Vehicle overview

As the first Cadillac car to employ the company's new design philosophy, the CTS is a bold step forward for a division that is trying to regain its status as a top-tier luxury carmaker. Cadillac is hoping to attract customers by offering sport sedan performance combined with the room and comfort of a midsize vehicle.

The Cadillac CTS is a clean sheet design based on GM's all-new "Sigma" vehicle architecture. This new rear-wheel-drive platform is substantially stiffer and lighter than previous designs, allowing for more precise tuning and better overall performance. Extensive testing on Germany's famed Nurburgring test track against benchmark cars like BMW's 5 Series gives the CTS a confident, tossable feel.

The CTS also offers a sport suspension package that provides stiffer tuning, speed-sensitive steering and high-performance brake linings that complement the powerful four-wheel disc brakes. The interior is as cutting-edge-looking as the exterior. Sharp angles peacefully coexist with soft-touch materials to keep the cabin modern but comfortable. There's more room than in most of the Cadillac's competitors so four adults can fit comfortably. High-tech gear includes Bose audio components, the OnStar communications system and an optional DVD-based navigation system. Materials quality is still a step behind the competition, though, and despite the cabin's generally upscale ambience, its layout feels awkward compared with the more cohesive designs in similarly priced peers.

Priced against the usual stable of European and Japanese competitors, the CTS is sized a notch bigger. While this is great in terms of cabin space, it keeps the car from exhibiting the same nimble feeling that BMW's 3 Series has honed to near perfection. Move it up to the less athletic midsize category, and the CTS gets overwhelmed in the luxury department by beautifully crafted cruisers like the Acura TL and Audi A6. For those looking for a car that deftly manages to blend the sporty handling of its smaller rivals with the comfort of their larger, less athletic siblings, the 2006 Cadillac CTS is a compelling combination. It may not be the class leader in any one category, but it certainly holds its own.