Used 2013 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

South County Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Saint Louis / Missouri

Crystal Red Tintcoat 2013 Cadillac CTS Luxury AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DI DOHC VVT ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SUN/MOONROOF, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Luxury Level One Package, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rainsense Wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Backup Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft-Deterrent System, Traction control.18/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickDon't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We can source from any inventory provider in the country. This allows us to stock all makes and models with specific options such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls, car play and much more. South County Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM is the top dealer in Saint Louis, and all surrounding cities such as Mehlville, Oakville, Ballwin, Chesterfield,Arnold, Fenton, and even all of Southern Illinois. We are the #1 RAM dealer in the midwest. Nobody beats our prices or service....Nobody! That's why we are the STLGiant! Special STL Giant Market all prices include $700 to finance with dealer. All finance offers and deferred payment options are subject to vehicle, customer credit, and lender approvals. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle, and recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DG5E55D0106614

Stock: PK1416AA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020