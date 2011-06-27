2004 Cadillac CTS Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent handling, spacious cabin, alternative look.
- Interior still can't match the class leaders, larger size keeps it from providing nimble feel of its competitors, fussy controls when you add the navigation system.
List Price Estimate
$1,799 - $4,109
Edmunds' Expert Review
More power and a less offensive interior make the CTS considerably more attractive, but it still can't match the class leaders when it comes to overall execution and fun behind the wheel.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the CTS adds a more powerful 3.6-liter V6 in addition to the standard 3.2-liter motor. The base suspension has been modified with new shocks, while the Sport package is now available on all models. The interior receives a slight refresh in the form of a color-keyed center console, additional chrome trim and white lighting. Lastly, an engine water temperature gauge replaces the clock on the dash.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mike,08/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5M)
When this car gets over 75,000 miles there is a 50 percent chance that the headgaskets will fail and need replacement. 741 coce on the transmission, that is an intermittent or stuck off position of the shift selnoid in the transmission. $ 20.00 part $ 2000 dollar job. 171 and 174 codes . 174 most likely will be an intack leak after the throttle body. You will need to get a gasket set and replace the throttle body coupler as well. Cheap but labor intensive. You have to remove the plenum for the gaskets first taking off the Fuel rail etc etc. When you do this you will see were your starter is located. After 100,000 miles or 150, stretching it you will have to replace the double plat plugs. Front is ok to to do , the back by the firewall could be a pain in the butt. While your at it change the coils if you could afford it. You may start to develop oil leaks . Many of the O rings around the sensors dry up and start to leak slightly. The oil filter adapter leaks on these cars, usually needing a new gasket or possible new adapter and gasket. While u have that off, u might as well change the crankshaft sensors located in a tough spot right above the oil filter adapter using new o rings to stop those little oil leaks that are starting at this mileage. Also changing the crankshaft position sensors will assure you that they wont fail and leave you stranded without notice. Piece of mind. The cars are just heavey maintenance. im a mechanic that changes the oil regualrly using good sythetic oil and filter. I use my caddy, but it could be a pain in the u know what. the parts are made realy light of aluminum and these days they are not even madein the states. Many now are made in asian countries and many mechanics will tell you they are having problems with the quality and reliability of the electronic sensors etc. Even a/c delco is stamped made in China etc. Timkin Hub bearings are now made in Korea. Not bad but the old american made lasted longer. Just be ware what is going on in this industry. Be cafeful. It's not just Cadillac it's all of them. Make them cheap and light and sell them for high profit. Be well everyone good luck. Write to Gm in Detroit and tell them to make their cars here parts here putting American men and women back to work.
eots44,06/30/2013
4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5M)
First of all there is more than one trim level and engine option. I have the top trim level one with the upgraded 3.6 L and the gold emblem package. Love every thing about the car I have bought other cars since this one but love it so much I kept it and still use it. Here 9 years later and about 180,000 miles she is still running strong and fun as hell to drive. I remember when I first test drove it I was in disbelief it was a caddy. I remember the devilles, sevilles, and fleetwoods, big floaty land yachts, but this is small and sporty, something I used to think wasn't in Cadillacs vocabulary.
Happy American,07/29/2006
I was warned about buying a Cadilac but I read so much about what GM had done recently and that the plant that the car is built in had won numerous awards when competting with all the manufacturers so I bought American! Well, I can not be more happy. I have let friends with BMWs and other cars drive it and all you have to do is look at thier faces after they get out of the car. They know what I now know. Cadillac is back and they can compete with anyone. Don't take my word, go test drive and will have the same face my friends have after they drive it.
04cts,11/04/2011
I'm very happy with this car! The V6 the 5-speed is a blast. Everyone who rides in it is surprised with the style, ride and sportiness. Driving is fun again
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6000 rpm
