road-holding performance also comes at the expense of ride quality. Those expecting the luxurious ride of Cadillacs past will likely find the suspension on the Performance trim models too firm for their tastes. Given that, the even stiffer optional sport suspension will likely be far too harsh and unforgiving for most.

Power delivery from the base 3.0-liter V6 is sluggish compared to the broad-shouldered 3.6-liter engine. Considering that both engines achieve virtually identical fuel economy, we suggest springing for the bigger V6 if your budget allows.

Interior

Inside, the 2013 Cadillac CTS features a pleasing angular theme to match its exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The optional navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- a smart and elegant alternative solution to having a separate control panel. We also appreciate that Cadillac provides a redundant control knob for scrolling through iPod or satellite radio menus. Doing so simply with a touchscreen can be frustrating and distracting.

Unfortunately, the interior also comes with its fair share of flaws. Many find the driving position awkward because of slightly offset pedals, a low-mounted seat and compromised knee room due to the sweeping center stack. Overall comfort is also hampered by flat and stiff seatbacks. Thick rear pillars not only make the backseat feel a bit claustrophobic, but the resulting rearward visibility is notably poor, forcing the driver to rely heavily on the optional rearview camera when maneuvering in reverse.

Trunk space (13.6 cubic feet) is decent, but the narrow opening requires quite a bit of jostling in order to fit bulky items. Golf clubs will not fit width-wise, and so will eat up the available space, as they must be placed diagonally. Split-folding rear seatbacks are only available on the range-topping Premium trim.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Car So Nice We Bought It Twice
CJ,02/08/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Leased this vehicle for 39 months, liked it so much that we purchased it when it came off lease. Car is fun to drive; suspension gives it great handling for a relatively large car. Interior is nice and very intuitive. We test drove a BMW 3 when we purchased, the 3 is fine but we use this car for family road trips and the back seat and cargo space on the 3 were a joke. Have now had the Cad for more than four years with one minor cosmetic issue which was fixed at zero cost under warranty.
This car is the definition of fun.
Brian mayer,01/02/2017
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This car competes well with the German counterparts, especially in the dollar amount it cost. You get a lot for the money. The tech in it is great, the car is quiet, the seats are comfortable, and it travels well with the wife and I, and our two kids. The fit and finish are top notch. All of these were a plus because what I was really looking for was a car that handled well and could be a lot of fun. I have the performance edition and it comes with the 3.6 engine and the FE2 suspension. The engine provides plenty of power, but straight line speed is not what makes this car a stand out. After all, a lot of cars have decent 0 to 60mph times. It's the superb steering, suspension and brakes. Last summer I really got a chance to push it to the limits by keeping up with an Audi TT on the curvy back roads of Wisconsin. I finally slowed down when it started raining ( I did have my wife and one of my kids in the car with me). As for reliability, in the time I've had it, it has only needed to be repaired once. That was for a leaky seal around the sunroof. If you want a fun sedan, if you want a family sedan, try this car. I don't think you'll be disappointed. From here on is an update to my original review. The car continues to be reliable. The all wheel drive has been spectacular in these Iowa winters. It is still a blast to drive. I just wish the roads where I live were as fun as the roads in Wisconsin. I've had to replace the tires and it was a little spendy. But when I bought a sports sedan, I knew things wouldn't be cheap like on my wife's little Hyundai. I stick with my original assessment: If you want a fun family sports sedan, the CTS won't disappoint. From here is another update as of Jan 2018. The car is still fun. Last fall I was again driving in Wisconsin. I picked a very curvy road for the route. It was awesome taking those 25 and 30 mph curves at 55 and 60 mph. The same goes for cloverleaf off ramps. Those recommended safe speeds are routinely surpassed. Of course, such fun has a price. I have had to replace both rear wheel bearings. As I stated earlier, I knew that having a sport sedan would result in extra expenses. I haven't mentioned the Iowa winters yet. I have AWD on my CTS. It has not let me down yet. The suspension that helps keep the car planted in extreme driving also helps it hang on for these winters. Again, an awesome car. It is now January of 2019 and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car still drives great as mentioned before. I'll concentrate on reliability instead. Except for a leaky sunroof gasket and the wheel bearings (both were covered under warranty), the car has been nearly fault free. I do get the oil changed on a regular basis and they perform inspections at that time also. There are minor electrical glitches. Every long now and then the sound cuts out from the audio system. Switching audio inputs (like going from FM to hard drive and back) takes care of that problem. Every long now and then a message will come up to have my tire monitoring system checked. Turning the car off clears that out. And a couple times in the past four years, I've had to drive circles in the local KMart parking lot to recalibrate the compass. Again, they are minor and free of cost. Most importantly, they don't detract from the fun driving nature of the car. I'm looking forward to seeing the replacement for the CTS that Cadillac is working on. By the time it comes out, I should be ready for another car. It is now January of 2020. Not much has changed. It is reliable and very fun to drive. Based on what I've read about the new Cadillac CT5, I'm really glad to have this car. The CT5 is not the great handler that the CTS is. I hate to see people go away from the Cadillacs, but when the CT5 goes downhill from the CTS, what is the point. For my next care I'm actually looking at the Mazda 6 or the Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Until then, I'll continue to enjoy driving experience that is the CTS.
Still Turning heads, running fine!
Phil Callighan,10/21/2015
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Very stylish sedan. This is my daily drive. Bought it new and have owned it now for over 6 years. Still a great ride. Eight-way adjustable leather front seats make the ride very, very comfortable although this is not sink-in comfort seating. Cabin is quiet. Ride is exhilerating. However, living in northern lower Michigan, I did add snow tires to ensure utmost traction in snow on hilly roadways. Mostly drive this in-town so gas mileage hovers around 16.5 mpg, which is not great, but I believe car was originally tuned to demonstrate acceleration, so I haven't been eager to change it. Still receiving comments on the "look" of the car (mine is Autumn Gold color) and I enjoy detailing, so the car usually looks quite good. I haven't been itching to trade it in since it's performing so well. I also like the rearview camera view appearing in the rearview mirror instead of the dashboard view I see on newer models.
Small cargo area.
KENNETH BELKE,04/30/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
You had better not need much of a trunk, cargo net is poorly designed interferes wit trunk opening. Only fits one set of golf clubs in trunk diagonally. Update at 47000 miles rear end failure and rear axle bearing replacement. Come on Cadillac this is basic stuff!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
318 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
318 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2013 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

