Used 2008 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
1,554 listings
- 83,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,476$2,475 Below Market
- 130,361 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$3,304 Below Market
- 112,553 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$2,652 Below Market
- 97,732 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,185$1,450 Below Market
- 93,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$2,358 Below Market
- 162,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,898$1,837 Below Market
- 101,000 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 61,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,254 Below Market
- 119,876 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$610 Below Market
- 106,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,251$965 Below Market
- 144,882 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 123,879 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988$547 Below Market
- 160,075 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,977$779 Below Market
- 160,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,695$759 Below Market
- 94,111 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,511
- 96,411 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 115,455 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,150$577 Below Market
- 172,204 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$255 Below Market
Jordan,07/16/2016
4dr Sedan w/Direct Injection (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my 2008 Cadillac CTS4 with the 3.6 direct inject V6 engine and most of the bells and whistles. The only options I did not get were navigation and parking pack. I have to start with the power train in this vehicle. The 305hp direct inject V6 is an absolute peach. Smooth, refined, and power all over the band. It's also very quiet, until you push it past 3500rpm, then she starts to growl. It's a great noise for a Luxury V6. The tranny, a 6-speed automatic, is one of the best I've ever used. It's buttery smooth and knows where (what gear) it needs to be. I've never had issues with either. Always follow the factory maintenance guide and requirements for maintenence. The all-wheel drive is great. I live in Buffalo, NY, and if there is one thing people know about Buffalo, is that we get a lot of snow. It puts the power down well. This car is also incredibly comfortable. I owned a small econo-car previously, and my back would cry at trips longer than 45mins... This car, no complaints at all. Very comfortable seats with 10-way adjustability. I'm very big on nice interiors, and the interior of this car sold me on it. It's beautifully laid out, nice use of perforated leather, soft-touch plastics, and wood trim throughout. I got the panoramic moon roof as well, which is beautiful during the night, or soaking up the sun rays on cooler days. There are, however, creaks and rattles all over the cabin. It's a shame, but the car is also cheaper to own than foreign competitors, so it's expected to see corners cut in places. The only other complaint I have about the interior is outward visibility. The pillars are very thick. It hasn't been a huge problem, but noticeable. Exterior is subjective. I was never really a fan of the look, only because my little eyes can see cost-cutting corners shaved. But, it is a sharp looking, handsome design. Modern amenities such as HID headlamps and LED light bars throughout make her a beauty in the night. I also opted for the 18" polished aluminum wheels and spoiler, which make the car look a little more upscale and aggressive, respectively, in my opinion. Driving the car had been very nice. Smooth over rough roads, good road manners, although the weight does tend to want to drag it around corners sometimes, great steering feel, and plenty of V6 power. 0-60 has been run at 6.3 seconds for me at the track, on 93 premium. Practicality is good, not great(this is a luxury sedan after all). Fuel economy roughly 19-20 mpg combined city/highway. Cost of ownership has been low for luxury levels. Maybe I'm "lucky" or maybe I properly maintain my vehicle. Either way, outside of normal maintenance (oil, tires, brakes, etc.) and a few minor electrical faults (all have been very cheap (>$20) fixes or under warranty) this car hasn't caused me a single headache. If you are looking at buying one, DO YOUR HOMEWORK!! look at owner history, service history, car fax reports, etc!! Can't stress this enough. The car is a fantastic car, especially at the price you'll find them. But, it needs to have been properly maintained and taken care of.
