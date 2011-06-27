Used 2015 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
First Buick after five Cadillacs
UPDATE: 10/26/2016 - it's been 18 months, my Regal is still going strong. Lifetime (40K miles) MPG is up 30 - amazing for a sporty car that loves being revved. I didn't mention previously, but one of my favorite features is OnStar Remote Link - being able to track where my car is, start it, check vitals, etc. from my phone is such a convenience - you'll wonder how you live without it. Lately, we've noticed some squeaking coming from the dash - it's not too bad yet, and we have put a LOT of miles on this car. Next time she goes in for an oil change, I'll ask dealer to take a look/listen. Dealer service department is A+ - Premier Autoplex in Livingston - couldn't be friendly or provide better service. I don't take my vehicles anyplace but the GM dealer for servicing. The price is in line with competition and they know their vehicles better (I've know people who've tried to 'cheap out' and ended up ruining their cars because their "Average Joe" mechanic didn't know enough about their vehicle to maintain/fix it properly). Like all GM vehicles, the Regal suffers from being 'unknown' and American. So many people are devoted to Honda or Toyota that they won't even test drive other vehicles - and they lose out. I am pleased every time I see, get in, or drive my Regal - it's just about the perfect car... Great gas mileage, excellent road manners, fast, comfortable (if you'll notice, we put on about 150 miles every day... we're in the car well over two hours every day, so comfort is important), very well equipped for a $30K vehicle, and reliable. Update: 4/2016 Well, it's been a year with my Regal and my first impression hasn't changed much. It's still an awesome car. As luxurious as my previous Cadillacs, but with a much easier to use instrument panel (real buttons!!!). MPG is up to 28.5 - and I don't have a feather foot in any way, although we do a majority of our driving on the highway (about 150 miles, round trip daily). The only quibbles: 1.) The computer that senses the remote had to be replaced (under warranty) - it wasn't recognizing the fobs - worrisome in a car that was less than a year old; 2.) The interior has a few squeaks - not surprising with a sunroof, I guess, but there are some annoying buzzes that we can't locate. We still love the car's power, handling, braking, and of course, the outstanding fuel economy. We routinely see over 30 MPG, average. It's too bad this car doesn't sell better - it's one of the best vehicles GM sells, for that matter, any manufacturer. It's a great buy, in my opinion. Original Review: So, after five Cadillacs (3 STSs, and 2 CTSs), I decided to try the Buick Regal. I liked the size and fuel economy (we commute 150 miles daily). I couldn't stand the CUE interface in the Cadillac and was a little dismayed that the same basic system is used in the Buick. I have to say, though, that it works much better in the Buick - there are hard buttons for the climate controls and radio - very nice. The individual temp controls and seat heater controls are a weird touch-panel that doesn't work very well - Buick should have just used hard buttons like the rest of the climate controls. The front seats are very comfortable and there is plenty of room. The center console is a bit small, as is the glove box, but this is a fairly small vehicle so I guess that's to be expected. The back seat looks nice, but it also looks very cramped although my 5'6" mom doesn't complain at all, even when she sits behind the driver seat (I'm 6'4"). The trunk is spacious and the Premium I package includes almost everything my Caddy's had (except, alas, ventilated seats). Driving dynamics are great - she's fast, fluid, and agile. Passing is a piece of cake, the brakes are monsters, and the ride is well-controlled (definitely not grandma's Buick). The Navigation, like CUE and other GM products is flaky - we end up using our phones more than the car's nav. Also, the split functionality (between the nav and the instrument panel) is a very strange design - sometimes the system initially 'finds' a destination, but then the navigation system cannot... routing is also terrible... more than once GM's Navigation systems have tried taking us down non-existent roads. Fuel economy is great for the size and performance. The 2.0 Turbo is plenty powerful and we always use premium "Top Tier" gasoline.
Underrated Sedan
I have owned this car for 8 months and love it. It is very underrated by reviewers. My Buick Regal is a 2015, Premium II with some added features like sunroof. This car has outstanding acceleration while achieving overall 26 MPG. Driving comfort is fantastic with the most comfortable seats. Controls are well placed. I saw reviews mentioning the window button placement and heated seat buttons, these are overstated complaints and are non-issues. This car is sporty with the patented Buick smooth ride. Great road feel but with top of the line ride comfort. The car appearance is understated and classy. I love the front end grill. This car has all the bells and whistles you can ask for. Standard bumper to bumper warranty of 4 years, 48,000 miles. Buick dealer service is outstanding. When purchasing, dealer was willing to work with me on price. Excellent value. If you are looking for a quality mid size vehicle, you cannot go wrong. Compare to the overpriced BMW, Audi, Acura, Infinity, Lexus and you will appreciate the quality and value of the Buick.
