Used 2006 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

Auto Trader Wholesale - Saddle Brook / New Jersey

Looking for a luxury vehicle We offer you the best quality at the lowest prices – wholesale prices You have stumbled upon the right place…Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. Financing available with rates as low as 2.49%. ‘’Good credit, bad credit, no credit’’ or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience our customers are our top priority and your complete satisfaction is guaranteed. Please visit us and take you dream vehicle for a test drive… Always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).Online prices are special offers, must bring in ad to redeem. Prices advertised for listed vehicles as equipped do not include other charges and/or services such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, DPF, Finance and/or Documentation Fees. Service Contracts are available to protect your investment and have a peace of mind.* Down payments are subject to approval. All deals are subject to primary lenders approved. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer (s) . Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DM57T960168444

Stock: 0999190820

Certified Pre-Owned: No

