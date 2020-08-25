Used 2003 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

Uncle Joes Auto Sales - Howell / Michigan

This car has been used in our lease fleet for years and we have done all the work on it....we know the car bumper to bumper...and we know all the work that has ever been done.....you won't be unhappy with this car...and the payments are cheap if you have athe $1500 down....call ole Uncle Joe and he will make you a great deal...and yes the payment is plus tax.....$9.78 a month.....and YES....I am going to fix that spot(s) on the paint.....just need to find a good painter....l.o.l. Here are some things you need to know before you buy a used car.1. Never buy from a dealer if the cars are not priced on the lot....that is a warning sign. 2. Don't buy from any dealer that sells his cars AS IS...this is another warning sign. 3. If you need help with credit don't fall for the old line this is what the bank says you can have....that is BS. Banks don't pick out cars for customers. 4. Don't settle for high payments and high interest rates....even if you do have some boogers on your credit the payments and the rates can be low. Just come and see us first. 5. Make sure the dealer has a LPP...Lemon Protection Plan...if they don't...get out....that is the biggest warning sign. Every car we sell is certified and all come with a full year Warranty and we have a full one year LPP. And don't forget our specialty is Cars4Kids!!! We have a great selection of affordable reliable and safe cars for kids. You just won't find a higher quality dealer than ole Uncle Joe. Come see us today. By the way our prices are subject to change as we repair cars to make sure the quality is at our high standards ALWAYS ASK FOR THE FINAL PRICE IT MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS ON THE CAR DUE TO REPAIRS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DM57N430103479

Stock: 3479KF

Certified Pre-Owned: No

