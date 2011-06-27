2019 April Fool's Day, 25°out, turn emgine on engine light come on "engine hot" How can the engine be hot? Told it needed 2 temperature sensors $1200. Also needs 2 new rotors on front wheels $600 and a headlight is out. It will cost $300 just in labor just to get to the place to replace a headlight. Each bulb is at least $150 ( might as well replace boths). Didn't need to replace on sensor, but total cost $1900. Finally, decide to get rid of the car. Talked to a loan officer who had the same model Cadillac who called her car "The Cadillac from HELL" 2018 was a mix bag, There has always been a problem with the door locks. I could never be sure they would work. Then it came to a head, when the remote wouldn't open the driver's door. I could only open the door with the key in the door. Tried to have it fixed, $500 and it still isn't working, needs additional parts to the tune of another $500. To fix all doors would be at least $500 each door. Also needed to relace the rear brakes again. 2016, wound up as a decent year for this car. (2014)10 months ago I bought a Cadillac CTS and what a nightmare. I needed to replace the 2003 Buick Century with 190,000 miles on it. I've have had several GTM cars in the past and wanted to keep with GM, and this was going to be my birthday splurge. I decided to look for a used car with lower mileage, rather than a new car because I was on a limited budget. I had looked at Chevy Impalas, Buicks and found that they were exceeding my budget- so just as a whim- I looked on the internet at Cadillac and was seeing that there were a few that were in the same range as the Impalas. (I did CarFaxes on every car I looked at & before I took it for a test drive - this car came with a positive report- one owner, garage kept, well maintained, & 50,000 miles on it & it looked brand new- nothing to indicate that there would be any problems. ) So in comparing a Cadillac CTS to and the Impalas- I thought I was getting a higher quality car- not so. I picked it up at the end of February- (they gave me a 3 month warranty). In April, the check engine light came on- it needed a new coil (not cover by the warranty) $500: in June, the catalytic convertor went (cover by the warranty, otherwise it would have been at least $700). In July I took it in for an oil change and a check up and was informed it would need new brakes on the rear by the end of November (this would cost at least $400- wound up costing $500). In September it just passed inspection (mostly because of the brake issue). The middle of October, I was heading to work and there was the horrible clanking noise coming from the wheels- (no warring), managed to get to the dealership (which has been in business for over 80 years) and left it there. Next day they informed me that the drive shaft had broken (don't know how or why) and it would cost $1500 (they took off $250 from the bill). I informed them I was extremely unhappy and nervous about driving the car and I needed to talk to customer service. She listened to me politely, said she wanted me to be secure with the car and they would take it in and do a complete check up on the car to make sure everything was working right. They did that, then one week later I as was coming home from work, I heard this big thump. I got out of the car to check it and saw nothing- got back in the car and it went nowhere- the transmission went on the car. I called the dealership and they couldn't believe this happened. They gave me a loaner for the 6 days they had my car. The bill came to $2500, but I paid $750 (they got GM to cover most of it under a warranty). At This point, I can't trust this car. My salesperson showed me another CTS, a year younger than mine w/ less mileage. So he discussed it with the head of use car sales, and he informed me that they could only give me $10,000 for the car. I can't afford to throw $10,000 down the drain and then spend an additional $7500 to get into that new car, so I left asking that they keep eye out for something comparable that I could afford. I became resolved that I would have to keep this car, so I put the new brakes on at the beginning of December and hoped for the best. On the Monday after Christmas, on the way home from work, the car began to vibrate violently as I began to accelerate. Again I called the dealership and manage to get it there, and then left it. They called me the next day and informed me the car was fixed at no charge (it turned out to be 2 coils & 2 spark plugs needed to be replaced- that would have cost over $700). I have checked into Lemon Laws- my car does not qualify, talked to a friend who is a lawyer, called Cadillac Corporate to file a complaint-

