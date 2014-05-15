Used 2015 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
1,174 listings
- 33,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,999$3,650 Below Market
- 72,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,991$2,476 Below Market
- 53,581 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,988$2,275 Below Market
- 59,450 miles
$13,800$2,812 Below Market
- 13,792 miles
$16,599$3,161 Below Market
- 71,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,698$2,147 Below Market
- 64,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,733$2,537 Below Market
- 48,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500$2,811 Below Market
- 65,354 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,008$1,894 Below Market
- 39,991 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,950$3,238 Below Market
- 40,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,975$2,181 Below Market
- 19,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,990$2,067 Below Market
- 51,257 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$2,831 Below Market
- 46,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,320$2,298 Below Market
- 37,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,288$1,208 Below Market
- 26,322 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 15,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,800$1,916 Below Market
- 29,946 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,200$2,476 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3
Read recent reviews for the Audi A3
chitag,05/15/2014
I'm a few weeks into my new 2015 Audi A3 after having had several VW's (Eos, Rabbit, and a Jetta). I love it!! I got white with black interior, premium plus, sports package, and bang & olufsen speakers. I didn't get the MMI navigation simply because I won't use it -- so why pay for it. I think the most surprising thing for me is just how fun the car is to drive. It's zippy; especially in sport mode. It's definitely not "just another Jetta." The engine/transmission is completely different than VW's, and it really has a lot more power. Plus, with quattro, it's all wheel drive. It's definitely worth the money. It's very nice; all the bells and whistles you want and need.
