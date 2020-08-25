Used 2003 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    99,067 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    142,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    200,601 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac CTS

    155,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,795

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    117,630 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,980

    $2,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    76,535 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    40,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    116,756 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac CTS
    used

    2004 Cadillac CTS

    139,576 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    108,691 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    74,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,620

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    83,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,452

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    156,088 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac CTS

    181,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    132,811 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $1,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    120,263 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,695

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    132,310 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,895

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS

    121,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,975

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5271 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (0%)
LOVE the car but it's had its problems
ideal_dreams,05/31/2013
My parents bought me an '03 luxury model CTS for my 16th birthday and I've been driving it for two years now. For 10 years old, it still looks great and in style, however it has had its share of problems. I have had to replace the rear O2 sensor. The camshaft and crankshaft position sensors on the engine also both went bad, which made the car stall randomly after running for a while. It was also leaking fluid onto the exhaust manifold which caused a bad burning smell when the heat was on, which was an expensive fix. Handles OK in the winter, but I wasn't able to make it up a snow covered hill. Great car but it's showing its age under the hood.
