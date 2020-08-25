Used 2003 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
- 99,067 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Choice Auto - Carroll / Iowa
Super sharp 2003 Cadillac CTS * Local trade * Low low miles for the year * Sunroof * Keyless entry * Power everything * Runs and drives great * A lot of car for the money * Come check out today!!! We promise no pressure selling and with the lowest overhead in the industry we are able to offer the best quality vehicle at the lowest possible prices. We are always looking for good trade-in's. With a wide variety of finance sources we can often get deals done that others simply cannot. We offer lower rates and longer terms for people with Good credit Poor credit and even No credit. Service Contracts and GAP Insurance. For more information on this vehicle and many more you can go to our website www.choiceauto.biz or call Rock (712) 210-4414 (Cell) or (712) 792-9497 (Office). THANKS FOR LOOKING!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57N830165614
Stock: 161114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 142,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,800
Jackson Auto Sales - Summerville / Georgia
This is a rare manual transmission Cadillac. For more photos and information please visit our website at www.usedcarschattanoogatn.com We're located in Summerville GA but are very close to Chattanooga TN for a great deal on your next used car truck van jeep or SUVWe have several vehicles under $5000 that may not be listed on our website - call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57N930125171
Stock: 704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,601 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,990
Uncle Joes Auto Sales - Howell / Michigan
This car has been used in our lease fleet for years and we have done all the work on it....we know the car bumper to bumper...and we know all the work that has ever been done.....you won't be unhappy with this car...and the payments are cheap if you have athe $1500 down....call ole Uncle Joe and he will make you a great deal...and yes the payment is plus tax.....$9.78 a month.....and YES....I am going to fix that spot(s) on the paint.....just need to find a good painter....l.o.l. Here are some things you need to know before you buy a used car.1. Never buy from a dealer if the cars are not priced on the lot....that is a warning sign. 2. Don't buy from any dealer that sells his cars AS IS...this is another warning sign. 3. If you need help with credit don't fall for the old line this is what the bank says you can have....that is BS. Banks don't pick out cars for customers. 4. Don't settle for high payments and high interest rates....even if you do have some boogers on your credit the payments and the rates can be low. Just come and see us first. 5. Make sure the dealer has a LPP...Lemon Protection Plan...if they don't...get out....that is the biggest warning sign. Every car we sell is certified and all come with a full year Warranty and we have a full one year LPP. And don't forget our specialty is Cars4Kids!!! We have a great selection of affordable reliable and safe cars for kids. You just won't find a higher quality dealer than ole Uncle Joe. Come see us today. By the way our prices are subject to change as we repair cars to make sure the quality is at our high standards ALWAYS ASK FOR THE FINAL PRICE IT MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS ON THE CAR DUE TO REPAIRS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57N430103479
Stock: 3479KF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,795
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2003 Cadillac CTS 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.2L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Leather Seat, Subwoofer, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Cargo Net, Daytime Running Lights, Front Air Dam, Heated Exterior Mirror, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Child Safety Door Locks, Trunk Anti-Trap Device Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57N430103627
Stock: PT3627.2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- 117,630 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,980$2,941 Below Market
Autonomics - Lexington / Kentucky
LOW MILES CAR Visit Autonomics online at autonomicsky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-368-8800 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac CTS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM577740171830
Stock: A4239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,535 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,999$1,571 Below Market
AutoNation FIAT North Denver - Northglenn / Colorado
Preferred Equipment Group Engine; 3.6L V6 Vvt Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Electric Seat Adjuster; Power; Driver; Front Passenger; 8-Way Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Leather Seating Surfaces Luxury Package Memory Package; Memory "Presets" For 2 Drivers Mirror; Inside Rearview; Electrochromic With Compass Display (Light-Sensitive Auto Dimming) Seats; Front Bucket; Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Heated; Driver And Front Passenger Solid Paint Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Tires; P225/55R16; H-Rated; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Universal Transmitter; Homelink Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Aluminum; Bright Machined Finish Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation FIAT North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 Cadillac CTS. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac CTS. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac CTS . Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Cadillac CTS is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac CTS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM577340180220
Stock: 40180220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 40,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Bob Fisher Chevrolet - Reading / Pennsylvania
Offering class and confidence, our One Owner, Clean CarFax, 2004 Cadillac CTS Sedan is sensational in White Diamond! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 304hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Our Rear Wheel Drive combination scores near 26mpg on the highway and shows off with great-looking wheels, chrome accents, and a sleek stance.Inside our CTS, you will find luxury features you desire. Enjoy dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and power-adjustable front seats. Your favorite music is right at your fingertips with steering wheel audio controls and a stellar audio system with available satellite radio.Cadillac offers anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, rear parking sensors, front-seat side airbags, and airbags provide peace of mind. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac CTS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM577040176240
Stock: L2625M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 116,756 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Reichard Buick GMC - Dayton / Ohio
This 2004 Cadillac CTS V6 4 door sedan Base has the 3.6 liter V6 engine with the 5 Speed Automatic Transmission. This Cadillac has a long list of features. This is a CARFAX listed one owner vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM577840163669
Stock: 21544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,576 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM577340109888
Stock: US-109888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,691 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567050229562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,620
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567050235555
Stock: 235555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,452
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567X50110367
