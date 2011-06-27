  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2012 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Buick Regal Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Regal
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,055
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,055
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,055
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,055
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on center consoleyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,055
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,055
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Chrome-Plated Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Front track62.4 in.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Onyx
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,055
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,055
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Regal Inventory

Related Used 2012 Buick Regal Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles