2012 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier cabin than similarly priced rivals
  • elegant interior design
  • nifty gadgets
  • capable and secure handling
  • excellent safety scores.
  • Not as nimble as similarly priced rivals
  • sport suspensions may be too firm for some
  • poor rear visibility
  • awkward driving position.
Used CTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Cadillac CTS remains a top choice for an American-made luxury sedan, but it lags behind import brand rivals in some key areas.

Vehicle overview

Though it now enters its fourth year of production since a full redesign, the 2012 Cadillac CTS sedan continues to make a strong case for itself as a solid choice for an entry-level luxury sport sedan. To begin with, the CTS is bigger than most of its rivals, and that translates to an advantage in terms of interior space. The CTS also boasts one of the most stylish cabins in its class, with very nice materials and bountiful high-tech convenience and entertainment features.

On the move, the CTS takes to corners with an agility and poise that no other Cadillac sedan in history could possibly match. With its coupe, wagon and high-performance V variations (reviewed separately), the CTS also offers a wide variety of choices just like its luxury rivals. And for 2012, the CTS gets an upgraded 3.6-liter V6 that produces 318 hp, making it one of the more powerful choices in this segment.

The CTS isn't without faults, however. Despite the power increase, the CTS is still a tad slower than competing sport sedans like the 2012 BMW 335i and 2012 Infiniti G37. Those cars are also generally more nimble and more engaging to drive. And if value is important, the revised 2012 Chrysler 300 and 2012 Hyundai Genesis are certainly worth looking at. Still, the 2012 Cadillac CTS holds its own and certainly presents a distinctly American take on the luxury market.

2012 Cadillac CTS models

The 2012 Cadillac CTS is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that is available in four trim levels: 3.0 base, 3.0 Luxury, 3.6 Performance and 3.6 Premium. The high-performance CTS-V is reviewed separately, as are the CTS Coupe and Sport Wagon.

The 3.0 base comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, OnStar, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. The 3.0 Luxury adds remote ignition, additional sound insulation, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, driver memory functions, heated eight-way power front seats (with two-way lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, interior accent lighting, and a six-CD changer.

The optional 18-inch All-Season Tire Performance package adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension (dubbed FE2), xenon headlights and foglights. The CTS Touring package is similar but also adds a sport grille and special interior trim.

The 3.6 Performance trim adds to the 3.0 base equipment a more powerful engine, the All-Season Tire Performance package, remote ignition, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Luxury Level Two package adds the rest of the 3.0 Luxury's extra equipment, plus rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, a split-folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, keyless ignition/entry and a cabin deodorizer.

The 3.6 Premium includes all the above equipment, but adds a panoramic sunroof (optional on all other trims), a heated steering wheel, a navigation system (optional on all but the base model) with a pop-up touchscreen interface, and real-time traffic and weather.

As its name suggests, the 19-inch Summer Tire Performance package adds 19-inch wheels, summer tires, an even sportier suspension (FE3), a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes and shift paddles. A CTS Touring package for the 3.6 is also offered but in this case also includes Recaro front seats.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the 3.6-liter V6 in the Cadillac CTS gets 12 additional horsepower. Other changes include a slightly revised grille, active front head restraints, standard Bluetooth and new options that include automatic wipers and a heated steering wheel. A new Touring package adds special interior trim along with the items found in the carryover Performance packages.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Cadillac CTS comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional. The 3.0 models come standard with a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 265 hp and 220 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the CTS Touring package adds a dual exhaust system that increases output to 270 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque.

Rear-wheel-drive models come standard with a six-speed manual and offer a six-speed automatic as an option; all-wheel drive is automatic only. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the rear-drive, automatic-equipped CTS 3.0 is 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. Sticking with the manual drops that to 16/26/19, while all-wheel drive drops it to 18/26/21.

