  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2001 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Buick Regal LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Regal
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,965
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,965
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,965
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,965
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,965
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,965
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109 in.
Length196.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3438 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Gold Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,965
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Regal Inventory

Related Used 2001 Buick Regal LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles