Used 2006 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
- 132,811 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,629 Below Market
Auto Trader Wholesale - Saddle Brook / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle We offer you the best quality at the lowest prices – wholesale prices You have stumbled upon the right place…Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. Financing available with rates as low as 2.49%. ''Good credit, bad credit, no credit'' or even no pay stubs no problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T960168444
Stock: 0999190820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,263 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,695$1,068 Below Market
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T760171973
Stock: 0491-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 132,310 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,895
Drive Hubler Pre-Owned - Greenwood / Indiana
: BLUE CHIP exterior and LIGHT GRAY/EBONY interior, CTS trim. Moonroof, 3.6L V6 LUXURY PACKAGE , Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRI. MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY "PRESETS" FOR. ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVT , SOUND SYSTEM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Cadillac CTS with BLUE CHIP exterior and LIGHT GRAY/EBONY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 3.6L V6 LUXURY PACKAGE includes (A45) Memory Package; (DD7) Mirror, inside rearview; (AH8) Seat adjuster; (KA1) Seats, heated; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (UA6) Theft-deterrent system, (QWJ) Tires, P225/55R16, H-rated, all-season, blackwall and (PX0) Wheels, 16" (40.2 cm) aluminum, bright machined finish, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes Driver Shift Control, ELECTRIC with express-open, includes sunshade, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, BOSE includes Radio Data System, digital signal processing and 8-speakers, MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY "PRESETS" FOR 2 DRIVERS includes 10-way power driver seat, outside mirrors and driver personalization, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVT (255 HP [190.2 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 252 lb.-ft. [340.1 N-m] @ 3100 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS REPORT: Not only does the CTS boast sporty handling, responsive braking, and a tradition of technology innovation, its performance statistics allow it to compete with BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Big city deals with a hometown feel. Experience the difference. Drive Hubler Certified Pre-owned. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577160193865
Stock: S6698A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 121,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2006 Cadillac CTS Sedan looks amazing in Radiant Bronze. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that earns up to 255hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive is a sophisticated car that delivers a ride and handling that are impeccable: smooth, steady, predictable while delivering near 27mpg on the open road. Inside our CTS, enjoy gorgeous heated leather seating, sunroof, power everything, and stellar CD player. With safety equipment from Cadillac such as fog lamps, ABS, OnStar, and an army of airbags, you won't need to worry about safety when you load this one up with family and friends! It's a mix of comfort, easy functionality, and the heart for a spirited drive that defines a great sedan, and our Cadillac CTS delivers in spades. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577160187029
Stock: 18776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 125,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,475
Dennis Dillon Kia - Boise / Idaho
Clean CARFAX. Light Platinum 2006 Cadillac CTS 1SA RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.8L V6 DOHC Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4D Sedan, 2.8L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD.Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG3 MONTH/3000 MILE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY* comes with a limited power train warranty for 3 months or 3000 miles, whichever comes first, that covers the engine, transmission, transfer case and drive axle assembly**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57TX60118684
Stock: K2L610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 159,293 miles2 Accidents, 11 Owners, Lease
$4,990
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Black Raven 2006 Cadillac CTS *POWER SUNROOF, *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL, *AIR CONDITIONING, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *ALLOY WHEELS.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577160181070
Stock: J4078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 143,187 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57TX60143021
Stock: US-143021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Superior Buick GMC - Fayetteville / Arkansas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 23100 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGFaster. Simpler. More Transparent. Superior Automotive Group has helped thousands of customers find the right car by leveraging one of Arkansas' largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles at unparalleled prices. Yet, it's our extra-mile customer service and uncommonly candid and respectful staff that have won the trust and loyalty of Arkansas drivers for 30 years. Come visit one of our Superior dealerships today and let us exceed your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577460163128
Stock: G171523A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577760199136
Stock: P6237B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 146,392 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,999$592 Below Market
Car Planet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T970135428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,691 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567050229562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,620
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567050235555
Stock: 235555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,018 miles
$5,822
Leith Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $35,000, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, ENGINE, 2.8L DOHC V6, TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC with Driver Shift Control, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, Radio Data System (RDS) and 7 speakers (STD), ENGINE, 2.8L DOHC V6 (210 HP [156.6 kW] @ 6500 rpm, 194 lb-ft of torque [261.9 N-m] @ 3300 rpm) (STD), Audio System, AM/FM Stereo With CD Player, Radio Data System (Rds) And 7 Speakers, Traction Control, All-Speed, Brake And Engine Controlled, Drivetrain, Rear-Wheel Drive, Remote Keyless Entry, Suspension, 4-Wheel Independent, Brakes, 4-Wheel Antilock, 4-Wheel Disc, Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped, Seats, Front Bucket, Includes 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster And Articulating Head Restraints, Engine, 2.8L Dohc V6 (210 Hp [156.6 Kw] @ 6500 Rpm, 194 Lb-Ft Of Torque [261.9 N-M] @ 3300 Rpm), Climate Control, Dual-Zone Automatic With Individual Climate Settings For Driver And Right-Front Passenger, Cruise Control, Electronic With Set And Resume Speed, Transmission, Aisin 6-Speed Manual (Must Specify A Transmission.). LOCAL TRADE IN , NO ACCIDENTS , LEATHER , MUST SEE WHY BUY FROM US: At Leith Toyota, our goal is to ensure that all of our customers are completely satisfied. Our team consists of true professionals who are dedicated to our customers. We challenge ourselves every day with standards of excellence to maintain customers for life. We take great pride being one of the very best in customer service and satisfaction, and continually strive to improve upon our performance. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T570105195
Stock: T105195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 83,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,452
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567X50110367
Stock: 110367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,140 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577X70183059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,843 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994
Hopper Motorplex - Mckinney / Texas
2007 Cadillac CTS Base 1SA Blue Chip 1SA 4D Sedan RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.8L V6 DOHC18/27 City/Highway MPGOur family owned dealership was established in West Texas in 1967. We have been providing customers with quality vehicles for decades with the service to match. With almost four acres of unique inventory, we are sure the Hopper Family will have what you're looking for. Come down and take a look! Our VIP Preferred program provides customers with one year of FREE maintenance (Some Exclusions Apply, ask for details) which includes: -Priority Service -12 months/12,000 miles of oil changes -Tire rotations -Multi-point Inspection -90 Day Powertrain Warranty (Some Exclusions Apply) -A loaner car available with reservation -10% discount on parts and accessories Please check back for more pictures, we're adding new pictures to the website daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57TX70176876
Stock: 76876X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 156,088 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,950
Miracle Mile Motors - Lincoln / Nebraska
Rear Spolier 1SB Equipment Group Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open Four wheel independent suspension Panic alarm Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Traction control.Miracle Mile Motors in Lincoln NE have been in business for over 50 years selling premium quality used cars trucks and SUV's vehicles. We are committed to save you time and money and make your buying experience hassle free and pleasurable. All of our prices are clearly displayed on each vehicle. We offer bank financing service contracts and Carfax reports. NO DOCUMENTATION OR HIDDENS FEES. Word of mouth is our best advertising. Please look thru our inventory at www.miraclemilemotors.com or e-mail with any questions. 1-888-465-8963 87th & Hwy 2 Lincoln NE 68526 Where Friends Tell their Friends to Buy CarS. 2005 Cadillac CTS Recent Arrival! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 1SB Equipment Group Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open Four wheel independent suspension Panic alarm Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Traction control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 7 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning Alloy wheels AM/FM radio Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Automatic temperature control Bodyside moldings Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror Emergency communication system: OnStar ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest w/Storage Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Full Leather Seating Fully automatic headlights Heated door mirrors Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Leather steering wheel Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Overhead console Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Radio data system Rear anti-roll bar Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Speed control Tachometer Tilt steering wheel Trip computer and Variably intermittent wipers.18/27 City/Highway MPG Miracle Mile Motors in Lincoln NE have been in business for over 54 years selling premium quality used cars trucks and SUV's vehicles. We are committed to save you time and money and make your buying experience hassle free and pleasurable. All of our prices are clearly displayed on each vehicle. We offer bank financing service contracts and Free Carfax reports. NO DOCUMENTATION OR HIDDEN FEES. Word of mouth is our best advertising. Please look thru our inventory at www.miraclemilemotors.com or e-mail with any questions. 1-888-465-8963 87th & Hwy 2 Lincoln NE 68526 Where Friends Tell their Friends to Buy Cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567550131059
Stock: 5424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas
** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Stability Control, 1SB Equipment Group, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.White Diamond 2005 Cadillac CTS 4D Sedan 3.6L V6 VVT RWD 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveClay Cooley VW of Park Cities is minutes from Downtown, Highland Park, Oak Cliff, and just outside Love Field. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a full bumper-to-bumper inspection, and our Certified Pre-Owned VWs receive a 24 month/24,000 mile warranty (12 month/12,000 mile for 2018+ models). Online pricing does not include dealer prep, reconditioning, certification, taxes, or fees. Please contact dealership for more information.Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567350153285
Stock: KM266747B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
