Used 2015 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUEFGFFXF1016764

Stock: U6541P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020