Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,544
|$12,053
|$13,642
|Clean
|$10,095
|$11,550
|$13,041
|Average
|$9,196
|$10,542
|$11,837
|Rough
|$8,298
|$9,535
|$10,634
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,919
|$12,365
|$13,896
|Clean
|$10,454
|$11,848
|$13,283
|Average
|$9,523
|$10,815
|$12,057
|Rough
|$8,593
|$9,781
|$10,831
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,116
|$11,382
|$12,727
|Clean
|$9,685
|$10,906
|$12,166
|Average
|$8,823
|$9,955
|$11,043
|Rough
|$7,961
|$9,004
|$9,920
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,030
|$13,319
|$14,707
|Clean
|$11,518
|$12,762
|$14,058
|Average
|$10,493
|$11,649
|$12,761
|Rough
|$9,468
|$10,536
|$11,463
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,109
|$14,296
|$15,597
|Clean
|$12,551
|$13,698
|$14,909
|Average
|$11,434
|$12,504
|$13,533
|Rough
|$10,317
|$11,309
|$12,157
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,773
|$15,097
|$16,541
|Clean
|$13,186
|$14,466
|$15,811
|Average
|$12,013
|$13,205
|$14,352
|Rough
|$10,839
|$11,943
|$12,893
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,129
|$13,491
|$14,951
|Clean
|$11,613
|$12,927
|$14,292
|Average
|$10,579
|$11,800
|$12,973
|Rough
|$9,546
|$10,672
|$11,654
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,943
|$14,341
|$15,846
|Clean
|$12,392
|$13,742
|$15,147
|Average
|$11,289
|$12,544
|$13,749
|Rough
|$10,186
|$11,345
|$12,351
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,596
|$12,917
|$14,334
|Clean
|$11,102
|$12,378
|$13,702
|Average
|$10,114
|$11,298
|$12,437
|Rough
|$9,127
|$10,219
|$11,173