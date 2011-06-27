Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,582
|$8,129
|$9,356
|Clean
|$6,154
|$7,608
|$8,744
|Average
|$5,297
|$6,564
|$7,521
|Rough
|$4,441
|$5,521
|$6,297
Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,898
|$7,084
|$8,031
|Clean
|$5,514
|$6,630
|$7,506
|Average
|$4,747
|$5,720
|$6,455
|Rough
|$3,979
|$4,811
|$5,405
Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal Premium 2 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,133
|$8,595
|$9,760
|Clean
|$6,669
|$8,043
|$9,122
|Average
|$5,741
|$6,940
|$7,845
|Rough
|$4,813
|$5,837
|$6,569
Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal Premium 3 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,547
|$8,989
|$10,142
|Clean
|$7,056
|$8,412
|$9,479
|Average
|$6,074
|$7,258
|$8,152
|Rough
|$5,092
|$6,105
|$6,826
Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal Premium 2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,864
|$8,332
|$9,501
|Clean
|$6,418
|$7,797
|$8,880
|Average
|$5,525
|$6,728
|$7,637
|Rough
|$4,632
|$5,659
|$6,395
Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,695
|$9,277
|$10,540
|Clean
|$7,194
|$8,682
|$9,851
|Average
|$6,193
|$7,491
|$8,472
|Rough
|$5,192
|$6,301
|$7,094
Estimated values
2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,187
|$7,743
|$8,974
|Clean
|$5,784
|$7,246
|$8,387
|Average
|$4,979
|$6,253
|$7,214
|Rough
|$4,174
|$5,259
|$6,040