  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2015 Buick Regal
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Buick Regal Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,544$12,053$13,642
Clean$10,095$11,550$13,041
Average$9,196$10,542$11,837
Rough$8,298$9,535$10,634
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,919$12,365$13,896
Clean$10,454$11,848$13,283
Average$9,523$10,815$12,057
Rough$8,593$9,781$10,831
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,116$11,382$12,727
Clean$9,685$10,906$12,166
Average$8,823$9,955$11,043
Rough$7,961$9,004$9,920
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,030$13,319$14,707
Clean$11,518$12,762$14,058
Average$10,493$11,649$12,761
Rough$9,468$10,536$11,463
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,109$14,296$15,597
Clean$12,551$13,698$14,909
Average$11,434$12,504$13,533
Rough$10,317$11,309$12,157
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,773$15,097$16,541
Clean$13,186$14,466$15,811
Average$12,013$13,205$14,352
Rough$10,839$11,943$12,893
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,129$13,491$14,951
Clean$11,613$12,927$14,292
Average$10,579$11,800$12,973
Rough$9,546$10,672$11,654
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,943$14,341$15,846
Clean$12,392$13,742$15,147
Average$11,289$12,544$13,749
Rough$10,186$11,345$12,351
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you
Estimated values
2015 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,596$12,917$14,334
Clean$11,102$12,378$13,702
Average$10,114$11,298$12,437
Rough$9,127$10,219$11,173
Sell my 2015 Buick Regal with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Buick Regal on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Buick Regal with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,906 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Regal is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Buick Regal with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,906 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Buick Regal, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Buick Regal with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,906 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Buick Regal. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Buick Regal and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Buick Regal ranges from $7,961 to $12,727, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Buick Regal is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.