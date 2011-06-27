  1. Home
2010 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier cabin than similarly priced rivals, elegant cabin, nifty gadgets, capable and secure handling, available all-wheel drive.
  • Not as nimble as similarly priced rivals, sport suspensions may be too firm for some, poor rear visibility, awkward driving position.
2018
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a more compelling base engine, the Cadillac CTS increases its appeal for 2010. It's not without faults, but the CTS redefines what an American luxury car can be.

Vehicle overview

What is an American luxury car? For years, the answer was a no-brainer: body length measured in yards, enough chrome to be spotted from space, sofa-on-wheels suspension tuning and the sort of eye-catching styling that made kids wave from their bikes on the curb. But the 2010 Cadillac CTS continues to redefine what an American luxury car can be in the 21st century. At once distinctly American and wholly competitive with premium brands from around the globe, the CTS shows that Cadillac's old "Standard of the World" tagline may have some contemporary relevance.

With competition that prioritizes performance and handling but an American heritage that dictates comfortable ride quality, the CTS successfully toes the line between both (though by how much depends on your suspension choice). Perhaps more importantly, though, the CTS features the sort of eye-catching styling that just might draw the eyes of today's youth away from their Nintendo DS. This carries on inside, where the stylish dual-cowl dash contrasts sharply with the stark cabins of its European competitors.

New for 2010 is a Sport Wagon model (covered in a separate review) and a 3.0-liter direct-injected V6, which replaces the old 3.6-liter base engine. Fuel economy remains about the same, but output has been increased to a healthy 270 horsepower, though torque drops to 223 pound-feet (from 252 lb-ft). This entry-level motor gets the job done at its lower price point, but if you can swing the extra payment, the 306-hp V6 is still the way to go.

The 2010 Cadillac CTS is the best yet, but it still has some faults. Though not necessarily indicative of all models, a CTS sedan we had in our long-term test fleet displayed inconsistent build quality and annoying electronic hiccups. Some drivers may also find the CTS's awkward driving position and compromised rear visibility to be deal breakers. Nor is the handling quite as sharp as other sport sedans like the Acura TL SH-AWD, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Hyundai's Genesis, meanwhile, offers similar levels of luxury at a cheaper price.

There's clearly a lot to consider in this luxury segment. For Cadillac, the CTS is one giant leap in the right direction. Consumers shopping for an entry-level luxury sedan will certainly want to give it consideration, especially if the idea of owning a modern American luxury car holds additional appeal.

2010 Cadillac CTS models

The 2010 Cadillac CTS is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan. Trim levels are 3.0 base, 3.0 Luxury, 3.0 Performance, 3.6 Performance and 3.6 Luxury.

Standard equipment on the 3.0 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The 3.0 Luxury adds an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, Bluetooth and a six-CD changer. The Eco Lux Collection (available on the 3.0 Luxury sedan only) alters the car's aerodynamics and tires to achieve 30 mpg highway.

The CTS 3.0 Performance has the Luxury's equipment plus 18-inch wheels, performance brakes, upgraded FE2 sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential and adaptive HID headlamps. The 3.6 Performance adds a bigger V6 engine and a 10-speaker surround-sound stereo with digital music storage and a USB/iPod audio interface.

The Luxury Level Two package can be added to the Performance trims and includes rear parking sensors, a split-folding rear seat, heated and cooled front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, keyless ignition/entry and remote engine start. The 3.6 Premium has the Level Two equipment plus a panoramic sunroof (optional on all other CTS models), a back-up camera and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and weather. The camera and navigation system are optional on all but the base CTS. The 19-inch Summer Tire Performance package available on 3.6 models adds 19-inch wheels, summer tires, an upgraded FE3 performance suspension and enhanced power steering.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Cadillac CTS gets a new base engine that produces more horsepower and returns slightly better fuel economy. The CTS can also be equipped with an Eco Lux Collection, which increases fuel economy to 30 mpg highway.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Cadillac CTS is available with two V6 engines. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual are standard with both, while a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are separately optional. The 3.0-liter V6 produces 270 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque. It returns fuel economy of 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

The 3.6-liter V6 produces 304 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Its estimated fuel economy is 18/27/21. In performance testing, this engine with the automatic propelled a rear-wheel-drive CTS sedan from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Safety

The CTS's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

In government crash testing, the CTS sedan was awarded a perfect five stars for side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side impact testing.

In brake testing, the CTS 3.6 Premium with FE2 suspension and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 in a solid 117 feet. With the 19-inch wheels and summer tires, that distance drops to a very impressive 109 feet.

Driving

On the road, the 2010 Cadillac CTS is very stable and copes well with quick directional changes. The steering is nicely weighted and precise. Overall, this Cadillac offers an excellent ride and handling balance that gives the European sedans a run for their money, especially when equipped with the sport-tuned suspension. That said, the larger CTS lacks the nimbleness of cars like the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37. On the other hand, those looking for a more traditional Cadillac ride may find the FE2 suspension that's standard on the 3.0 Performance and 3.6 trims to be too firm.

Though the new direct-injected 3.0-liter V6 is a competent base-level engine, keep in mind that its fuel economy is no better than that of the 304-hp 3.6-liter V6, and the latter's power delivery is far more authoritative. Particularly given that the CTS weighs more than rival sedans, the bigger engine is a worthy upgrade if you can swing the higher payment.

Interior

A pleasing mix of available wood accents, tasteful alloy trim and a stitched soft-touch dash covering make the Cadillac CTS interior one of the most elegant designs in its class. The optional navigation screen retracts into the dash, but leaves the top inch visible as the touchscreen display for the audio system -- a slick touch.

We have a few nits to pick, however. The driving position is awkward for many, thanks to awkwardly offset pedals and the knee-room-robbing (though quite attractive) swoop of the center stack. Outward visibility to the rear is poor. Overall interior room is quite good and better than most competing models, but rear-seat access can be a bit tricky due to a low rear roof line. Comfort front and back isn't ideal due to seatbacks that are a little hard and shapeless. Loading bulky items into the 13.6-cubic-foot trunk is hampered by a narrow opening. Golfers will struggle to fit their clubs width-wise in the trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Cadillac CTS.

5(64%)
4(28%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Vehicle Hesitation
Anonymous,12/08/2010
At slow speed especially when engine is cold the engine skipps and the transmission shifts eradically. The engine also hesitates at high speed when accelerating to pass other vehicles creating an unsafe situation.
Engine hesitation
james k,08/11/2010
I only have 1100 miles on this vehicle but I noticed from the beginning that sometimes when you step on the accelerator there is a hesitation. I took it back to the dealership and they told me there was nothing they could do because all of the 3.6 L, 304hp, engines do this. They said Cadillac is looking into this but I have heard nothing from Cadillac. I almost had a very bad accident trying to pass someone on the highway when the engine almost stalled.
Nice ride .Great style
mrsteve1,02/21/2014
Awd is a must and the exterior Crystal red is hot .The interior style works well for my 6 foot frame. Ultraview sun roof is very sharp. 3.0 engine is fine for me. I'm no race car driver.If you want to race around go for the 3.6..Leather is nice quality and its my kinda car. Reliability is yet to be determined but I opted for the extended GM warranty well worth the 2000 bucks.Takes 87 octane running just under 20 city. Nice heavy car and doors feel like the old days strong and solid!If your looking for a sharp car this is by far it!If you want some real American muscle I would go for the CTS-V...Time will tell how she rolls... but so far I love it!
Verdict still out
first cts,08/03/2010
Only driven it 100 miles so far but love the ride. Plenty of Power for a 3.6 sedan. Fit and finish are cut above most American made cars. Love the creature comforts. Stereo and nav are awesome. I would recommend anyone looking at a the infinity m or Lexus es300 or any other of those foreign makes to test drive the cts premium, you won't be disappointed.
See all 25 reviews of the 2010 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Cadillac CTS

Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2010 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Base is priced between $10,977 and$10,977 with odometer readings between 69000 and69000 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Premium is priced between $11,490 and$11,490 with odometer readings between 115799 and115799 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Cadillac CTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Cadillac CTS for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 CTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,977 and mileage as low as 69000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Cadillac CTS.

Can't find a used 2010 Cadillac CTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,305.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,803.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,314.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Cadillac CTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