The CTS 3.6 models get a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 318 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, but every 3.6 gets the six-speed automatic. Last year's 3.6-liter V6 brought the CTS from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, so the more powerful 2012 edition should shave a tenth or two from that time. EPA-estimated fuel economy is the same as the 3.0's rear-drive estimate of 18/27/22 regardless of whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2012 Cadillac CTS include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

In government crash tests, the CTS received the best possible rating of five stars in the overall, frontal and side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CTS 3.6 Premium came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, which is very good for a nearly 2-ton luxury sport sedan. With the 19-inch wheels and summer tires, that distance drops to a very impressive 109 feet.

Driving

The 2012 Cadillac CTS tracks through curves with much more athleticism than you might expect. The steering is precise and well-weighted, making the CTS competitive with its European rivals. However, this road-holding performance comes at the expense of ride quality. Those expecting the luxurious ride of Cadillacs past will likely find the suspension on the Performance trim models too firm for their tastes. Given that, the even stiffer optional sport suspension will likely be far too harsh and unforgiving for most.

Power delivery from the base 3.0-liter V6 is sluggish compared to the broad-shouldered 3.6-liter engine. Considering that both engines achieve virtually identical fuel economy, we suggest springing for the bigger V6 if your budget allows.

Interior

Inside, the 2012 Cadillac CTS features a pleasing angular theme to match its exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The optional navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- an ingenious and elegant alternative solution to having a separate control panel.

Unfortunately, the interior also comes with its fair share of flaws. Many find the driving position awkward because of slightly offset pedals, a low-mounted seat and compromised knee room due to the sweeping center stack. Overall comfort is also hampered by flat and stiff seatbacks. Thick rear pillars not only make the backseat feel a bit claustrophobic, but the resulting rearward visibility is notably poor, forcing the driver to rely heavily on the optional rearview camera when maneuvering in reverse.

Trunk space (13.6 cubic feet) is decent, but the narrow opening requires quite a bit of jostling in order to fit bulky items. Golf clubs will not fit width-wise, and so will eat up the available space, as they must be placed diagonally.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Cadillac CTS.

5(61%)
4(17%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(6%)
4.2
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Quite a nice surprise
big_g,10/01/2012
I drive about 40k a year so i go through allot of cars. After leaving American cars for German due to my excessive mileage I am glad to be back. I have owned an A6 (too uncomfortable) and a 528i (too unreliable) and came back to GM. Couldn't be happier. The rebates and incentives that I got were amazing and I have to say its nice driving something that not everyone else has on the road (528i). Mine is Opulent Blue and I get the thumbs up all the time.
Nicely done by Cadillac
rodrigo2,09/25/2013
Performance is very impressive and the look is great. Handling is very good. Mileage average is 21.5 mpg measured over ten fill-ups. Rear window visibility a bit difficult and there is a paint blemish that should have been caught by quality control. Otherwise, the car's design and exterior fit and finish are good. Interior leather is well-fitted and the interior finish is excellent. Accent lighting is just right. Bose sound is excellent. Chose this car from among four in the class manufacturers I had narrowed it down to.
After 7 years I am still in love with this car!
Raymond D. Royall,02/04/2019
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this car in 2012 and it is the longest I have ever had a car. I have 109,817 miles on the car and have done nothing to it except regular maintenance. I have had everything from a Borgward to a Rolls Royce and I believe this is the best vehicle I have ever owned
Audio System Atrocious
bgk99,08/03/2012
There are lots of things to love about the Cadillac. The incentives are what got me, the design, the handling, the power... However, ALL of that isn't worth the car for one reason and one reason only. The absolutely complete MESS of navigation and especially the phone system. 1) when you get a call, the number appears on the DASH but the CONNECT button is on the NAV SCREEN and it pops up MAYBE 25% of the time. The audio voice will instruct you to hit a button, but when you do... nothing happens and you will lose calls ALL THE TIME. It CANNOT put your iphone contact list into its system (are you kidding?) and the "hands free calling" is worse than the Prius (which was horrific).
See all 18 reviews of the 2012 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
318 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2012 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Cadillac CTS

Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Cadillac CTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Cadillac CTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Base is priced between $8,800 and$12,850 with odometer readings between 58400 and120075 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury is priced between $10,274 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 64182 and94100 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium is priced between $13,800 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 25274 and80293 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Performance is priced between $14,990 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 74808 and74808 miles.

