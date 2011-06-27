  1. Home
2004 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling, spacious cabin, alternative look.
  • Interior still can't match the class leaders, larger size keeps it from providing nimble feel of its competitors, fussy controls when you add the navigation system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

More power and a less offensive interior make the CTS considerably more attractive, but it still can't match the class leaders when it comes to overall execution and fun behind the wheel.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the CTS adds a more powerful 3.6-liter V6 in addition to the standard 3.2-liter motor. The base suspension has been modified with new shocks, while the Sport package is now available on all models. The interior receives a slight refresh in the form of a color-keyed center console, additional chrome trim and white lighting. Lastly, an engine water temperature gauge replaces the clock on the dash.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac CTS.

5(84%)
4(10%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
202 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 202 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Heavey maintenance car with many pattern problems
Mike,08/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5M)
When this car gets over 75,000 miles there is a 50 percent chance that the headgaskets will fail and need replacement. 741 coce on the transmission, that is an intermittent or stuck off position of the shift selnoid in the transmission. $ 20.00 part $ 2000 dollar job. 171 and 174 codes . 174 most likely will be an intack leak after the throttle body. You will need to get a gasket set and replace the throttle body coupler as well. Cheap but labor intensive. You have to remove the plenum for the gaskets first taking off the Fuel rail etc etc. When you do this you will see were your starter is located. After 100,000 miles or 150, stretching it you will have to replace the double plat plugs. Front is ok to to do , the back by the firewall could be a pain in the butt. While your at it change the coils if you could afford it. You may start to develop oil leaks . Many of the O rings around the sensors dry up and start to leak slightly. The oil filter adapter leaks on these cars, usually needing a new gasket or possible new adapter and gasket. While u have that off, u might as well change the crankshaft sensors located in a tough spot right above the oil filter adapter using new o rings to stop those little oil leaks that are starting at this mileage. Also changing the crankshaft position sensors will assure you that they wont fail and leave you stranded without notice. Piece of mind. The cars are just heavey maintenance. im a mechanic that changes the oil regualrly using good sythetic oil and filter. I use my caddy, but it could be a pain in the u know what. the parts are made realy light of aluminum and these days they are not even madein the states. Many now are made in asian countries and many mechanics will tell you they are having problems with the quality and reliability of the electronic sensors etc. Even a/c delco is stamped made in China etc. Timkin Hub bearings are now made in Korea. Not bad but the old american made lasted longer. Just be ware what is going on in this industry. Be cafeful. It's not just Cadillac it's all of them. Make them cheap and light and sell them for high profit. Be well everyone good luck. Write to Gm in Detroit and tell them to make their cars here parts here putting American men and women back to work.
Awesome car
eots44,06/30/2013
4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5M)
First of all there is more than one trim level and engine option. I have the top trim level one with the upgraded 3.6 L and the gold emblem package. Love every thing about the car I have bought other cars since this one but love it so much I kept it and still use it. Here 9 years later and about 180,000 miles she is still running strong and fun as hell to drive. I remember when I first test drove it I was in disbelief it was a caddy. I remember the devilles, sevilles, and fleetwoods, big floaty land yachts, but this is small and sporty, something I used to think wasn't in Cadillacs vocabulary.
Can't Get Enough
Happy American,07/29/2006
I was warned about buying a Cadilac but I read so much about what GM had done recently and that the plant that the car is built in had won numerous awards when competting with all the manufacturers so I bought American! Well, I can not be more happy. I have let friends with BMWs and other cars drive it and all you have to do is look at thier faces after they get out of the car. They know what I now know. Cadillac is back and they can compete with anyone. Don't take my word, go test drive and will have the same face my friends have after they drive it.
Lots of Perfomance for the Dollar
04cts,11/04/2011
I'm very happy with this car! The V6 the 5-speed is a blast. Everyone who rides in it is surprised with the style, ride and sportiness. Driving is fun again
See all 202 reviews of the 2004 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Cadillac CTS

Used 2004 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2004 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Cadillac CTS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Cadillac CTS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2004 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,805.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,980.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,177.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,777.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

