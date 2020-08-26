Used 2008 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
CTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    83,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,476

    $2,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    130,361 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $3,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    112,553 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $2,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    97,732 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,185

    $1,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    93,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $2,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    162,573 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,898

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    101,000 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    61,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    119,876 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    106,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,251

    $965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    144,882 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    123,879 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    160,075 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,977

    $779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    160,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,695

    $759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    94,111 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,511

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    96,411 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    115,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,150

    $577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac CTS

    172,204 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $255 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6161 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 161 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Bang for your buck Queen
Jordan,07/16/2016
4dr Sedan w/Direct Injection (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my 2008 Cadillac CTS4 with the 3.6 direct inject V6 engine and most of the bells and whistles. The only options I did not get were navigation and parking pack. I have to start with the power train in this vehicle. The 305hp direct inject V6 is an absolute peach. Smooth, refined, and power all over the band. It's also very quiet, until you push it past 3500rpm, then she starts to growl. It's a great noise for a Luxury V6. The tranny, a 6-speed automatic, is one of the best I've ever used. It's buttery smooth and knows where (what gear) it needs to be. I've never had issues with either. Always follow the factory maintenance guide and requirements for maintenence. The all-wheel drive is great. I live in Buffalo, NY, and if there is one thing people know about Buffalo, is that we get a lot of snow. It puts the power down well. This car is also incredibly comfortable. I owned a small econo-car previously, and my back would cry at trips longer than 45mins... This car, no complaints at all. Very comfortable seats with 10-way adjustability. I'm very big on nice interiors, and the interior of this car sold me on it. It's beautifully laid out, nice use of perforated leather, soft-touch plastics, and wood trim throughout. I got the panoramic moon roof as well, which is beautiful during the night, or soaking up the sun rays on cooler days. There are, however, creaks and rattles all over the cabin. It's a shame, but the car is also cheaper to own than foreign competitors, so it's expected to see corners cut in places. The only other complaint I have about the interior is outward visibility. The pillars are very thick. It hasn't been a huge problem, but noticeable. Exterior is subjective. I was never really a fan of the look, only because my little eyes can see cost-cutting corners shaved. But, it is a sharp looking, handsome design. Modern amenities such as HID headlamps and LED light bars throughout make her a beauty in the night. I also opted for the 18" polished aluminum wheels and spoiler, which make the car look a little more upscale and aggressive, respectively, in my opinion. Driving the car had been very nice. Smooth over rough roads, good road manners, although the weight does tend to want to drag it around corners sometimes, great steering feel, and plenty of V6 power. 0-60 has been run at 6.3 seconds for me at the track, on 93 premium. Practicality is good, not great(this is a luxury sedan after all). Fuel economy roughly 19-20 mpg combined city/highway. Cost of ownership has been low for luxury levels. Maybe I'm "lucky" or maybe I properly maintain my vehicle. Either way, outside of normal maintenance (oil, tires, brakes, etc.) and a few minor electrical faults (all have been very cheap (>$20) fixes or under warranty) this car hasn't caused me a single headache. If you are looking at buying one, DO YOUR HOMEWORK!! look at owner history, service history, car fax reports, etc!! Can't stress this enough. The car is a fantastic car, especially at the price you'll find them. But, it needs to have been properly maintained and taken care of.
Report abuse
