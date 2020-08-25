Used 2006 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    132,811 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $1,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    120,263 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,695

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    132,310 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,895

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    121,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,975

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    125,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,475

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    159,293 miles
    2 Accidents, 11 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    143,187 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    96,158 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac CTS

    146,392 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    108,691 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    74,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,620

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2007 Cadillac CTS

    90,018 miles

    $5,822

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    83,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,452

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac CTS

    87,140 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Cadillac CTS

    102,843 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,994

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    156,088 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    181,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2006 Cadillac CTS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.688 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 88 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
awsome car
dds,12/07/2009
recently i bought a 2006 CTS 2.8L i'm a mechanic for GM and i love this car!!. and 2.8L does compete with the 3.6L, there is hardly any chance of feeling the 60hp difference other than racing purposes. which buy the CTS-v not the 3.6L or 2.8L. they are poor in the snow if not treated properly (drive for the conditions) I have a corvette as well and people who compare 3.6L and 2.8L engine clearly don't know what a real sports car feels like. or are that ignorant, to do these type of comparisons. thank you to all the people who took the car for what it is made for and not blow it out of proportion, remember it is a four door sedan with a V6 either of them 3.6L or 2.8L. all an all beautiful car
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac CTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings