Consumer Rating
(159)
2005 Cadillac CTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling, spacious cabin, wide array of available features, alternative look.
  • Interior still can't match the class leaders, larger size keeps it from providing nimble feel of its competitors.
List Price Estimate
$1,507 - $3,287
Used CTS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Sharp reflexes and a powerful V6 make the CTS a viable choice among entry-level luxury sport sedans, but it still can't match the class leaders when it comes to overall execution and fun behind the wheel.

2005 Highlights

The base 3.2-liter V6 engine has been dropped; a 2.8-liter V6 will become the base engine later in the model year. A six-speed manual transmission is now standard regardless of engine choice. Package contents have been shuffled, and "synthetic leather" will be added to the options list later this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac CTS.

5(66%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.5
159 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 159 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Disappointed
natural_99_99,06/02/2011
I have been a proud owner of my CTS until recently. I have made sure the oil was changed every 3,000 to 6,000 miles as needed. Just with in the last month my CTS started cutting back when my wife was driving it. I checked oil in car & it was fine. dealership did a diagnostic test on the car and contacted me that same day and advise that the CTS had no issues & everything checked out fine. Within two weeks she was experience same problem I checked oil level & it was no oil at all. Went to pick up some oil put in car. Then I test drove the CTS next day & had no problem until I picked up some speed then it cutback some and engine light came on. When I went out to leave on tuesday it would not start out all & had to have it towed to dealership. Thats when I was told that i need a new engine. The repairs would cost $6200. I have recommended Cadillac CTS to numerous people never again. I am disappointed I had a chrysler sebring before this car that I traded in with 230000 miles on it. Cadillac is suppose to be a step above that. Its wrong how this economy is set up to bail out GM but I can't even get a $6200 repair covered by the company that should have failed.
Oil Burner!!!
mabyn66,02/17/2012
I had a 2005 CTS, but traded it in on a reliable car, a Honda. I loved my CTS. It was a beautiful car, but at about 60,000 miles it started burning oil. It had no drips or blue smoke. They car was sounding weird and I had my husband check it. It needed 5 quarts of oil. There was no warning, or light. The catalytic converter went out in it twice in a year and a half and then I started having a misfiring problem. Whenever I was going up a hill, or had to accelerate fast, my whole car would jerk and then my engine light would start flashing. Beautiful looking car, but looks only get you so far. It was a major lemon and I'd never buy one again!!!!
Where did all the oil go?
joez34,05/16/2011
I love or should I say "loved" this car for the many years I have owned it. The car performed perfectly until 55,000 miles when it began drinking up a qt of oil every 1,000 miles. No leaks, and No Smoke, just a quart of oil gone. The worst part about it was I didn't figure this out until the car was down 4 qts and started to make lots of noise. No LOW oil level or pressure indicator. Sorry GM, I traded in the CTS for a NEW Lexus ES350. Maybe I'll be back in a few years, but for now I'm gone.
ownership and it woes
linda lawson,12/02/2015
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
bought my 2005 cts and drove it 3800 miles and it used 5 quarts of oil just about ruined the engine had I not decided to do an early service the engine would have been shot. I have been around cars and worked on them all my life and I have yet to understand this excessive oil consumption as being normal. I have owned several gm products and this is the first one I have had with this problem. would I buy another one no way. gm needs to man up and fix this problem and not charge the consumer who spent their hard earned money to buy a car they thought was going to be reliable. no wonder people are turning to Honda and other cars. bad when you have to carry oil in the trunk of your cadallic. im not the only one check internet. when you ask dealers about the problem they say thats the first they have heard of problem. i say bull
See all 159 reviews of the 2005 Cadillac CTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Cadillac CTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Cadillac CTS

Used 2005 Cadillac CTS Overview

The Used 2005 Cadillac CTS is offered in the following submodels: CTS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M).

