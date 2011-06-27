Vehicle overview

What is an American luxury car? For years, the answer was a no-brainer: body length measured in yards, enough chrome to be spotted from space, sofa-on-wheels suspension tuning and the sort of eye-catching styling that made kids wave from their bikes on the curb. But the 2010 Cadillac CTS continues to redefine what an American luxury car can be in the 21st century. At once distinctly American and wholly competitive with premium brands from around the globe, the CTS shows that Cadillac's old "Standard of the World" tagline may have some contemporary relevance.

With competition that prioritizes performance and handling but an American heritage that dictates comfortable ride quality, the CTS successfully toes the line between both (though by how much depends on your suspension choice). Perhaps more importantly, though, the CTS features the sort of eye-catching styling that just might draw the eyes of today's youth away from their Nintendo DS. This carries on inside, where the stylish dual-cowl dash contrasts sharply with the stark cabins of its European competitors.

New for 2010 is a Sport Wagon model (covered in a separate review) and a 3.0-liter direct-injected V6, which replaces the old 3.6-liter base engine. Fuel economy remains about the same, but output has been increased to a healthy 270 horsepower, though torque drops to 223 pound-feet (from 252 lb-ft). This entry-level motor gets the job done at its lower price point, but if you can swing the extra payment, the 306-hp V6 is still the way to go.

The 2010 Cadillac CTS is the best yet, but it still has some faults. Though not necessarily indicative of all models, a CTS sedan we had in our long-term test fleet displayed inconsistent build quality and annoying electronic hiccups. Some drivers may also find the CTS's awkward driving position and compromised rear visibility to be deal breakers. Nor is the handling quite as sharp as other sport sedans like the Acura TL SH-AWD, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Hyundai's Genesis, meanwhile, offers similar levels of luxury at a cheaper price.

There's clearly a lot to consider in this luxury segment. For Cadillac, the CTS is one giant leap in the right direction. Consumers shopping for an entry-level luxury sedan will certainly want to give it consideration, especially if the idea of owning a modern American luxury car holds additional appeal.