Good Car, but some Disappointments
I'm about 8,000 miles into my 2015 Buick Regal (Premium II) class and I've had it for about 7 months now. It drives really well and feels comfortable enough behind the wheel; However the interior has a few problems. In order for me to access the window/lock buttons I have to contort my body a bit and bend my arm considerably (I'm 6' 1"), it's not natural. Also, for me to access the storage console in the center, I have to reach back and put my body and arm in an awkward and uncomfortable position to open it... Basically, should not do this while driving as it can be dangerous. My other cars allowed my arms to comfortably go off the steering wheel and to the window switch with ease rather than have to start bending and contorting... Same with the center storage console. Visibility while backing up and changing lanes is not so good. You really have to depend on the camera; However, the camera in my vehicle is too bright during the day and has poor detail, so it's not very reliable. Finally, the "Infotainment" console has had some glitches in just the 7 months, which makes me feel it's just a matter of time before something goes bad: 1) Within 3 Months the temperature gauge stopped working consistently... it takes about 10 minutes to start gauging the right temperature outside. 2) twice I've entered my car to a loud buzzing sound that stopped once I turned the vehicle on. 3) twice I've pressed my ignition button and the car wouldn't wouldn't start (as if the battery was dying). 4) Several times when I've turned my vehicle on, the console has "glitches out" shut off and then turned back on. 5) Once, after reversing and going into drive, the parking camera stayed on for the entire time I was driving and never switched back to my radio/console view. 6) Many times I've adjusted the volume and it switched my radio channel instead. 7) When my front windshield gets fogged up, the "defroster" seems to not work AT ALL. I've tried different combos of settings, but nothing seems to work. I took it in once for a minor issue and told them about the issues and they said there was nothing they could really do about it yet.
Great drive
Love the drive and the look, inside and out. Love that the seat warmers go on when remote start is activated. The one negative is the interior layout of the center console, too tight. There is limited storage room. I describe this as a poor man's Audi A4.
Jury is still out
At only 700 miles, it is hard to judge a brand new car. So take that into consideration as you read this. And, it will be helpful to know that I was NOT shopping Buicks - at all - before I bought this. In fact, I wasn't shopping ANY car that had an MSRP more than $30K, and this Regal GS was stickered at nearly $41K. So what happened here? I had been driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited and wanted a car with more HP & torque, better handling and more tech features. First looked at the new Elantra's - nope. Looked at Mazda 3s - nope. Cruze, nope. Mustang... well, not more than $30K so that was out of the question anyway. Not interested in anything Toyota had, nor Honda for that matter. Wife mentions Buick one day. BUICK??? Oh... yeah... the Verano! So, I decided on July 4 to shop them, not really expecting the dealer to be open. They were. Before I knew it, I was test driving a Regal T premium, but didn't like the interior. Saavy sales rep finds a GS out back and convinces me to drive it. Sure, why not drive a freakin' $40,000 car!!! Anyway, to sum it up, I bought the thing. Not that day, but later next week. So, enough on how I got into this car, here's my summary review: Overall: 4 stars because 3 wasn't enough and there's no 3-1/2. It IS a NICE car, but some things are missing. Performance: I don't have a great basis for comparison. Last "fast car" I drove was '74 Chevelle SS with a 454 v8. But... the Regal does move and moves quickly - once you get past the turbo lag. The acceleration and power curve are quite nice after that. At slower speeds, 25 - 35 say, it can hardly get out of its own way unless you put your foot into it. Steering and road holding I think I very good - feels solid, good feedback. BMW drivers might find it dull and lumbering, but for me, it is more than adequate and would not fear driving this car 120 mph. Especially because the Brembo brakes are confidence inspiring. What kinda sucks is the tranny when you shift on your own. I'm still learning where this car needs to be on the rpms, but it is SO quiet, and quick, that I didn't realize I was up to almost 4000 rpms and still in second. She didn''t like that very much. in more normal driving, ahem, I found while the shifts are smooth, there's no audible feedback from the engine. keep your eye on the rpm guage!! but... see... you need your eyes on the road and your ears on the engine. other than that, shifts fine and you can toss this car around pretty well. but she's heavy. this, of course, coming from being used to a featherweight Elantra. just driving as an automatic, shifts are smooth and about where you would expect, and want, them to be, even under heavy acceleration. Comfort-Interior -- For the money, she's quite comfortable. Seats are firm(er) in the GS model which has an upgraded seat and leather package, but they fit me well. The car fits me well in fact. I'm 6'0" and about 180 lbs. The front is a bit narrow, but I still have plenty of elbow and hip room. Seats provide thigh support right where I need it. Headroom, even with the sunroof, is fine, plenty of clearance. Someone at 250 might not fit as well. Controls are all relatively well-laid out, similar in some ways to the Elantra, so i'm not having any issues in finding where things are, and everything is within easy reach. except two things..... Nitpick alert! One negative about the interior design is where the window controls and outside mirror control are. In the Elantra, resting my elbow on the door grip in a comfortable spot at my side, my fingers fell right onto those, with only a slight reach forward to the mirror control. In the Regal, I have to bring my hand back almost a full hand-length and LOOK as to which button do I have, front window or back window? I also find quite annoying where the door grip is. The interior features a nice swooshy grab bar in fake metal. it's okay to use when closing the door. but when opening it, the grip is a bit far forward, making an already heavy door even heavier because you're pushing it open too far forward. and here's the gotchya - there is no grip in the elbow rest part of the door, no place for your hand. Cheap, GM, very cheap. As noted, this car is quiet. In fact, I've never been in a quieter car save for a fun little drive in an 80s vintage Rolls Royce. But also noted, that's a negative when it comes to hearing the engine, or exhaust. Visibility is mostly okay, but out the back and over the shoulder are tougher. The B pillar is pretty wide... you'll quickly learn to use, and appreciate, the blind spot warning in the mirrors. Rear is smallish and narrow, but hardly an obstacle. The Mazda 3 hatchback was much, much worse. As to instrumentation, well, there's a learning curve there, but it's all there if you want it, including oil temp and pressure, friction bubble (wha???), and a whole mess of other stuff. Not the easiest to use and could stand a bit more ability to customize, but I find it complete, easy to read. ###