Stock: 110367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,088 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,950
Miracle Mile Motors - Lincoln / Nebraska
Rear Spolier 1SB Equipment Group Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open Four wheel independent suspension Panic alarm Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Traction control.Miracle Mile Motors in Lincoln NE have been in business for over 50 years selling premium quality used cars trucks and SUV's vehicles. We are committed to save you time and money and make your buying experience hassle free and pleasurable. All of our prices are clearly displayed on each vehicle. We offer bank financing service contracts and Carfax reports. NO DOCUMENTATION OR HIDDENS FEES. Word of mouth is our best advertising. Please look thru our inventory at www.miraclemilemotors.com or e-mail with any questions. 1-888-465-8963 87th & Hwy 2 Lincoln NE 68526 Where Friends Tell their Friends to Buy CarS. 2005 Cadillac CTS Recent Arrival! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 1SB Equipment Group Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open Four wheel independent suspension Panic alarm Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Traction control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 7 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning Alloy wheels AM/FM radio Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Automatic temperature control Bodyside moldings Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror Emergency communication system: OnStar ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest w/Storage Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Full Leather Seating Fully automatic headlights Heated door mirrors Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Leather steering wheel Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Overhead console Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Radio data system Rear anti-roll bar Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Speed control Tachometer Tilt steering wheel Trip computer and Variably intermittent wipers.18/27 City/Highway MPG Miracle Mile Motors in Lincoln NE have been in business for over 54 years selling premium quality used cars trucks and SUV's vehicles. We are committed to save you time and money and make your buying experience hassle free and pleasurable. All of our prices are clearly displayed on each vehicle. We offer bank financing service contracts and Free Carfax reports. NO DOCUMENTATION OR HIDDEN FEES. Word of mouth is our best advertising. Please look thru our inventory at www.miraclemilemotors.com or e-mail with any questions. 1-888-465-8963 87th & Hwy 2 Lincoln NE 68526 Where Friends Tell their Friends to Buy Cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567550131059
Stock: 5424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas
** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Stability Control, 1SB Equipment Group, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.White Diamond 2005 Cadillac CTS 4D Sedan 3.6L V6 VVT RWD 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveClay Cooley VW of Park Cities is minutes from Downtown, Highland Park, Oak Cliff, and just outside Love Field. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a full bumper-to-bumper inspection, and our Certified Pre-Owned VWs receive a 24 month/24,000 mile warranty (12 month/12,000 mile for 2018+ models). Online pricing does not include dealer prep, reconditioning, certification, taxes, or fees. Please contact dealership for more information.Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP567350153285
Stock: KM266747B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 132,811 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,629 Below Market
Auto Trader Wholesale - Saddle Brook / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle We offer you the best quality at the lowest prices – wholesale prices You have stumbled upon the right place…Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. Financing available with rates as low as 2.49%. ‘’Good credit, bad credit, no credit’’ or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience our customers are our top priority and your complete satisfaction is guaranteed. Please visit us and take you dream vehicle for a test drive… Always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).Online prices are special offers, must bring in ad to redeem. Prices advertised for listed vehicles as equipped do not include other charges and/or services such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, DPF, Finance and/or Documentation Fees. Service Contracts are available to protect your investment and have a peace of mind.* Down payments are subject to approval. All deals are subject to primary lenders approved. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer (s) . Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T960168444
Stock: 0999190820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,263 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,695$1,068 Below Market
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM57T760171973
Stock: 0491-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 132,310 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,895
Drive Hubler Pre-Owned - Greenwood / Indiana
: BLUE CHIP exterior and LIGHT GRAY/EBONY interior, CTS trim. Moonroof, 3.6L V6 LUXURY PACKAGE , Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRI. MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY "PRESETS" FOR. ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVT , SOUND SYSTEM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Cadillac CTS with BLUE CHIP exterior and LIGHT GRAY/EBONY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 3.6L V6 LUXURY PACKAGE includes (A45) Memory Package; (DD7) Mirror, inside rearview; (AH8) Seat adjuster; (KA1) Seats, heated; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (UA6) Theft-deterrent system, (QWJ) Tires, P225/55R16, H-rated, all-season, blackwall and (PX0) Wheels, 16" (40.2 cm) aluminum, bright machined finish, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes Driver Shift Control, ELECTRIC with express-open, includes sunshade, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, BOSE includes Radio Data System, digital signal processing and 8-speakers, MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY "PRESETS" FOR 2 DRIVERS includes 10-way power driver seat, outside mirrors and driver personalization, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVT (255 HP [190.2 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 252 lb.-ft. [340.1 N-m] @ 3100 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS REPORT: Not only does the CTS boast sporty handling, responsive braking, and a tradition of technology innovation, its performance statistics allow it to compete with BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Big city deals with a hometown feel. Experience the difference. Drive Hubler Certified Pre-owned. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577160193865
Stock: S6698A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 121,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2006 Cadillac CTS Sedan looks amazing in Radiant Bronze. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that earns up to 255hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive is a sophisticated car that delivers a ride and handling that are impeccable: smooth, steady, predictable while delivering near 27mpg on the open road. Inside our CTS, enjoy gorgeous heated leather seating, sunroof, power everything, and stellar CD player. With safety equipment from Cadillac such as fog lamps, ABS, OnStar, and an army of airbags, you won't need to worry about safety when you load this one up with family and friends! It's a mix of comfort, easy functionality, and the heart for a spirited drive that defines a great sedan, and our Cadillac CTS delivers in spades. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP577160187029
Stock: 18776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
