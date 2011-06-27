Used 2012 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
Buick Regal Eassist - Great car so far
Have owned this car for 2 months and can report that it does meet the gas mileage specs if you are light on the gas pedal. In addition, the interior is very nicely done, the climate control is excellent, and the seats are great. Exterior styling is also excellent, with many positive comments. I bought this car becauseI could not find a Lexus, Acura, or similar with good styling, good mileage, and a reasonable price.
What a Surprise!
The Buick Regal GS combines perfect blend of luxury and performance in a car. This car makes me look forward to my 1.5 hour commute each way to work. The adjustable suspension between Comfort, Sport, and GS mode make each drive a new experience. This car may not have the "Grand National" engine, but the turbo 4 cylinder with 270 hp with the automatic transmission provides the feeling of endlessly smooth quickness. This car will get away from you quickly. This is the first "American" car that I have had that actual feels like a "German" car. I think GM has a winner in this car. Because these are limited this year, it feels nice being the only one on road with a unique car.
Extremely impressed with the GS
We just picked up our GS last week and we have already put about 600 miles on it. So far the performance, comfort, driving fun and fuel mileage is everything we hoped it would be. The sport modes work extremely well at giving you a choice at how harsh and responsive the car is, the manual transmission is great (one of the main reasons for getting this car), and it looks fantastic. We were actually getting 31-32 mpg on the freeway and I averaged 28 mpg with the first tank (mostly highway). It's just nice to actually get what the epa says it will do.
Nice step up from my Subaru
Wasnt sure that I wanted a Buick for my next car, but had to at least take a look at the GS bc it is a beautiful car. After 1 month of owning the car I love it, handles amazing really gets up and go's when you need it to and is just as nice to sit back and cruise in. Went with all the toys on this, including the 20's. Makes it just that much more of a great car. And the H-K sound system is pretty pretty pretty good. The only reason I didnt give it 5's all the way is bc I have had issues w/ my Navigation and iPod.
Fantastic Driver with some Shortcomings
I purchased this car over a year ago to replace a 2010 Mercury Milan Hybrid that had recently surpassed 100,000 miles. I wanted something that would be fun to drive and that had a manual transmission. This car checked (most of) the boxes for my needs, after a year with it, however, this will be my last GM for a while. The good: The turbocharged motor and manual transmission combination is great! Clutch and shifts are smooth and engage easily. The torque band is very wide and pulls the Regal up to (and over) legal highway speeds, quickly and quietly. The interior is quiet and comfortable around town and on long trips. The bad: Trying to use/figure out the buttons on the steering wheel/center console/touch screen is miserable and very confusing. Voice recognition only works for certain functions, much worse than the SYNC in my previous car. No rear-view camera, on a vehicle at this price point trying to compete with entry-level luxury cars, a rear-view camera should be standard. The graphics for the navigation are acceptable, at best. QUALITY (or lack thereof) - my car has been in the shop 6 times in the past year for small repairs, blower motor on the climate control randomly cuts out, 4 rear light bulbs (no access panels in trunk, have to remove carpet surrounding the trunk to replace), sun visor mirror cover shattered apart, and grommets holding the floor mats to the floor sprung apart. The plastics on the interior feel cheap and look cheaper. The lack of storage space for front seat occupants is disappointing. Buick has done a fantastic job with the styling and the performance aspect of this car. It looks and drives fantastic, now if there was more focus placed upon quality and interior components, I'd be fully satisfied. I'm glad I purchased the Regal, but I'm ready to get into something else. Update: 7/23/2016; 67,000 miles. The car continues to disappoint. I've now been through 6 sets of brake pads/rotors (it's a stick shift, I rarely brake hard). Several more tail light bulbs have burned out. The check engine light is on and the car is trying to stall out upon every shift. There's zero power upon acceleration despite the turbo engaging. I've actually sought out and bought another 2010 Milan because I hate this car so much but owe too much on it to get rid of it. This will definitely be my last GM product for a long time. Update: 1/25/2017; Still own this heap due to being underwater (thanks GM depreciation). Up to 75k miles - problems mentioned above were fixed at least GM extended the warranty and covered the issues (exhaust gas sensor, cam sensor, and a couple of other misc. issues). Recently got approved for a personal loan to finance the negative equity - can't wait to sell this car.
