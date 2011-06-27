2006 Cadillac CTS Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent handling, spacious cabin, wide array of available features, alternative look.
- Interior still can't match the class leaders, larger size keeps it from providing nimble feel of its competitors.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Sharp reflexes and a powerful V6 make the 2006 Cadillac CTS a viable choice among entry-level luxury sport sedans, but it still can't match the class leaders when it comes to overall execution and fun behind the wheel.
Vehicle overview
As the first Cadillac car to employ the company's new design philosophy, the CTS is a bold step forward for a division that is trying to regain its status as a top-tier luxury carmaker. Cadillac is hoping to attract customers by offering sport sedan performance combined with the room and comfort of a midsize vehicle.
The Cadillac CTS is a clean sheet design based on GM's all-new "Sigma" vehicle architecture. This new rear-wheel-drive platform is substantially stiffer and lighter than previous designs, allowing for more precise tuning and better overall performance. Extensive testing on Germany's famed Nurburgring test track against benchmark cars like BMW's 5 Series gives the CTS a confident, tossable feel.
The CTS also offers a sport suspension package that provides stiffer tuning, speed-sensitive steering and high-performance brake linings that complement the powerful four-wheel disc brakes. The interior is as cutting-edge-looking as the exterior. Sharp angles peacefully coexist with soft-touch materials to keep the cabin modern but comfortable. There's more room than in most of the Cadillac's competitors so four adults can fit comfortably. High-tech gear includes Bose audio components, the OnStar communications system and an optional DVD-based navigation system. Materials quality is still a step behind the competition, though, and despite the cabin's generally upscale ambience, its layout feels awkward compared with the more cohesive designs in similarly priced peers.
Priced against the usual stable of European and Japanese competitors, the CTS is sized a notch bigger. While this is great in terms of cabin space, it keeps the car from exhibiting the same nimble feeling that BMW's 3 Series has honed to near perfection. Move it up to the less athletic midsize category, and the CTS gets overwhelmed in the luxury department by beautifully crafted cruisers like the Acura TL and Audi A6. For those looking for a car that deftly manages to blend the sporty handling of its smaller rivals with the comfort of their larger, less athletic siblings, the 2006 Cadillac CTS is a compelling combination. It may not be the class leader in any one category, but it certainly holds its own.
2006 Cadillac CTS models
The Cadillac CTS comes in a single trim level but numerous option packages enable buyers to add varying levels of additional luxury- and sport-oriented features. Standard equipment includes leather seating, side and head-protecting side-curtain airbags, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a CD player, the OnStar communications system, ABS and traction control. Upgrades through the Luxury package include items like a power passenger seat, a two-driver memory package, heated front seats, HomeLink and wood trim on the steering wheel and shift lever. Additional options include a sunroof and an upgraded Bose audio package with a DVD-based navigation system and satellite radio. There are also two sport packages available. The 17-inch wheel package includes a sport-tuned suspension, restyled wheels and tires, a limited-slip differential, and the StabiliTrak stability control system. The 18-inch wheel package has these features plus stronger brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Two engines are offered on the Cadillac CTS: a 2.8-liter V6 with 210 hp and 194 lb-ft of torque and a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 255 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. Power is directed to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic transmission.
Safety
The Cadillac CTS offers standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags that protect both front and rear passengers; stability control is optional. In tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the CTS earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star rating for front passengers and a five-star rating for rear passengers. The IIHS named the CTS a "Best Pick" after conducting its 40-mph frontal offset crash test.
Driving
Anyone expecting a soft, cushy ride from this Cadillac car is going to be surprised. The CTS is a true sport sedan, with a tightly controlled ride and sharp steering. The six-speed manual's shifter has a solid feel to it, and the 3.6-liter V6 gives the CTS some serious punch. Ride quality isn't quite as refined as that of some competitors, but even so, the 2006 Cadillac CTS makes for a swift and entertaining conveyance that should appeal to entry-luxury buyers looking for something a little different. If you want hard-core performance, however, you'll want to check out the high-powered CTS-V model.
Interior
Although the Cadillac CTS competes in the entry-level luxury sport sedan category, its physical dimensions more closely resemble that of larger midsize luxury sedans like BMW's 5 Series and Audi's A6. The result is a spacious cabin that more easily seats five adults. The bucket seats in front are supremely comfortable, offering a wide range of movement, supportive side bolsters and a power lumbar adjustment. Still, the CTS can't match its European and Japanese competitors for overall design elegance.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac CTS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the CTS
Related Used 2006 Cadillac CTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade