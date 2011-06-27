Estimated values
2009 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,321
|$5,994
|$7,027
|Clean
|$3,948
|$5,470
|$6,397
|Average
|$3,204
|$4,422
|$5,138
|Rough
|$2,460
|$3,374
|$3,879
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD w/Direct Injection (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,336
|$6,040
|$7,090
|Clean
|$3,963
|$5,512
|$6,455
|Average
|$3,216
|$4,456
|$5,184
|Rough
|$2,468
|$3,400
|$3,914
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,151
|$5,856
|$6,906
|Clean
|$3,793
|$5,344
|$6,287
|Average
|$3,078
|$4,320
|$5,050
|Rough
|$2,363
|$3,296
|$3,813
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan w/Direct Injection (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,563
|$6,415
|$7,556
|Clean
|$4,169
|$5,854
|$6,879
|Average
|$3,383
|$4,732
|$5,525
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,611
|$4,171